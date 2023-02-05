An estate in Orient Point, NY, once owned by President Theodore Roosevelt’s late grandson, the composer and pianist Joseph Willard Roosevelt, has sold for $3.57 million. The Long Island home sits on 5.7 acres. Roosevelt and his wife, Carol Adele (Russell) Roosevelt, had commissioned local architect Elizabeth Thompson, who still resides in Orient Village, to design and build their home on the North Fork. The estate includes a private lane lined with sycamore trees that lead to the home. At 2,900 square feet, it comes with three to four bedrooms, three baths, two fireplaces, a music room, a den and a screened-in porch. The landscaping includes a pond, fruit trees, perennials, herb and vegetable gardens and several outbuildings. The listing broker was Lori Feilen of Town & Country Real Estate.

SOUTHOLD, NY ・ 19 DAYS AGO