A long lunch in Eagle County
Some days start out normal enough — you shower and go to work, or you head out the door and go skiing. There’s the grocery shopping, the cleaning project, the emails needing a response. Phone calls and to-do lists. And then something happens… the long lunch. Maybe it’s an impromptu meet-up with a good friend, or a planned meal that turns expansive. One moment you’re sitting down at the table, and the next you are ordering another round with no intention of leaving any time soon. There’s something almost-stolen about a long lunch. So rarely planned, they have a mind of their own, showing up when least expected.
OnlyInYourState
This Floating Restaurant In Colorado Is Such A Unique Place To Dine
Are you looking for a place that not only has stellar food and drinks but a fantastic ambiance to boot? There are plenty of these places here in Colorado, but we happen to be partial to this floating restaurant that may just be one of the most unique places to eat in the state:
Norton: Rising above the noise
Starting in 1996 I began living in Highlands Ranch, and in 2001, bought a small condo in Edwards. The elevation in Highlands Ranch is about 5,800 feet, and Edwards is just over 7,500 feet. Coming from sea level on the East Coast, it took a little time to acclimate to the elevation. And soon enough, all was well and everyone was just fine.
5 Colorado hotels in top 100 of best-in-the-US list
COLORADO, USA — U.S. News & World Report said five Colorado hotels are among the best 100 lodging facilities in the United States. In its 13th annual Best Hotels rankings, the report analyzed more than 35,000 hotels to help travelers across the country. Acqualina Resort & Residences in Sunny...
Aspen Daily News
Ca$hing in on Aspen: Could the city have delayed the corporate takeover?
Stacy Standley vividly recalls a conversation he had with Joe Edwards in the mid-1970s when Standley was mayor of Aspen and Edwards was a Pitkin County commissioner. They were both fierce champions of growth control and promoted progressive ideas such as open space, mass transit and affordable housing. They met to reflect on accomplishments and strategize on next steps.
It’s always taco time in the Vail Valley
Taco people are the best kind of people. Just ask the crew at Rocky Mountain Taco, home of the “world’s most best taco” and, therefore, the world’s most-best-taco eaters. What started as one roaming taco truck has grown to a truck (EagleVail), trailer (Avon) and brick-and-mortar (Minturn) operation, bringing that Southern California-inspired Mexican fusion food culture to the hungry folks of Eagle County.
Rancho del Rio is One of the Coolest Hidden Gems in Colorado
For outdoor enthusiasts, Colorado is quite literally a big, fun, playground. However, unlike well-known meccas for the outdoorsy types, one such place has remained a fairly well-kept secret. Keep scrolling to learn about Colorado's Rancho del Rio. Colorado's "Unusual" Mountain Resort. Rancho del Rio is located high in the Colorado...
Walking Mountains Sustainable Film Series presents ‘Switch On’
What: Switch On (Walking Mountains’ Sustainable Film Series) When/Where: Tuesday, February 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Riverwalk Theater in Edwards. Cost: FREE ($5 suggested donation) For more information: Visit walkingmountains.org/films or email elizabethb@walkingmountains.org. Join the travels of Dr. Scott Tinker in “Switch On” as he travels to communities...
OnlyInYourState
The Remote Cabin Restaurant In Colorado That Serves Up The Most Delicious Food
As a Coloradan, there is no denying that you have stayed in your fair share of cabins, but have you ever enjoyed fine dining in one of these rustic and charming homes? If you answered no, it is time to change that with a visit to this remote cabin restaurant in Colorado that is as delicious as it is beautiful:
Eagle County officials call frequent Glenwood Canyon closures ‘unacceptable’
The Eagle County commissioners Monday talked about what, if anything, can be done when Interstate 70 closes through Glenwood Canyon. The options aren’t great. 197: Road-closing crashes the past two years in Glenwood Canyon. 70: Of those crashes were caused by heavy trucks. Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney last week was...
Go ‘Cosmic Tubing’ at this Colorado ski resort
Go snow tubing at night with Cosmic Tubing at Winter Park Resort.Photo byWinter Park Resort. (Winter Park, Colo) Zooming down a groomed snow lane and careening up against a curved snow bank in a tube is a thrill in and of itself. But Winter Park has upped the ante and now offers after-hours “Cosmic Tubing” at its three-lane Coca-Cola Tube Hill.
Deca + Bol’s metropolitan mountain culture
When you’re looking for a contemporary dining menu and big city atmosphere within a European-styled alpine village, Deca + Bol is the place where metropolitan dining meets mountain culture. Deca + Bol combines upscale, flavorful dining with some of the best nightlife in Vail Village, including a unique bowling...
Engagement for Katherine “Kasha” Scott to Casey Patrick O’Keefe
Mark and Jacqueline Scott of Vail, CO announce the engagement of their daughter, Katherine “Kasha” Scott to Casey Patrick O’Keefe, son of William O’Keefe of Pocasset, MA and Joan Blake of North Attleboro, MA. Kasha is a graduate of Cherry Creek High School, Bucknell University and...
Computer scientist Brent Seales joins Vail Symposium on Feb. 9
What: Reading the Invisible Library: Virtual Unwrapping and the Scroll from En-Gedi. When: Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 | 6-7:30 p.m. More information: Tickets are $25 in advance, $35 the day of the program. Please visit http://www.vailsymposium.org for more information. Indecipherable for two millennia, ancient scrolls buried in volcanic ash are...
Letter: Welcome, National Brotherhood of Skiers
On behalf of the Vail Town Council and the entire community, I am extremely excited to welcome the National Brotherhood of Skiers as they celebrate their 50th Anniversary Summit, “Soul on Snow,” this week in Vail. As the world’s largest snowsports organization, NBS has worked over the last half century to expand access to skiing and snowboarding through their mission “to identify, develop and support athletes of color who will win International and Olympic winter sports competitions representing the United States and to increase participation in winter sports.” We believe these efforts are critical to our current vitality and future success.
Summit Daily News
Consistent storms and heavy snowfall lead to better-than-average January in Summit County
A combination of recurring storms and heavy precipitation made January one of the snowiest months in years in Summit County and across Colorado, bringing with it a flurry of powder days for mountain resorts and high hopes for a strong spring ski season. According to National Weather Service meteorologist Zach...
Five decades of soul on the slopes: National Brotherhood of Skiers returns to Vail for milestone summit
The National Brotherhood of Skiers is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its annual Black Summit this week, bringing more than 1,200 predominantly Black skiers and snowboarders from around the country to Vail for competitions, parties, fundraising efforts and world-class skiing. It is a milestone that founder Ben Finley, 84, said...
Letter: Let’s help Hana
A lifetime local, born and raised in Eagle County, needs some help! Hana Samuelson grew up in Eagle County. Many of you may know her mother as Stephanie or ‘’Sunshine’’who works for ECO Transit at the Vail Transportation Center. Hana moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma, last year to start her journey with her new boyfriend and was just getting settled into her new life when she noticed a lump in her throat.
Eagle County will probably see wolves reintroduced to its remote areas, and that worries ranchers
Wolves are probably coming to Eagle County. Area ranchers are nervous about it. Proposition 114 passed narrowly in the 2020 general election. The proposition requires the state to create a plan to reintroduce gray wolves to the state. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is now in the final stages of creating a draft plan to implement the new law.
Three Colorado Cities Make New List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last year, Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters: Denver, Silverthorne, Boulder, and Fort Collins. An updated report added Edwards to the line-up in October, but now, the company has new research. Here's what Dwellsy is predicting for Colorado in 2023. Renters...
