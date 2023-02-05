ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Comeback

NBA world reacts to huge Kevin Durant news

The Kyrie Irving trade figures to be a consequential move this NBA season. The effects of that trade may have further impacts than just the players involved, as well. Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant tied his wagon to Kyrie when they both joined the team. Now that one is out, the other may follow.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Only Offered Russell Westbrook And One First-Round Pick For Kyrie Irving

With Kyrie Irving officially headed to the Dallas Mavericks, it seems the Los Angeles Lakers have let another opportunity slip through their fingers. For months now, it has been reported that Kyrie Irving had his eyes set on becoming a Laker and when he requested a trade from the Nets last week, it was the perfect chance for GM Rob Pelinka to grant Irving's wishes and pair him with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant’s 11-word reaction to LeBron James after breaking Kareem’s scoring record

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James did it; he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points scored in NBA history. With a fadeaway jumper late in the third quarter, James reached 38,388 career points, sending Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles into a frenzy. But it wasn't just fans of the game losing it, even Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was in awe of the moment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Former LeBron James teammate open to rejoining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to improve their roster ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, and one of LeBron James' former teammates says he would be willing to help. Michael Beasley, who last played in the NBA for the Lakers during the 2018-19 season, told TMZ this week that he would be open to playing with LeBron again.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Draymond, Kerr laud JP's best game ever in Warriors' win

For the second time this season, the Warriors are asking everyone else to pick up the slack with Steph Curry out for an extended period of time. Klay Thompson did his part in the Warriors' 141-114 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night at Chase Center, pouring in a season-high 12 3-pointers and finishing with a game-high 42 points.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ 4 best trade options in next 4 days after Kyrie Irving to Mavs deal

To the disappointment of LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers did not trade for Kyrie Irving, who was shipped to the Dallas Mavericks in the first blockbuster before Thursday's NBA trade deadline. We can litigate whether the Lakers actually dodged a bullet by missing out on Kyrie in another space. Either way, their front office […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

