The WVU men’s basketball team is set to welcome the No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones to the Coliseum on Wednesday. It will be the first contest between the two teams this season. The Mountaineers (14-9, 3-7 Big 12) come into the game looking for their second straight win after a dominant 32-point win over Oklahoma on Saturday. Iowa State (16-6, 7-3 Big 12) is second in the conference and coming off of a win over then-No. 8 Kansas.

AMES, IA ・ 12 HOURS AGO