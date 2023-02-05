Read full article on original website
Fans React To Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Looking Devastated As LeBron James Looks To Become The All-Time Scoring Leader
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar isn't looking happy in the crowd as he may see LeBron James break his all-time scoring record tonight against the Thunder.
Kyrie Might Be Traded Away By Mavs? Wait - What?
As the NBA’s Feb. 9 trade dealing gets closer, DallasBasketball.com keeps you up to date on all the rumors, reports and speculation involving the Dallas Mavericks and the rest of the league.
NBA world reacts to huge Kevin Durant news
The Kyrie Irving trade figures to be a consequential move this NBA season. The effects of that trade may have further impacts than just the players involved, as well. Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant tied his wagon to Kyrie when they both joined the team. Now that one is out, the other may follow. Chris Read more... The post NBA world reacts to huge Kevin Durant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Luka Doncic Could Leave The Dallas Mavericks Because Of Kyrie Irving, Says NBA Executive
The acquisition of Kyrie Irving is what could lead to the Dallas Mavericks losing Luka Doncic, as per an anonymous NBA executive.
Russell Westbrook’s brother sends a cryptic tweet after LeBron James admitted disappointment the Lakers didn't trade for Kyrie Irving
It doesn’t take rocket science to realize that the relationship between James and Westbrook has gone south after the Kyrie Irving saga.
Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Only Offered Russell Westbrook And One First-Round Pick For Kyrie Irving
With Kyrie Irving officially headed to the Dallas Mavericks, it seems the Los Angeles Lakers have let another opportunity slip through their fingers. For months now, it has been reported that Kyrie Irving had his eyes set on becoming a Laker and when he requested a trade from the Nets last week, it was the perfect chance for GM Rob Pelinka to grant Irving's wishes and pair him with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Warriors' Draymond Green reacts to LeBron James breaking the NBA all-time scoring record
Joining his teammate Steph Curry, Draymond Green became one of the many members of the NBA community to celebrate LeBron James becoming the league’s new all-time scoring record. With a historic jumper in the third quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday...
Steph Curry's Tweet To LeBron James Is Going Viral
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry sent out a tweet congratulating Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
Kevin Durant’s 11-word reaction to LeBron James after breaking Kareem’s scoring record
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James did it; he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points scored in NBA history. With a fadeaway jumper late in the third quarter, James reached 38,388 career points, sending Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles into a frenzy. But it wasn’t just fans of the game losing it, even Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was in awe of the moment.
Official: Marcus Jordan dating his father Michael Jordan’s teammate Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife Larsa Pippen
It appears that 2023 will be a wild west of bizarre revelations and incidents in the sports industry. The first month already produced Michael Jordan calling Isiah Thomas ‘a*#*le’ in his documentary. How could his son, Marcus Jordan, be an exception?. Marcus Jordan played college basketball for a...
Stephen A. Smith and Jay Williams Get Into Nasty Back-And-Forth Over Kyrie Irving
Things got personal on ‘First Take’ between Smith and Williams.
Sixers’ Doc Rivers Reacts to Nets Trading Away Kyrie Irving
Sixers coach Doc Rivers, and Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau reacted to the Kyrie Irving trade on Sunday night.
Kendrick Perkins Says Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, And James Harden Are The Biggest Disappointment In NBA History
It's hard to believe that the Brooklyn Nets are on the verge of entering a rebuilding phase. The situation has arisen following Kyrie Irving becoming a player of the Dallas Mavericks after a blockbuster trade between the two teams. It was Kyrie himself who asked for a trade and shocked the entire NBA community.
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Kyrie Irving Breaks Silence After Dallas Mavericks Trade
The Brooklyn Nets have sent Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks
Former LeBron James teammate open to rejoining Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to improve their roster ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, and one of LeBron James’ former teammates says he would be willing to help. Michael Beasley, who last played in the NBA for the Lakers during the 2018-19 season, told TMZ this week that he would be open to playing with LeBron again.
Draymond, Kerr laud JP's best game ever in Warriors' win
For the second time this season, the Warriors are asking everyone else to pick up the slack with Steph Curry out for an extended period of time. Klay Thompson did his part in the Warriors' 141-114 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night at Chase Center, pouring in a season-high 12 3-pointers and finishing with a game-high 42 points.
Klay Thompson Becomes First Player In NBA This Season To Do This
On Monday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Klay Thompson hit a season-high 12 three-pointers, becoming the only player in the NBA to make 12 threes in a game this season.
Lakers’ 4 best trade options in next 4 days after Kyrie Irving to Mavs deal
To the disappointment of LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers did not trade for Kyrie Irving, who was shipped to the Dallas Mavericks in the first blockbuster before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. We can litigate whether the Lakers actually dodged a bullet by missing out on Kyrie in another space. Either way, their front office […] The post Lakers’ 4 best trade options in next 4 days after Kyrie Irving to Mavs deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Magic Trade For Hawks PG Trae Young 'Makes Sense', Says NBA Executive
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is averaging 27 points, 2.9 rebounds and 9 assists in 47 games this season.
