Vail, CO

Vail Daily

A long lunch in Eagle County

Some days start out normal enough — you shower and go to work, or you head out the door and go skiing. There’s the grocery shopping, the cleaning project, the emails needing a response. Phone calls and to-do lists. And then something happens… the long lunch. Maybe it’s an impromptu meet-up with a good friend, or a planned meal that turns expansive. One moment you’re sitting down at the table, and the next you are ordering another round with no intention of leaving any time soon. There’s something almost-stolen about a long lunch. So rarely planned, they have a mind of their own, showing up when least expected.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Norton: Rising above the noise

Starting in 1996 I began living in Highlands Ranch, and in 2001, bought a small condo in Edwards. The elevation in Highlands Ranch is about 5,800 feet, and Edwards is just over 7,500 feet. Coming from sea level on the East Coast, it took a little time to acclimate to the elevation. And soon enough, all was well and everyone was just fine.
EDWARDS, CO
9NEWS

5 Colorado hotels in top 100 of best-in-the-US list

COLORADO, USA — U.S. News & World Report said five Colorado hotels are among the best 100 lodging facilities in the United States. In its 13th annual Best Hotels rankings, the report analyzed more than 35,000 hotels to help travelers across the country. Acqualina Resort & Residences in Sunny...
COLORADO STATE
Aspen Daily News

Ca$hing in on Aspen: Could the city have delayed the corporate takeover?

Stacy Standley vividly recalls a conversation he had with Joe Edwards in the mid-1970s when Standley was mayor of Aspen and Edwards was a Pitkin County commissioner. They were both fierce champions of growth control and promoted progressive ideas such as open space, mass transit and affordable housing. They met to reflect on accomplishments and strategize on next steps.
ASPEN, CO
Vail Daily

It’s always taco time in the Vail Valley

Taco people are the best kind of people. Just ask the crew at Rocky Mountain Taco, home of the “world’s most best taco” and, therefore, the world’s most-best-taco eaters. What started as one roaming taco truck has grown to a truck (EagleVail), trailer (Avon) and brick-and-mortar (Minturn) operation, bringing that Southern California-inspired Mexican fusion food culture to the hungry folks of Eagle County.
AVON, CO
Retro 102.5

Rancho del Rio is One of the Coolest Hidden Gems in Colorado

For outdoor enthusiasts, Colorado is quite literally a big, fun, playground. However, unlike well-known meccas for the outdoorsy types, one such place has remained a fairly well-kept secret. Keep scrolling to learn about Colorado's Rancho del Rio. Colorado's "Unusual" Mountain Resort. Rancho del Rio is located high in the Colorado...
BOND, CO
Vail Daily

Walking Mountains Sustainable Film Series presents ‘Switch On’

What: Switch On (Walking Mountains’ Sustainable Film Series) When/Where: Tuesday, February 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Riverwalk Theater in Edwards. Cost: FREE ($5 suggested donation) For more information: Visit walkingmountains.org/films or email elizabethb@walkingmountains.org. Join the travels of Dr. Scott Tinker in “Switch On” as he travels to communities...
EDWARDS, CO
Brittany Anas

Go ‘Cosmic Tubing’ at this Colorado ski resort

Go snow tubing at night with Cosmic Tubing at Winter Park Resort.Photo byWinter Park Resort. (Winter Park, Colo) Zooming down a groomed snow lane and careening up against a curved snow bank in a tube is a thrill in and of itself. But Winter Park has upped the ante and now offers after-hours “Cosmic Tubing” at its three-lane Coca-Cola Tube Hill.
WINTER PARK, CO
Vail Daily

Deca + Bol’s metropolitan mountain culture

When you’re looking for a contemporary dining menu and big city atmosphere within a European-styled alpine village, Deca + Bol is the place where metropolitan dining meets mountain culture. Deca + Bol combines upscale, flavorful dining with some of the best nightlife in Vail Village, including a unique bowling...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Computer scientist Brent Seales joins Vail Symposium on Feb. 9

What: Reading the Invisible Library: Virtual Unwrapping and the Scroll from En-Gedi. When: Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 | 6-7:30 p.m. More information: Tickets are $25 in advance, $35 the day of the program. Please visit http://www.vailsymposium.org for more information. Indecipherable for two millennia, ancient scrolls buried in volcanic ash are...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Welcome, National Brotherhood of Skiers

On behalf of the Vail Town Council and the entire community, I am extremely excited to welcome the National Brotherhood of Skiers as they celebrate their 50th Anniversary Summit, “Soul on Snow,” this week in Vail. As the world’s largest snowsports organization, NBS has worked over the last half century to expand access to skiing and snowboarding through their mission “to identify, develop and support athletes of color who will win International and Olympic winter sports competitions representing the United States and to increase participation in winter sports.” We believe these efforts are critical to our current vitality and future success.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Let’s help Hana

A lifetime local, born and raised in Eagle County, needs some help! Hana Samuelson grew up in Eagle County. Many of you may know her mother as Stephanie or ‘’Sunshine’’who works for ECO Transit at the Vail Transportation Center. Hana moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma, last year to start her journey with her new boyfriend and was just getting settled into her new life when she noticed a lump in her throat.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
