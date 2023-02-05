Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersNorman, OK
The Hornbeck and Penthouse Theater of Shawnee Okla. is MissedLarry E LambertShawnee, OK
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old WestLarry E LambertOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Stun Baylor on Road in Overtime
WACO, Texas – A 3-pointer from the all-time NCAA 3-point leader Taylor Robertson with 14.3 left in regulation pushed the game into overtime. In the extra frame, No. 16 Oklahoma pulled away from Baylor to win 98-92 and become the first Big 12 team to win back-to-back games in Waco since 2009-10. The Sooners (19-4, 9-3 Big 12) trailed for over 39 minutes of play, but Robertson's late trey and Ana Llanusa's eight points in overtime powered the Crimson and Cream over the Bears (16-7, 7-4 Big 12) and into solo second place in the Big 12 standings, a half-game back of Texas.
oklahoma Sooner
Softball Opens 2023 Season in Irvine
• Two-time defending national champion and preseason unanimous No. 1 Oklahoma begins its title defense in Irvine, Calif., Feb. 9-12 at the second annual Mark Campbell Invitational. • The Sooners play five games at the tournament, including three against preseason ranked teams: No. 17/19 Duke (Thurs., 6 p.m. CT), Liberty,...
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Add Transfer Daleigh Ellison
NORMAN — New Oklahoma head volleyball coach Aaron Mansfield announced the addition of Texas State transfer Daleigh Ellison (DAY-lee) for the 2023 season. Ellison, a 5-11 outside hitter, has joined the Sooners this semester after playing the last three seasons at Texas State. "We are really excited to add...
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Sweep MPSF Weekly Awards
NORMAN – The Oklahoma men's gymnastics team swept Mountain Pacific Sports Federation weekly awards this week, the conference office announced Tuesday. Junior Zach Nunez was named Gymnast of the Week, junior Dan Simmons was named Specialist of the Week and freshman Ignacio Yockers was named Freshman of the Week.
WATCH: Oklahoma HC Patty Gasso Press Conference
Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso met with the media on Monday ahead of OU's season opener.
Yahoo Sports
Ridiculously low-scoring game in Oklahoma shows the need for shot clocks in high school basketball across the country
It’s long overdue for shot clocks to be mandatory in all high school basketball games. The latest example of why shot clocks are necessary came Tuesday night in Oklahoma as Weatherford High School beat Anadarko by the riveting score of 4-2. Yes, there were six combined points throughout all four quarters of the boys' basketball game and Weatherford led 2-0 at halftime.
Oklahoma High School Basketball Game Ends at 4–2
The conversation surrounding the implementation of shot clocks in high school basketball resurfaced after the game.
oklahoma Sooner
Game One of OU-Texas Moved to OKC, Single Game Tickets on Sale Feb. 10
NORMAN — The Oklahoma softball program and USA Softball announced Wednesday the Friday night game of the Oklahoma vs. Texas series on March 31 at 6 p.m. CT will be moved from Marita Hynes Field in Norman to USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City. The second and third games of the series will still be played in Norman on Saturday (11 a.m.) and Sunday (2 p.m.).
High school basketball game ends with ridiculous score
Weatherford and Anadarko high schools played an insane game Tuesday night in Oklahoma, with the Weatherford Eagles jumping out to a 4-2 lead … and holding on to win, 4-2. Eagles win the offensive shootout against Anadarko. #GoEagles pic.twitter.com/gWqF8FKS0G — Weatherford Eagle Athletics (@WfordEagles) February 8, 2023 Two obvious questions everyone immediately wanted to know: Read more... The post High school basketball game ends with ridiculous score appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
oklahoma Sooner
Williams on Naismith Player of the Year Midseason Team
NORMAN – Oklahoma redshirt senior Madi Williams was selected as one of 30 players named to the Naismith Women's Player of the Year Midseason Team, it was revealed on Tuesday by the Atlanta Tipoff Club. Williams, also a top-10 candidate for the Cheryl Miller Small Forward Award, is the...
Oklahoma Softball 2023 Preview: The Catchers
Kinzie Hansen is back healthy and prepared for a comeback season, leading the way behind the plate for the Sooners.
Offensive explosion: Weatherford overcomes stall, defeats Anadarko 4-2 in Oklahoma boys basketball game
Points were at a premium in Tuesday night’s Oklahoma boys basketball matchup between Anadarko and Weatherford. The visiting Warriors utilized the infamous stall offense and nearly pulled off the upset before falling on the road, 4-2. According to reports on Twitter, Anadarko didn’t score until ...
oklahoma Sooner
Oklahoma Ranked No. 1 For Fifth Straight Week
NORMAN – For the fifth week in a row, the Oklahoma women's gymnastics team remains the No. 1 team in the country. In front of the fourth-best crowd in program history (6,358) and OU's largest attendance for a conference home opener, the Sooners posted the best home score in the nation this season with a 198.225 against Iowa State inside Lloyd Noble Center Friday night, which was the second-best team score over the weekend behind No. 2 Michigan's 198.300.
247Sports
Sooner Club announces $250K gift from OU family in Norman to support Love's Field
NORMAN, Okla. — A generous family in Norman has donated $250,000 to support Love's Field, the future home of champions. The Sooner Club announced the news Tuesday morning. Construction for the future home of Oklahoma softball is, of course, already underway on the northwest corner of South Jenkins Ave. and Imhoff Rd.. The Sooners broke ground last September on what's set to be an incredible new facility.
oklahoma Sooner
OU’s Lloyd Noble Center Earns Sensory Inclusive Certification
NORMAN – The University of Oklahoma announced Wednesday it has partnered with nonprofit KultureCity to make Lloyd Noble Center and all the events and programs the venue hosts sensory inclusive. This new initiative will promote an accommodating and positive experience for all guests and fans with a sensory issue who visit Lloyd Noble Center.
kgou.org
Oklahoma and the Morgan Horse
HOW CURIOUS EPISODE: Oklahoma and the Morgan Horse. Every year since 1975, the annual Grand National and World Championship Morgan Horse Show has drawn hundreds of horses and thousands of humans to Oklahoma City’s State Fair Park. However, until shortly before I moved to Norman, Oklahoma, in 2022 to join KGOU, I’d never heard of a Morgan horse. Then a friend, learning of my imminent relocation, exclaimed “my family goes there every year for the Morgan Horse show”. “A Morgan horse, what’s that?” I asked. “It’s one of the first American breeds”, she said “It’s from Vermont”.
Remember When Oklahoma Had a Real Housewives of Oklahoma City?
As new television shows are announced, premiered and run their series finale, they're often forgotten about. But I don't think Oklahomans will ever forget the two season Bravo produced "Sweet Home Oklahoma," which was like a Real Housewives set in Oklahoma City. It was iconic on its own, but was canceled after two seasons.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in El Reno, OK
Famous for its fried onion burger, El Reno promises many exceptional adventures year-round. The city is the county seat of Canadian County, Oklahoma. During the 1889 land run, the area was founded and named after the nearby Fort Reno, established to watch over the place. The historic Cheyenne and Arapaho...
Fall In Love Again At The Most Romantic Restaurant In Oklahoma
Reader's Digest lists the most romantic restaurant in every state.
KOCO
Former student from 1998 becomes principal at Yukon High School
YUKON, Okla. — From the class of 1998, a former student became a principal at Yukon High School. Anyone who chooses a career in education does it for more than just a paycheck. They have a passion for students and learning. For the principal at Yukon High School, the...
