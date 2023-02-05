Bucks get triple-double from Giannis, topple Heat

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded a triple-double of 35 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists as the host Milwaukee Bucks recorded their first win in three tries against the Miami Heat this season with a 123-115 decision on Saturday.

Khris Middleton scored 24 points off the bench for the Bucks, who won their seventh straight game.

Milwaukee led almost the entire way but never by more than 12 points and with eight ties — including 92-92 late in the third quarter.

The Bucks went on a 10-0 run from that point to take a lead they never relinquished.

Antetokounmpo and Middleton both missed Milwaukee’s previous two games against Miami this season, both Bucks losses. The duo made up for lost time, with Middleton’s 24 marking a season-high, and Antetokounmpo’s triple-double his third of the campaign.

Saturday was also Antetokounmpo’s sixth straight game scoring at least 33 points and the seventh straight of at least 12 boards for the NBA’s rebounding leader.

Jimmy Butler helped keep Miami within striking distance throughout the night, logging a team-high 32 points in his most prolific scoring performance since Jan. 16.

Tyler Herro added 24 points despite shooting just 2 of 8 from 3-point range, and Bam Adebayo recorded a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds.

The Heat could not overcome a shaky night shooting from the floor, however, including finishing just 8 of 31 from beyond the 3-point arc. Three-point shooting proved to be the difference, with Miami making just one field goal less than Milwaukee overall, 45 to 46, but the Heat surrendered 14 made 3-pointers to the Bucks.

Grayson Allen shot 4 of 7 from deep en route to 19 points, Pat Connaughton finished 4-for-9 shooting 3s for 14 points off the bench, and Jrue Holiday made 3 of 5 beyond the arc in a 15-point performance.

With the win, Milwaukee has won nine of its last 10 for its best stretch since opening the season 9-0.

–Field Level Media

