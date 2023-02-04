ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie View, TX

Harmon pushes Bethune-Cookman over Prairie View AM

By SAM Quick
 3 days ago

Bethune-Cookman recorded their third straight win, handing Prairie View A&M a 60-58 loss at William J. Nicks Building on Saturday evening. They went into halftime with a 39-33 lead and were able to hold off the Panthers for the final 20 minutes.

Zion Harmon led the way for Bethune-Cookman , putting up 14 points to go along with five boards. Despite Harmon’s performance, the team collectively struggled shooting the ball. They shot 33% from the field while scoring just 0.84 points per possession. They did however maximize their opportunities, turning the ball over just 7 times (9% of possessions).

Prairie View A&M was led by Hegel Augustin, who recorded 15 points and 14 boards. As a team, the Panthers struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.84 points per possession on 32% shooting from the field. It was a tough day from three-point range. The team’s shooters combined to go just 3-of-16 from deep.

These teams will have little time to prep for their next test, as each plays next on February 7. Bethune-Cookman takes on Texas Southern, while Prairie View A&M squares off with Florida A&M. The Wildcats will look to keep their winning streak intact. On the other side, the Panthers will get a shot to recover from this loss.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

The post Harmon pushes Bethune-Cookman over Prairie View A&M appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

