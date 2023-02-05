Read full article on original website
Post Register
Ingram scores 30, Pelicans down Hawks for 3rd straight win
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 30 points, CJ McCollum added 21 and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Atlanta Hawks 116-107 on Tuesday night for their third straight victory. “Brandon, it's a difference when he's on the floor. He’s one of the best players in the game...
Post Register
Bucks beat Trail Blazers 127-108 for 8th straight win
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Brook Lopez scored 27 points and the Milwaukee Bucks stretched their winning streak to eight games with a 127-108 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points and 13 rebounds as the Bucks led the whole way, pushing their...
Post Register
Ayton has 35, Suns hold off Thomas, Nets in Booker's return
NEW YORK (AP) — These aren't the Phoenix Suns that fell apart after Devin Booker was hurt. The team he came back to is surging and doesn't expect that to change.
Post Register
Morant, Jackson help Grizzlies beat Bulls, end 3-game skid
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 34 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 24 points and five blocks, and the Memphis Grizzlies rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Chicago Bulls 104-89 on Tuesday night. Desmond Bane finished with 17 points and Brandon Clarke had 13 points and...
Post Register
AP PHOTOS: LeBron James' run to the NBA scoring record
Associated Press photographers have captured LeBron James for the entirety of his 20-year career, starting from when he was an 18-year-old rookie to now as a 38-year-old who just became the most prolific scorer in NBA history. That covers both his stints in Cleveland, his two championships in Miami, the...
Post Register
LeBron James makes NBA history on a star-filled night in LA
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James stepped over to his dad's locker and played the phone video he had taken of Tuesday night's biggest moment. The NBA's new scoring king tipped his head back in a rich, full-throated laugh when the audio revealed Bronny had anticipated that the historic basket would come on a fadeaway jumper.
Post Register
What LeBron passing Kareem means to NBA, greatest debate
It has happened. LeBron James finally has passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA's career scoring record, the torch getting passed from one member of the Los Angeles Lakers to another. The record-breaker came Tuesday, when James scored 38 points to push his career total to 38,390 — three more than...
Post Register
Knicks rally from 21 points down, beat 76ers 108-97
NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle had 24 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, Jalen Brunson scored 21 points and the New York Knicks overcame an early 21-point deficit to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 108-97 on Sunday night. Evan Fournier came off the bench to add 17 points for...
Post Register
Letang's OT winner caps rally as Penguins stun Avalanche 2-1
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins talked about hitting reset following a wildly uneven first half of the season. Perhaps no player wanted a fresh start more than Kris Letang.
Post Register
Warren Foegele scores twice, Oilers beat Red Wings 5-2
DETROIT (AP) — Connor McDavid extended his point streak to 13 games and Warren Foegele scored twice in the second period, helping the Edmonton Oilers beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Tuesday night. Foegele, a fourth-round winger, had his first two-goal game of the season one game after...
Post Register
Meier scores 2nd goal in OT, Sharks beat Lightning 4-3
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Timo Meier scored his second goal of the game and 30th this season 2:19 into overtime, and the San Jose Sharks rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Tuesday night. The loss ended Tampa Bay’s 12-game winning streak at...
Post Register
Taylor puts up 19 as Butler knocks off St. John's (NY) 68-66
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jayden Taylor scored 19 points and Butler scored the last six points of the game to beat St. John's (NY) 68-66 on Tuesday night. Manny Bates converted a three-point play, Taylor added two free throws and Simas Lukosius capped the scoring with 1:31 remaining.
