Men’s Swimming Shows off Distance With Top 10 Finish on Day One of GMAC/MEC Championships
Canton, OH. – The best of the best in both the Great Midwest Athletic Conference (GMAC) and the Mountain East Conference (MEC) came together at the C.T. Brannin Natatorium on Tuesday for day one of the GMAC/MEC Championships. The Wheeling University Men's Swimming team took the pool and showed off their distance event chops on day one of competition. Both junior Ethan Banks and sophomore Nathan Yost took on the 1000 Meter Freestyle, and Banks would end the day with a top 10 finish.
PR Performances Help Women’s Indoor Track & Field Hold #8 Spot in Regional Rankings
Wheeling, W. Va. – With just two weeks remaining before the 2023 Mountain East Conference (MEC) Championships, the Wheeling Women's Indoor Track & Field team is kicking it into high gear. They had several PR performances across a couple of different events and were able to maintain their #8 ranking in the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Atlantic Region with 123.37 points. They took on the Ashland Judd Logan Invitational on Friday and Saturday and continue their progression through the season.
Road Trip Sends Wheeling Women’s Basketball to Concord Looking for a Rebound
Wheeling, W. Va. - February has started with a bang for the Wheeling University Women's Basketball team (12-10, 10-6) as they have faced back-to-back regionally ranked opponents over their first two games. While the two results haven't gone their way, they have battled hard and continue their tough stretch on Wednesday when they hit the road to face Concord at 5:30 PM. It is the second of five road games during the month as the Cardinals look to get back on track as they hit the middle of the month.
Wheeling Rugby’s Aaron Juma Takes Home NCR D1 First Team All-American Award
Wheeling, W. Va. - With 7's season right around the corner, National Collegiate Rugby (NCR) released their postseason awards for the Fall 15's season on Tuesday with their D1 All-Americans List. Overall, 23 athletes were honored and among them was a Wheeling University Rugby player, giving the team their second All-American in as many years at the Division I level. Freshman Aaron Juma was named an NCR D1 All-American, coming off what was a big 15's season not only for the freshman, but her the team as a whole.
