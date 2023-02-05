ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Daily Athenaeum

Men’s hoops looks to keep momentum against Iowa State

The WVU men’s basketball team is set to welcome the No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones to the Coliseum on Wednesday. It will be the first contest between the two teams this season. The Mountaineers (14-9, 3-7 Big 12) come into the game looking for their second straight win after a dominant 32-point win over Oklahoma on Saturday. Iowa State (16-6, 7-3 Big 12) is second in the conference and coming off of a win over then-No. 8 Kansas.
AMES, IA
voiceofmotown.com

Cooper Flagg Responds to Bob Huggins’ Visit

Morgantown, West Virginia – Bob Huggins and his assistant coaches, Josh Eilert and DerMarr Johnson, were attendance at the Metro Classic at Kean University in New Jersey to watch the #1 player in high school basketball. Cooper Flagg, a 6’8 power forward from Maine, now plays for the top-ranked...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Stewart inks with Fairmont State football

WEST UNION, W.Va (WBOY) – Doddridge County’s Gabe Stewart made his decision to play football at Fairmont State official this afternoon but it’s not all football that factored into his decision. While the 2022 all-state selection is certainly looking forward to suiting up for the Fighting Falcons, it was the academic opportunities combined with the […]
FAIRMONT, WV
Daily Athenaeum

WVU wrestling drops home match to No. 14 Northern Iowa

The West Virginia University wrestling team fell to a talented No. 14 Northern Iowa on Sunday afternoon, 20-12. "You never want to lose, but our guys are competing," fifth-year WVU coach Tim Flynn said. "We are making the right steps; that's a really solid Northern Iowa team." At 125 pounds,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Sooner Club announces $250K gift from OU family in Norman to support Love's Field

NORMAN, Okla. — A generous family in Norman has donated $250,000 to support Love's Field, the future home of champions. The Sooner Club announced the news Tuesday morning. Construction for the future home of Oklahoma softball is, of course, already underway on the northwest corner of South Jenkins Ave. and Imhoff Rd.. The Sooners broke ground last September on what's set to be an incredible new facility.
NORMAN, OK
Daily Athenaeum

Gee speaks on campus carry, mental health and student enrollment

WVU President E. Gordon Gee sat down with The Daily Athenaeum last week to discuss a variety of state and campus issues. He spoke on concealed carry on college campuses, the growing mental health crisis facing students and the university’s ongoing challenges with student enrollment and retention. The following...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Morgantown human rights activist featured in Lizzo's YITTY campaign

For the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, YITTY, Lizzo’s shapewear brand, named after her childhood nickname, highlighted five reproductive rights activists to represent the brand. According to YITTY’s website, their mission is to be a size-inclusive brand that works off ideas of effortless self-love and confidence, making sure...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Three things to do in Morgantown this weekend

Love is in the air, and there are a variety of events in Morgantown to attend with your valentine. This weekend, The Daily Athenaeum recommends a Valentine’s Day dinner, a pop-up shopping opportunity and a festival of romantic gifts. 1. 2023 WV Chocolate Wine and Shine Festival. This event...
MORGANTOWN, WV

