LOGAN, Utah — A 34-year-old woman sustained “significant” injuries on Saturday after a snowmobile collided with a group of tubers at Peter Sinks near the Idaho-Utah border, authorities say. According to a press release from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, a group of people were tubing approximately 150 yards to the west of the Peter Sinks parking lot. “They had tied their tubes together in a ‘train,’” Lt. Doyle Peck...

CACHE COUNTY, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO