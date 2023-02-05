Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
One person shot in NW Roanoke, suspect in custody
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A person was shot and taken to a hospital Saturday night after a shooting in the 2700 block of Massachusetts Ave. NW, according to Roanoke Police. The extent of the injuries has not been released. The shooting was reported at 6:27 p.m. A suspect is in...
WDBJ7.com
Martinsville shooting suspect arrested
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Martinsville man has been arrested after a shooting that took place on Monday, according to the City of Martinsville. 23-year-old Tamarius Martin was charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting into an occupied building. All of the charges are felonies, according to the city.
WSLS
Danville police arrests man after robbery, pursuit
DANVILLE, Va. – A 39-year-old man has been arrested after a robbery and a brief police pursuit in Danville, according to the Danville Police Department. Officers said that Barry Swanson, 39, was wanted for a robbery and dispute that happened on Feb. 10 that left one person hurt. Police...
WSLS
Two hurt after structure fire in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Two residents were hospitalized following an early morning structure fire in Roanoke Friday, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue. Officials say around 5:45 a.m., crews responded to the 5300 block of Hawthorne Road for the report of a commercial structure fire at Ridgeview Apartments. Upon...
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: Middle school closed, sheriff’s office involved
UPDATE 2/10 at 1:05 P.M.: (WFXR) — The Clifton Forge Middle School closed on Friday morning after reports of an incident Thursday afternoon. The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office tells WFXR that it received a report on February 9, that a juvenile had made a list of student names they allegedly intended to harm. As deputies began investigating, they learned the list allegedly came from a student enrolled at the Clifton Forge Middle School.
Pittsylvania County Sheriff make arrest in High School drug investigation
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been charged with multiple counts of weapons possession in an ongoing drug investigation at a local high school. Harry Berlin Carter was wanted in connection to a drug investigation at Chatham High School by the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. Around 2 […]
WSLS
Firefighters save woman from house fire in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 10 Garland Street in Danville at 1:48 a.m. this morning. Crews arrived within three minutes time to find a single family residential structure with fire showing from the front window. Witnesses in the street reported a...
WSLS
Baby bobcat rescued in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. – An unusual wildlife rescue in Giles County. The first bobcat kitten of the season has arrived at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center in Roanoke. In the video above, you can see the female kitten. She weighs about 5 pounds and was found on the side of the road in Pearisburg, dazed and walking in circles.
WSLS
Pearisburg police chief to retire after serving hometown for 39 years
PEARISBURG, Va. – Pearisburg Police Chief Jackie Martin will retire in April after serving his hometown for 39 years. “No phones, no radios, no calls in the middle of the night,” Martin said. “That will not be missed.”. Martin spent 39 years in Pearisburg law enforcement, and...
WSET
Bedford Co. deputies looking for two wanted individuals
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is looking for two wanted people. According to their Facebook post, they are looking for Alicia Webster and Bryan Bryant. Deputies said both Webster and Bryant are wanted for a felony and probation violation. Anyone with information on these...
WSLS
Rustburg woman pleads guilty to death of 3-year-old in 2020
RUSTBURG, Va. – A Rustburg woman has pleaded guilty in connection with the death of a 3-year-old in 2020, according to the Campbell County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. In Oct. of 2020, Megan Paris was charged with one count of aggravated malicious wounding after a Campbell County toddler...
wfirnews.com
Shooting on Peters Creek Road last night
(from Roanoke PD) On February 4, 2023 at approximately 8:35 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 2600 block of Peters Creek Road NW. Responding officers located two adult victims, one male and one female, with gunshot wounds inside of a business in the area. The woman’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, but the man’s injuries appeared to be serious. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported both victims to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.
WSLS
Roanoke bus station nears completion, riders happy with new facility
ROANOKE, Va. – After years of planning, the new Valley Metro bus station on Third Street in downtown Roanoke is nearing competition. The new location is on the corner of Third Street and Salem Avenue. Valley Metro General Manager Kevin Price said construction is ahead of schedule. “We’ve finished...
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Roanoke County cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Roanoke County has led to delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say the crash happened near the 135.8 mile marker and has closed the south right lane. At this time, traffic...
WSLS
Clifton Middle School student facing felony charge after alleged threat against classmates
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – The halls at Clifton Middle School were empty on Friday. Out of an abundance of caution, the school was closed after a student allegedly made a threat. Alleghany Highlands Public Schools released a statement saying they got a tip around 2 p.m. Thursday that the...
WSLS
‘Be a Sweetheart’ campaign returns to Mast General Store in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s really a win-win situation when you buy some candy from the Mast General Store this weekend. From Feb. 11-12, the store will host its ‘Be a Sweetheart’ campaign. For every pound of bulk candy purchased, the store will donate $1 to Feeding Southwest Virginia.
WSLS
Norfolk Southern agrees to pay $27,300 for 2020 Roanoke River coal spill
SALEM, Va. – The Norfolk Southern Railway Company has agreed to pay a civil charge of $27,300 after coal hopper rail cars derailed and spilled into the Roanoke River in 2020, according to the consent order. On Oct. 30, 2020, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality responded to the...
wfirnews.com
Three teens shot in northwest Roanoke incident last night
(from Roanoke PD) On February 3 at approximately 8:35 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of reports of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1000 block of 22nd Street NW. While officers were heading towards the scene, another call came in referencing at least one other victim being transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle.
WSLS
Roanoke Fire-EMS’ foster dog program helps shelter animals, first responders
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS’ newest employee has already earned herself a reputation. Audi, the 3-year-old dog, is a couch potato who loves getting pets, giving kisses and exploring her new surroundings. For the past couple of months, she was at the Regional Center for Animal Care and...
WSLS
Commonwealth’s Attorney speaks on Roanoke Food Lion shooting
ROANOKE, Va. – Commonwealth’s Attorney Donald Caldwell is speaking following a Saturday night shooting at a Food Lion on Peters Creek Road. “It is senseless, it is asinine,” Caldwell said. “Even before you get to the use of the gun, why we’ve got to take our personal problems in a grocery store.”
