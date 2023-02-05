ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cache County, UT

ABC 4

Two cars crash into Pleasant View buildings in one day

PLEASANT VIEW, Utah (ABC4) – There were two separate incidents of cars crashing into buildings in Pleasant View on Tuesday, Feb. 7, according to the North View Fire District. The first crash happened near 1100 West and 2700 North where a silver car crashed through the front windows of...
PLEASANT VIEW, UT
Gephardt Daily

2 cars crash into buildings in separate accidents in Pleasant View

PLEASANT VIEW, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 — No one was injured when two cars crashed into buildings in separate accidents Tuesday in Pleasant View. The first vehicle crashed into a business near 1100 West and 2700 North, the North View Fire District stated on social media. Later Tuesday, another car crashed into a home near 2400 North and U.S. 89.
PLEASANT VIEW, UT
Gephardt Daily

Firefighters respond to Ogden garage fire

OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire crews from Ogden and South Ogden knocked down a garage fire early Tuesday morning, preventing damage to the residence. “At approximately 0120 hours, fire crews were dispatched on reports of a structure fire at the 3500 block of Van Buren Avenue,” says a statement issued by the Ogden City Fire Department.
OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Arrest made in Ogden 25th Street shooting of three

OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 19-year-old man charged in the shooting last month of three people on Historic 25th Street will appear in 2nd District Court Tuesday, this time in chains. Marcellino Librado Escobedo McCain was arrested four days after the Jan. 22 shooting, which...
OGDEN, UT
Idaho State Journal

Woman airlifted to hospital after snowmobile collides with tubers near Idaho-Utah border

LOGAN, Utah — A 34-year-old woman sustained “significant” injuries on Saturday after a snowmobile collided with a group of tubers at Peter Sinks near the Idaho-Utah border, authorities say. According to a press release from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, a group of people were tubing approximately 150 yards to the west of the Peter Sinks parking lot. “They had tied their tubes together in a ‘train,’” Lt. Doyle Peck...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Semi-truck catches fire, closes I-84

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 — A semi-truck caught fire Monday on Interstate-84 here, briefly closing the freeway while firefighters doused a trailer load of carpet. The fire was likely caused by sparking or heat from the trailer’s undercarriage. “That’s how it was reported to me,” Utah Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Cameron Roden said. “Brakes and axles can heat up on the big rigs.”
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Man arrested after injuring three people in Ogden shooting, police say

OGDEN — A man has been arrested after police say he fired four shots at another vehicle, injuring three people. Marcellino Librado Escobedo McCain, 19, was arrested Jan. 26 on suspicion of four counts of discharging a firearm, first-degree felonies. Police responded about 1:40 a.m. on Jan. 22 to...
OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Alleged kidnapper of Utah boy now facing federal charges

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb/ 7. 2023 (Gephardt Daily) – A federal grand jury in Utah has returned an indictment charging a Tucson man with kidnapping a Davis County teen and taking the victim across state lines with the intent to engage in illegal sexual activity. According to a...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

North Ogden police: Woman found deceased in vehicle

NORTH OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — North Ogden police responded to a request for a welfare check on Jan. 25, Wednesday of last week, and found a woman dead in her vehicle. The scene was in the 2500 North block of 400 East, the NOPD news...
NORTH OGDEN, UT
upr.org

USU student who died in Cache County collision identified

A South Jordan woman who was involved in a fatal car crash in Cache County on Friday has been identified. On Friday, according to a Utah Department of Public Safety news release, 23-year-old Emily Fisher was headed westbound in a silver Ford Fiesta when she slid to the left side of the road into oncoming traffic.
CACHE COUNTY, UT

