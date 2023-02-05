Read full article on original website
WBKO
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Nicole Rock
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Nicole Rock is the Executive Director for Golden Gate Bridges in Glasgow. The company provides support for intellectually and developmentally disabled individuals with direct support services. On Oct. 24, 2019, Sue Jester, the founder of Golden Gate Bridges LLC passed away after a short fight with...
WBKO
Warren Central High School students create books, read to fourth-graders at Jennings Creek
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Several Warren Central High School students spent Tuesday morning reading books, of their creation, to fourth-graders at Jennings Creek Elementary. The project was part of a World History class assignment in which the students had to pick from various revolutions, including the American Revolution, the French Revolution, the Haitian Revolution and the Industrial Revolution.
WBKO
KY mental health agencies collaborate to create one large community health center
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The National Alliance of Mental Illness found that 746,000 adults in Kentucky have a mental health condition. That’s more than 10 times the population of Bowling Green. However, four area mental health agencies are teaming up to lend a hand. LifeSkills Inc. in Bowling...
WBKO
Kentucky Community Mental Health Centers to Consolidate
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Four non‐profit mental health agencies are creating a new partnership that will allow them to improve clinical programs, create new alliances and protect safety net services critical to rural Kentucky communities. LifeSkills, Inc. in Bowling Green, Communicare, Inc. in Elizabethtown, Four Rivers Behavioral Health...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky Cornerstone collaboration working to to bring electric vehicle companies to west Kentucky
PADUCAH — The production demand for electric vehicles is on the rise, according to the New York Times and Forbes. With EV projects in places like Hopkinsville and Bowling Green, Kentucky, local economic development corporations are trying to get these kinds of projects to come to other areas of western Kentucky and Tennessee.
WBKO
“Heart of Scottsville” aims to revitalize the downtown square
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The “Heart of Scottsville,” a nonprofit formed through Main Street America, has worked for over 20 years to create a hub for business owners and residents alike. The nonprofit has planted trees, built sidewalks, and worked to restore and preserve many of the...
WBKO
Chandler Memory Care celebrating second Be Our Valentine event with residents
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Chandler Memory Care on Campbell Lane is celebrating Valentine’s Day with their residents and is inviting the public to as well. The second annual Be Our Valentine celebration has already started and anyone wanting to send a valentines to any, or all of the residents, are invited to do so.
WBKO
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero of the Month: Mary Osbourne
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - February’s Hometown Hero of the Month is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. Many working families are one missed paycheck away from crisis. With inflation driving up the cost of living, homelessness, and food insecurity are issues that those families are facing.
WBKO
SEEK Museum tells the story of African Americans in Logan County
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The SEEK Museum tells stories about slavery and the struggles for freedom, equality, and justice for African Americans in Kentucky. The Museum is a conglomeration of four historic buildings located in two of Russellville’s National Register Districts. The locations are SEEK Museum at the Bibb House and SEEK Museum in the Bottom.
WBKO
Bowling Green City Commission awards transportation bid
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday evening the Bowling Green City Commission awarded Hope House Ministries $150,000 to provide the transportation service to the Kentucky Transpark and the South Industrial Park. Uber had also bid on the project, but the city commission said giving Hope House the contract would allow...
WBKO
Essential Music holds inaugural “Classical Sundays” event for student musicians
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Classical music enthusiasts were in for quite the treat on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, with Essential Music Org’s inaugural event, “Classical Sundays.”. The inauguration of many events showcased students taught by Essential Music Org, featuring pieces composed by Johann Sebastian Bach, Ludwig van...
WBKO
Allen County unveils plans for a new 120 acre park
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new county park in southern Scottsville will create roughly 120 acres of recreation space for community members throughout Allen County. The park is being built alongside the existing Fred Hale Park, and officials say they hope to create an accessible and inclusive space for the entire community.
WBKO
Glasgow veteran hopes to see legislature pass medical cannabis bill this session
GLASGOW/FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky’s legislative session resumes Tuesday and many are watching to see if lawmakers vote on the medical cannabis bill. “Veterans are wanting this. And it’s not only us,” said veteran Brennan Morgan. Morgan is a Glasgow resident who served in the Marines for...
WBKO
Sports Connection 2-5-23: Jordan Turner, Nathan Isenberg and Dominic Davis
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s the first week of February which means we are down to the last couple weeks of the regular season for high school basketball. Kaden Gaylord-Day and Brian Webb talk to Allen County-Scottsville’s leading scorer Jordan Turner. Then they preview the upcoming baseball season with Bowling Green Baseball head coach Nathan Isenberg and senior catcher Dominic Davis.
WBKO
WKU Tennis Team Wins at Belmont
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU Tennis team continued its 2023 season on Sunday with a 5-2 win against Belmont. The Lady Toppers improve to 5-3 on the year, while the Bruins fall to 2-3. The Lady Toppers won the doubles point for the third consecutive match. The Bruins struck first, winning the court one match, 6-1, but the Lady Toppers responded winning on courts two and three. At No. 3, Sayda Hernandez and Mariana Zegada earned their first win as a duo, while only dropping one game, 6-1. Shortly after, Sofia Blanco and Rachel Hermanova secured the doubles point on court two, winning 6-4. The two improve to, a team-best, 5-1 in doubles on the year.
Don’t Miss This Popular KY Dairy Barn, Its Amazing Ice Cream, or the Nearby Giant Fork
There are two types of day trips, in my opinion. On one type of excursion, you just hop in the car and go. Whatever you see that looks interesting, pull over and check it out. The other type has a pre-planned destination, but it's a last-minute call. You see, I get this from my dad. He was always one to announce, "We're going for a drive," and then we'd all get our shoes on and pile into the van. Sometimes he didn't have a destination in mind, and sometimes he did. But if it was the latter, he wouldn't tell us. And that's the key.
Here’s what Mammoth Cave is doing for Black History Month
KENTUCKY (WEHT) — Throughout its 200-year modern history, African Americans greatly contributed to the tourism, exploration, mapping and development of Mammoth Cave, officials say. This month, the cave planned several programs that will celebrate Black History Month and teach others about their contributions to its long-running history. Ranger-led Talks Every day at 10 a.m. and […]
tourcounsel.com
Greenwood Mall | Shopping mall in Bowling Green, Kentucky
Greenwood Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Opened in phases between 1979 and 1980, the mall comprises 100 stores, including three anchor stores: Belk,[2] Dillard's, and J. C. Penney. It also includes a food court, Giorgio's Menswear, an Old Navy and the first Dunham's Sports in the state of Kentucky.
wdrb.com
Radcliff family loses everything after mobile home fire, donations being collected
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hardin County Schools is asking for help for one of its families who lost everything in a mobile home fire last weekend. A mother and her two sons lived in a home that is now destroyed. One of the boys is a student at Meadow View Elementary School in Radcliff.
WBKO
Local therapist talks about ‘Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month’
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - February is ‘Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month’. According to the Centers for Disease Control, one in 12 U.S. high school students have experienced physical dating violence. There are many places to turn to if you believe your teen has experienced dating violence. Dating...
