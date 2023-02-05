Read full article on original website
Our 5 Favorite Thrift Shops in West VirginiaEast Coast TravelerMorgantown, WV
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Daily Athenaeum
Men’s hoops looks to keep momentum against Iowa State
The WVU men’s basketball team is set to welcome the No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones to the Coliseum on Wednesday. It will be the first contest between the two teams this season. The Mountaineers (14-9, 3-7 Big 12) come into the game looking for their second straight win after a dominant 32-point win over Oklahoma on Saturday. Iowa State (16-6, 7-3 Big 12) is second in the conference and coming off of a win over then-No. 8 Kansas.
No. 11 Iowa State wary of visit to improving West Virginia
No. 11 Iowa State is climbing the Big 12 standings and coming off a resounding home victory against defending national
voiceofmotown.com
Cooper Flagg Responds to Bob Huggins’ Visit
Morgantown, West Virginia – Bob Huggins and his assistant coaches, Josh Eilert and DerMarr Johnson, were attendance at the Metro Classic at Kean University in New Jersey to watch the #1 player in high school basketball. Cooper Flagg, a 6’8 power forward from Maine, now plays for the top-ranked...
WATCH: Oklahoma HC Patty Gasso Press Conference
Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso met with the media on Monday ahead of OU's season opener.
Stewart inks with Fairmont State football
WEST UNION, W.Va (WBOY) – Doddridge County’s Gabe Stewart made his decision to play football at Fairmont State official this afternoon but it’s not all football that factored into his decision. While the 2022 all-state selection is certainly looking forward to suiting up for the Fighting Falcons, it was the academic opportunities combined with the […]
CJ Donaldson Explains Decision to Return to WVU
Mountaineer star running back opens up in a recent interview with Country Roads Trust.
Daily Athenaeum
WVU wrestling drops home match to No. 14 Northern Iowa
The West Virginia University wrestling team fell to a talented No. 14 Northern Iowa on Sunday afternoon, 20-12. "You never want to lose, but our guys are competing," fifth-year WVU coach Tim Flynn said. "We are making the right steps; that's a really solid Northern Iowa team." At 125 pounds,...
Sooner Club announces $250K gift from OU family in Norman to support Love's Field
NORMAN, Okla. — A generous family in Norman has donated $250,000 to support Love's Field, the future home of champions. The Sooner Club announced the news Tuesday morning. Construction for the future home of Oklahoma softball is, of course, already underway on the northwest corner of South Jenkins Ave. and Imhoff Rd.. The Sooners broke ground last September on what's set to be an incredible new facility.
West Virginia native to be the first black woman to coach in the big game
(WTRF) A West Virginia native will be the first black woman to coach in the big game Autumn Lockwood who currently is on the Philadelphia Eagles staff as an assistant sports performance coach Lockwood joined the Eagles staff in 2022. Lockwood previously worked at the University of Houston from 2021 to 2022 as a coordinator of […]
WV Black Bears announce Fairmont native, former Major Leaguer as new manager
David Carpenter, a Fairmont native, WVU alum, and former Major League Baseball player will be taking the reigns for the Black Bears 2023 season.
Prep Basketball: Shady Spring, Morgantown and James Monroe unanimously take top spots in latest AP Poll; Williamstown tops AA
Others receiving votes: Bridgeport 7, St. Albans 3, Spring Valley 3, Woodrow Wilson 2, Cabell Midland 2. Others receiving votes: Weir 7, North Marion 2, Philip Barbour 2. Others receiving votes: Wirt County 5, Ritchie County 1. Class A. 1. James Monroe (10) 15-2 100 1. 2. Webster County 13-3...
Wounded veterans enjoy ski vacation in West Virginia
An organization that lifts up wounded veterans just finished a fun adventure on the slopes, but they are already planning for one on whitewater in September.
Prep Basketball: Shady receives rings ahead of win over Independence
I: 8 4 6 9 – 27 SS: 12 27 23 20 – 82 Cyrus Goodson 2, Jordan James 2, Sylar Nelson 4, Colton Hughes 5, Corey Shumate 7, Chris Lilly 2, JD Monroe 2, Jamarion Henderson 2, Kaden Bradbury 1. Shady Spring. Braden Chapman 4, Ammar Maxwell...
New baked potato restaurant coming to Morgantown
A new restaurant is coming to Morgantown that will bring "delicious meals on top of the greatest edible vehicle ever, a baked potato!"
Contractor at fault in West Virginia fatal mining accident
The accident report on the January 2022 death of a coal miner in Marshall County, West Virginia said lack of safety enforcement by a Pennsylvania contractor caused the death.
Teddy Bee’s Bakery in Clarksburg is closing
The Harrison County business announced on Tuesday that it is closing after more than four years.
Daily Athenaeum
Gee speaks on campus carry, mental health and student enrollment
WVU President E. Gordon Gee sat down with The Daily Athenaeum last week to discuss a variety of state and campus issues. He spoke on concealed carry on college campuses, the growing mental health crisis facing students and the university’s ongoing challenges with student enrollment and retention. The following...
Daily Athenaeum
Morgantown human rights activist featured in Lizzo's YITTY campaign
For the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, YITTY, Lizzo’s shapewear brand, named after her childhood nickname, highlighted five reproductive rights activists to represent the brand. According to YITTY’s website, their mission is to be a size-inclusive brand that works off ideas of effortless self-love and confidence, making sure...
Lane closure planned on I-79 in Monongalia County
A lane on Interstate 79 will be closed this week for emergency pothole repairs.
Daily Athenaeum
Three things to do in Morgantown this weekend
Love is in the air, and there are a variety of events in Morgantown to attend with your valentine. This weekend, The Daily Athenaeum recommends a Valentine’s Day dinner, a pop-up shopping opportunity and a festival of romantic gifts. 1. 2023 WV Chocolate Wine and Shine Festival. This event...
