Ogden, UT

kslsports.com

Utah’s Alissa Pili Added To Another Midseason Watch List

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah forward Alissa Pili was added to another midseason watch list after dominating over the weekend for the Utes on their Oregon trip. Pili is now on the radar for the Naismith Trophy Women’s Player of the Year given out to the best athlete in women’s basketball annually. Last week, Pili was named to the Katrina McClain Power Forward Top 10 List as well as the John R. Wooden Late Season watch list.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Runnin’ Utes Get Back On Track Against Cal With Teamwork

SALT LAKE CITY – To say the Oregon and Stanford games for Utah basketball were brutal would be a bit of an understatement, however, the Runnin’ Utes got back on track Sunday evening against Cal. With help from unlikely heroes in Jaxon Brenchley who had barely played before...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Kalani Sitake Shares Why Former Utah Coaches Fill His BYU Staff

PROVO, Utah – BYU football will have a different look in 2023. The most significant change is being a member of the Big 12 Conference. Another important difference from last season is the coaching staff. After finishing 94th in total defense last season, Sitake overhauled the defensive staff. The...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Maile O’Keefe Becomes Second Pac-12 Specialist Of The Week For Red Rocks

SALT LAKE CITY – Maile O’Keefe earned the Pac-12’s Specialist of the Week award after posting a perfect 10 on beam last weekend against UCLA. She is the second gymnast for the Red Rocks to win the award this season with Kara Eaker who also scored a perfect 10 earlier at the Best of Utah Meet. The perfect score was O’Keefe’s fifth career perfect 10 on the event and first weekly award of the 2023 season. O’Keefe also finished the meet with the high score on bars with a 9.950.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Utah State’s Max Shulga Responds To Colorado State’s Chant, Apology

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah State’s Max Shulga issued a response following Colorado State’s apology for a negative chant directed at the Aggie basketball player during USU’s win over the Rams. Max Shulga On Colorado State Chants, Apology. The Rams hosted the Aggies at Moby Arena...
LOGAN, UT
kslsports.com

Tiger Woods, TGR Design To Open 18-Hole Golf Course In Utah

PARK CITY, Utah – Tiger Woods and his golf course design firm, TGR Design, have announced a new Championship 18-hole golf course in Park City, the first of its kind in the Mountain West. The Marcella Club course will be Woods’ tenth course with TGR Design. However, it is...
PARK CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Missing girl from Arizona found in West Valley basement

WEST VALLEY, Utah — On Jan. 31, 2023, a missing Arizona girl was found and rescued from the basement of a registered sex offender. Jordan Sorenson, who was first convicted in June 2020 of first-degree felony aggravated sexual extortion of an adult has been on probation. According to the...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Spots in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Idaho that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Pedestrian struck by van at busy Pocatello intersection

POCATELLO — An adult female pedestrian was struck by a van at a busy Pocatello intersection on Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred at Yellowstone Avenue and Pine Street around 3:50 p.m. The adult female pedestrian was seriously injured in the collision and was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Woman airlifted to hospital after snowmobile collides with tubers near Idaho-Utah border

LOGAN, Utah — A 34-year-old woman sustained “significant” injuries on Saturday after a snowmobile collided with a group of tubers at Peter Sinks near the Idaho-Utah border, authorities say. According to a press release from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, a group of people were tubing approximately 150 yards to the west of the Peter Sinks parking lot. “They had tied their tubes together in a ‘train,’” Lt. Doyle Peck...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
ksub590.com

The Fastest Speeding Ticket in Utah

A few weeks ago, I had to make a drive up to Salt Lake City and while the posted speed limit for most of us is more of a guideline, it surprises me when people shoot by me like a bullet on that stretch of highway. I was running with the pack just above the limit when we were all passed by a car that was flying. I often wonder how people know there aren’t any state troopers there when they do that. When I go a little above the limit, I see someone from the law enforcement community watching almost every time. Utah is seeing a record number of drivers being caught doing more than 100 mph over the last year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

