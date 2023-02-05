ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Texas A&M routs Georgia for 10th win in 12 games

 3 days ago

Tyrece Radford and Henry Coleman III each scored 15 points to lead Texas A&M to an 82-57 rout of Georgia in Southeastern Conference play on Saturday in College Station, Texas.

Radford went 5 of 7 from the field, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, to go along with seven rebounds. Coleman hit 4 of 6 from the floor and grabbed six rebounds for the Aggies, who have won 10 of their past 12 games.

Dexter Dennis added 12 points, while Wade Taylor IV had eight points and a game-high six assists in Texas A&M’s eighth win over the Bulldogs in the past nine meetings.

The Aggies (16-7, 8-2), who led by as many as 28 points in the second half, shot 30 of 60 (50 percent) from the field, including 9 of 24 (37.5 percent) from 3-point range. The Aggies outrebounded the Bulldogs 43-30.

Georgia (14-9, 4-6) struggled mightily without leading scorer Terry Roberts (15 points per game), who is dealing with a concussion and didn’t make the trip to College Station.

The Bulldogs, who have dropped five of their past six games, were led by Justin Hill and Jabri Abdur-Rahim, who scored 20 and 18 points, respectively.

Georgia shot a dreadful 17 of 56 (30.4 percent) from the field, including 5 of 31 (16.1 percent) from beyond the arc.

Texas A&M put the game away by going on a 10-3 run midway through the second half to take a 63-36 advantage following Radford’s three-point play with 10:51 to go.

The Aggies dominated from the opening tip, jumping out to a 15-2 lead in less than six minutes before taking a 38-22 halftime advantage.

Radford scored nine points and Coleman added eight in the first 20 minutes for Texas A&M, which shot 14 of 29 (48.3 percent) from the field, including 4 of 12 (33.3 percent) from beyond the arc.

Georgia was led by Abdur-Rahim’ 10 first half points, with Hill adding seven.

The Bulldogs shot 7 of 29 (24.1 percent) from the field, including 4 of 19 (21.1 percent) from distance.

Comments / 0

 

