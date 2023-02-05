ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP WAS THERE: Kareem passes Wilt for scoring record

EDITORS — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar passed Wilt Chamberlain for the NBA's career scoring lead on April 5, 1984 during a game against the Utah Jazz in Las Vegas. The Associated Press, as part of its coverage of LeBron James' breaking Abdul-Jabbar's record, is looking back at Abdul-Jabbar's historic night. This game story by now-retired AP Sports Writer Tim Dahlberg was published in the Biloxi Sun Herald on April 6, 1984. The story is published as it appears in the newspaper.
LeBron James makes NBA history on a star-filled night in LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James stepped over to his dad's locker and played the phone video he had taken of Tuesday night's biggest moment. The NBA's new scoring king tipped his head back in a rich, full-throated laugh when the audio revealed Bronny had anticipated that the historic basket would come on a fadeaway jumper.
LeBron tops career scoring record as Lakers fall to Thunder

LeBron sets NBA career scoring mark in Lakers' loss to OKC

WNBA investigating Hamby's allegations against Aces

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The WNBA is investigating Dearica Hamby's allegations that the Las Vegas Aces bullied and manipulated her for being pregnant, the league said in a statement Wednesday. It was the first time the league acknowledged it was looking into the situation. The players' union had pushed...
