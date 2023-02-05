Wheeling, W. Va. - February has started with a bang for the Wheeling University Women's Basketball team (12-10, 10-6) as they have faced back-to-back regionally ranked opponents over their first two games. While the two results haven't gone their way, they have battled hard and continue their tough stretch on Wednesday when they hit the road to face Concord at 5:30 PM. It is the second of five road games during the month as the Cardinals look to get back on track as they hit the middle of the month.

