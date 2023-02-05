ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know

Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Only Offered Russell Westbrook And One First-Round Pick For Kyrie Irving

With Kyrie Irving officially headed to the Dallas Mavericks, it seems the Los Angeles Lakers have let another opportunity slip through their fingers. For months now, it has been reported that Kyrie Irving had his eyes set on becoming a Laker and when he requested a trade from the Nets last week, it was the perfect chance for GM Rob Pelinka to grant Irving's wishes and pair him with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
NBA Trade Rumors: Jazz have offer for Westbrook, waiting for Lakers

The Jazz reportedly have an offer on the table for Russell Westbrook to the Lakers. Will it be enough to get Los Angeles to bite?. According to Tim Macmahon, the Jazz have a deal in place where they would acquire Westbrook and those two infamous Lakers first-round picks (2027 and 2029) for Mike Conley and Malik Beasley. While it is unclear whether the Lakers would accept a deal like this, it’s an interesting twist after the Lakers missed out on Kyrie Irving.
NBA trade rumors: Multiple teams showing interest in Bones Hyland

After feuding with Nuggets’ coaches and Denver making Bones Hyland available in a trade, the Raptors, Pelicans, and Timberwolves are showing interest. Bones Hyland is on in the trade market and multiple teams are reportedly showing interest. The Nuggets making Hyland available in the first place was quite strange because he was a solid rotational player who had two more years left on his rookie deal. It seemed a lot more clear once Hyland made a semi-trade demand over friction with the coaching staff.
Detroit Pistons: Troy Weaver’s worst move in Detroit

Even though it hasn’t translated to wins, most would agree that Troy Weaver’s time as GM of the Detroit Pistons has been a success so far. He took over a team with little talent, no assets and a bloated payroll, and though they are still horrible, there are signs of relief on the horizon. He hopefully has his franchise player in Cade Cunningham, has exciting pieces in Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren and players like Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart and Killian Hayes, who should at least be rotation players in the NBA for a long time (though the book is still out on that one).
Jazz veteran Mike Conley reacts to Clippers trade rumors

The Utah Jazz have been one of the more active teams ahead of the NBA trade deadline, with every player on their team except Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, and Ochai Agbaji available for other teams’ inquiry. However, while fans and media members see the weeks leading up to the trade deadline exciting, the players themselves — especially young players — often find it stressful. Now in his 16th season, elder statesman Mike Conley has been trying to keep his teammates from creating an “anxiety bubble” around themselves, he tells ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.
Klay makes bold future promise after honest All-Star remarks

There is no NBA player who heats up like Warriors guard Klay Thompson. Thompson unleashed a vintage performance Monday night in the Warriors’ 141-114 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder, going off for 42 points on 15-of-22 shooting. Is he playing at a level that warrants a trip to...
