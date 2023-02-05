ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WDBJ7.com

One person shot in NW Roanoke, suspect in custody

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A person was shot and taken to a hospital Saturday night after a shooting in the 2700 block of Massachusetts Ave. NW, according to Roanoke Police. The extent of the injuries has not been released. The shooting was reported at 6:27 p.m. A suspect is in...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Martinsville shooting suspect arrested

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Martinsville man has been arrested after a shooting that took place on Monday, according to the City of Martinsville. 23-year-old Tamarius Martin was charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting into an occupied building. All of the charges are felonies, according to the city.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSLS

Danville police arrests man after robbery, pursuit

DANVILLE, Va. – A 39-year-old man has been arrested after a robbery and a brief police pursuit in Danville, according to the Danville Police Department. Officers said that Barry Swanson, 39, was wanted for a robbery and dispute that happened on Feb. 10 that left one person hurt. Police...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Two hurt after structure fire in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Two residents were hospitalized following an early morning structure fire in Roanoke Friday, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue. Officials say around 5:45 a.m., crews responded to the 5300 block of Hawthorne Road for the report of a commercial structure fire at Ridgeview Apartments. Upon...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

UPDATE: Middle school closed, sheriff’s office involved

UPDATE 2/10 at 1:05 P.M.: (WFXR) — The Clifton Forge Middle School closed on Friday morning after reports of an incident Thursday afternoon. The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office tells WFXR that it received a report on February 9, that a juvenile had made a list of student names they allegedly intended to harm. As deputies began investigating, they learned the list allegedly came from a student enrolled at the Clifton Forge Middle School.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Firefighters save woman from house fire in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 10 Garland Street in Danville at 1:48 a.m. this morning. Crews arrived within three minutes time to find a single family residential structure with fire showing from the front window. Witnesses in the street reported a...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Baby bobcat rescued in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. – An unusual wildlife rescue in Giles County. The first bobcat kitten of the season has arrived at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center in Roanoke. In the video above, you can see the female kitten. She weighs about 5 pounds and was found on the side of the road in Pearisburg, dazed and walking in circles.
GILES COUNTY, VA
WSET

Bedford Co. deputies looking for two wanted individuals

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is looking for two wanted people. According to their Facebook post, they are looking for Alicia Webster and Bryan Bryant. Deputies said both Webster and Bryant are wanted for a felony and probation violation. Anyone with information on these...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Rustburg woman pleads guilty to death of 3-year-old in 2020

RUSTBURG, Va. – A Rustburg woman has pleaded guilty in connection with the death of a 3-year-old in 2020, according to the Campbell County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. In Oct. of 2020, Megan Paris was charged with one count of aggravated malicious wounding after a Campbell County toddler...
RUSTBURG, VA
wfirnews.com

Shooting on Peters Creek Road last night

(from Roanoke PD) On February 4, 2023 at approximately 8:35 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 2600 block of Peters Creek Road NW. Responding officers located two adult victims, one male and one female, with gunshot wounds inside of a business in the area. The woman’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, but the man’s injuries appeared to be serious. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported both victims to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke bus station nears completion, riders happy with new facility

ROANOKE, Va. – After years of planning, the new Valley Metro bus station on Third Street in downtown Roanoke is nearing competition. The new location is on the corner of Third Street and Salem Avenue. Valley Metro General Manager Kevin Price said construction is ahead of schedule. “We’ve finished...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Roanoke County cleared

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Roanoke County has led to delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say the crash happened near the 135.8 mile marker and has closed the south right lane. At this time, traffic...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Norfolk Southern agrees to pay $27,300 for 2020 Roanoke River coal spill

SALEM, Va. – The Norfolk Southern Railway Company has agreed to pay a civil charge of $27,300 after coal hopper rail cars derailed and spilled into the Roanoke River in 2020, according to the consent order. On Oct. 30, 2020, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality responded to the...
SALEM, VA
wfirnews.com

Three teens shot in northwest Roanoke incident last night

(from Roanoke PD) On February 3 at approximately 8:35 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of reports of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1000 block of 22nd Street NW. While officers were heading towards the scene, another call came in referencing at least one other victim being transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Commonwealth’s Attorney speaks on Roanoke Food Lion shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – Commonwealth’s Attorney Donald Caldwell is speaking following a Saturday night shooting at a Food Lion on Peters Creek Road. “It is senseless, it is asinine,” Caldwell said. “Even before you get to the use of the gun, why we’ve got to take our personal problems in a grocery store.”
ROANOKE, VA

