Utah’s Alissa Pili Added To Another Midseason Watch List
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah forward Alissa Pili was added to another midseason watch list after dominating over the weekend for the Utes on their Oregon trip. Pili is now on the radar for the Naismith Trophy Women’s Player of the Year given out to the best athlete in women’s basketball annually. Last week, Pili was named to the Katrina McClain Power Forward Top 10 List as well as the John R. Wooden Late Season watch list.
Alissa Pili Earns Pac-12 Player Of The Week For Utah Women’s Basketball
SALT LAKE CITY – There are few names across any college sport right now that are as hot as Alissa Pili’s. The talented forward was named the Pac-12 Player of the Week for Utah women’s basketball this week after making several postseason award lists last week. This...
Runnin’ Utes Get Back On Track Against Cal With Teamwork
SALT LAKE CITY – To say the Oregon and Stanford games for Utah basketball were brutal would be a bit of an understatement, however, the Runnin’ Utes got back on track Sunday evening against Cal. With help from unlikely heroes in Jaxon Brenchley who had barely played before...
Utes Bulletin: Things Happening In Utah Athletics (Week Of 2/6/23)
SALT LAKE CITY – With football on a bit of a hiatus till spring ball kicks off and several of the smaller sports in full-swing and having success, we thought a one-stop-shop for little tidbits of Utah Athletics information might be helpful for you, the fan, with the Utes Bulletin.
Kalani Sitake Shares Why Former Utah Coaches Fill His BYU Staff
PROVO, Utah – BYU football will have a different look in 2023. The most significant change is being a member of the Big 12 Conference. Another important difference from last season is the coaching staff. After finishing 94th in total defense last season, Sitake overhauled the defensive staff. The...
Maile O’Keefe Becomes Second Pac-12 Specialist Of The Week For Red Rocks
SALT LAKE CITY – Maile O’Keefe earned the Pac-12’s Specialist of the Week award after posting a perfect 10 on beam last weekend against UCLA. She is the second gymnast for the Red Rocks to win the award this season with Kara Eaker who also scored a perfect 10 earlier at the Best of Utah Meet. The perfect score was O’Keefe’s fifth career perfect 10 on the event and first weekly award of the 2023 season. O’Keefe also finished the meet with the high score on bars with a 9.950.
Utah State’s Max Shulga Responds To Colorado State’s Chant, Apology
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah State’s Max Shulga issued a response following Colorado State’s apology for a negative chant directed at the Aggie basketball player during USU’s win over the Rams. Max Shulga On Colorado State Chants, Apology. The Rams hosted the Aggies at Moby Arena...
Tiger Woods, TGR Design To Open 18-Hole Golf Course In Utah
PARK CITY, Utah – Tiger Woods and his golf course design firm, TGR Design, have announced a new Championship 18-hole golf course in Park City, the first of its kind in the Mountain West. The Marcella Club course will be Woods’ tenth course with TGR Design. However, it is...
Missing girl from Arizona found in West Valley basement
WEST VALLEY, Utah — On Jan. 31, 2023, a missing Arizona girl was found and rescued from the basement of a registered sex offender. Jordan Sorenson, who was first convicted in June 2020 of first-degree felony aggravated sexual extortion of an adult has been on probation. According to the...
4 Amazing Burger Spots in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Idaho that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Power outage in Idaho Falls
Idaho Falls Power reports there is a power outage on the westside of Idaho Falls near Skyline and Pancheri Drive.
Snowmobile strikes woman in Logan Canyon
Search and Rescue have located and stabilized the woman struck by a snowmobile near Peter Sinks in Logan Canyon.
Sarah Wondra to remain in state hospital, per request from Idaho Health and Welfare
PAYETTE, Idaho — Sarah Wondra, the woman charged with the failure to report the death of missing Fruitland boy Michael Vaughan, will remain in a state hospital per a request by Idaho Health and Welfare. In Payette County Court on Monday, Judge Brian Lee said that IDHW requested Wondra...
Utah city ranked as LEAST glamorous in the country
Glamorous might not be the first word that pops into your head when you think of Utah but one area, in particular, has been ranked as the least glamorous city in the U.S.
Utah’s New State Flag, To the Disappointment of Some, Won’t Depict the State Fish Wielding the State Firearm
During the Utah state and Salt Lake City flag competitions, residents fall in love with Grant Miller’s dark horse design that’s heavy on clowning state symbols and imagery. SALT LAKE CITY—As Utah’s campaign to select a new state flag nears completion, vexillologists, along with amateur flag artists and...
Opinion: The Great Salt Lake can be saved. This is how we do it
The Great Salt Lake Strike Team, made up of Utah’s research universities and state agencies, will release an assessment on February 8 detailing options for the lake.
Pedestrian struck by van at busy Pocatello intersection
POCATELLO — An adult female pedestrian was struck by a van at a busy Pocatello intersection on Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred at Yellowstone Avenue and Pine Street around 3:50 p.m. The adult female pedestrian was seriously injured in the collision and was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. ...
Woman airlifted to hospital after snowmobile collides with tubers near Idaho-Utah border
LOGAN, Utah — A 34-year-old woman sustained “significant” injuries on Saturday after a snowmobile collided with a group of tubers at Peter Sinks near the Idaho-Utah border, authorities say. According to a press release from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, a group of people were tubing approximately 150 yards to the west of the Peter Sinks parking lot. “They had tied their tubes together in a ‘train,’” Lt. Doyle Peck...
The Fastest Speeding Ticket in Utah
A few weeks ago, I had to make a drive up to Salt Lake City and while the posted speed limit for most of us is more of a guideline, it surprises me when people shoot by me like a bullet on that stretch of highway. I was running with the pack just above the limit when we were all passed by a car that was flying. I often wonder how people know there aren’t any state troopers there when they do that. When I go a little above the limit, I see someone from the law enforcement community watching almost every time. Utah is seeing a record number of drivers being caught doing more than 100 mph over the last year.
Utah state prisons on lockdown after three assaults against officers
SALT LAKE CITY — Two Utah state prison facilities were on lockdown Sunday following an attack in the max unit that sent a corrections officer to the hospital over the weekend. It marks the third assault by an inmate against an officer in a two-week period at the Utah...
