Poughkeepsie, NY

CBS News

Pink pigeon rescued in New York City park

A pink pigeon found in a New York City park drew attention this week, but for the wrong reasons. The bird, identified as a domestic king pigeon by the Wild Bird Fund, was dyed and released into the wild — something the fund says should never happen.The pigeon was deliberately dyed pink and released, possibly as part of a gender reveal, the fund said on Twitter. The New York City-based organization, a wildlife rehabilitation and education center, is now caring for the bird.Domestic birds have difficulty finding food in the wild, and also aren't the best a flying. This makes...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Close to 200 Cats Found in Yonkers, New York Hoarding House

A Dutchess County animal rescue is helping a lower Hudson Valley shelter after over 150 cats are found in a hoarding house. Back on February 3rd, a couple was found dead in their Yorktown Heights, New York home. After a wellness check, it was discovered that the couple had died in the bedroom. Officials also found 150 cats in the residence in the area of 149 Cordial Road.
YONKERS, NY
Q 105.7

9.5 Mile Hike in the Catskills Leads to Fascinating 40-Year-Old Find

According to legend, the Catskill Mountains are littered with wreckage from plane crashes - but they're not always easy to find. You never know what you'll come across when you go hiking throughout New York State. Endless acres of forest, waterfalls, and cliffs, summits provide for chance encounters with fascinating wildlife, creepy abandoned buildings, and perhaps even some fascinating wreckage.
CONNECTICUT STATE
TheDailyBeast

Victoria Gotti’s Long Island Mansion Goes to the Bank

Victoria Gotti’s abandoned 7,000-square-foot columned mansion has a new owner: the bank, Page Six reports. Real estate records show JP Morgan Chase National Bank paid $2.65 million for the spread in Westbury, Long Island, in an auction last year after it was subject to foreclosure. The opulent home was featured prominently on the reality show Growing Up Gotti, but the family moved out after the feds raided, reportedly as part of a tax investigation, in 2016. Victoria Gotti, the daughter of “Teflon Don” John Gotti, had no immediate comment.Read it at Page Six
WESTBURY, NY
Q 105.7

Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs

A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for it's sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
MECHANICVILLE, NY
New York Post

Teddy Roosevelt’s grandson’s Long Island home sells for $3.57 million

An estate in Orient Point, NY, once owned by President Theodore Roosevelt’s late grandson, the composer and pianist Joseph Willard Roosevelt, has sold for $3.57 million. The Long Island home sits on 5.7 acres. Roosevelt and his wife, Carol Adele (Russell) Roosevelt, had commissioned local architect Elizabeth Thompson, who still resides in Orient Village, to design and build their home on the North Fork. The estate includes a private lane lined with sycamore trees that lead to the home. At 2,900 square feet, it comes with three to four bedrooms, three baths, two fireplaces, a music room, a den and a screened-in porch. The landscaping includes a pond, fruit trees, perennials, herb and vegetable gardens and several outbuildings.  The listing broker was Lori Feilen of Town & Country Real Estate.  
SOUTHOLD, NY
KXLY

These are some of the hottest bedroom design trends of 2023

With the new year comes new trends. And while most of us don’t completely redecorate based on trends, they can be a valuable source of inspiration. From vintage furniture to tossing out the televisions, a lot of new trends are making their way into the bedroom for 2023. Mixed-up...
New York Post

Someone finally bought Bernie Madoff’s Hamptons home years after forced sale

Bernie Madoff’s Hamptons pad is finally getting new owners, The Post has learned. The 3,000-square-foot oceanfront estate in Montauk — which receives mentions in the recently released Netflix docuseries “Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street” — entered contract on Tuesday after spending four years on and off the market. It last asked $16.5 million; it first listed for $21 million. The final sale price is not yet known. The late disgraced Ponzi schemer was ordered to sell the property at the start of his 150-year prison sentence. It sold to its original developers for less than $10 million in 2009, the...
MONTAUK, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

