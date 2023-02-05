ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

DOJ to investigate Memphis Police Department after Tyre Nichols’ fatal arrest: Mayor

By Maureen Breslin
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lLfQc_0kcvPPqO00

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland announced in a city bulletin posted Friday that the Department of Justice (DOJ) will be conducting a review of the Memphis Police Department following the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols after he was beaten by Memphis police .

The DOJ’s review was described by Memphis officials as an “independent, external review” and the city has stated that the agency will assess all of Memphis Police Department’s (MPD) special units and its use of force policies.

Strickland wrote that the review is being conducted in order “to honor Tyre and help make sure this type of tragedy does not happen again.”

The Memphis mayor also quoted Nichols’ mother, speaking on behalf her son, “Tyre was a beautiful person, and for this to happen to him is just unimaginable,” and he posted a poem written by Nichols’ god sister.

Body camera video from the incident, which occurred last month, showe d that five officers brutally beat Nichols for three minutes and left him on the ground without medical attention for more than 20 minutes after.

The five officers — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith — were fired on Jan. 20 and have since been indicted on second-degree murder charges.

Footage also showed that a white officer, Preston Hemphill, was the one that pulled Nichols out of his vehicle after police stopped him. MPD announced he was fired from his position on Friday.

Hemphill’s body camera footage showed him chasing Nichols after he ran away from the officers during their first confrontation. But Hemphill turned back to the location of the traffic stop, instead of continuing to the second location where Nichols was beaten.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Ex-officer made personal statement about Tyre Nichols traffic stop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Decertification documents for the five Memphis police officers fired and charged following the death of Tyre Nichols show one of the officers made a personal statement about the traffic stop. Former officer Justin Smith said on the day in question, he was supposed to be on desk duty due to an […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

7 additional Memphis Police officers could face discipline as Tyre Nichols investigation continues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several more Memphis Police officers could face departmental administrative charges in the ongoing investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols. City of Memphis Chief Legal Officer Jennifer Sink told ABC24 a statement of charges for policy violations could come this week for an additional seven officers. Sink said that number includes an unidentified officer who had been reported as relieved of duty Jan. 30.
MEMPHIS, TN
Cheddar News

Memphis Police Lowered Hiring Standards as Force Struggled to Recruit Before Nichols' Death

"The Memphis Police Department is under fire after it was revealed that the standard to join the ranks of police officers had been lowered in the past.The news comes on the heels of the deadly police beating of Tyre Nichols last month and as crime across the city surges. Not only were standards lowered but the department offered incentives in the form of signing bonuses up to $15,000 to encourage people to join the force.It was also reported that the department provided $10,000 in relocation allowances. Previously, candidates had to have military service, previous experience in policing, or college credit...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

City: More Memphis police officers may face discipline in Tyre Nichols case

Clarification: The total number of officers facing discipline is 13, including six who have been terminated and seven more who will face charges of policy violation. A city representative corrected her earlier statement on the number of officers involved. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Seven more Memphis Police officers will be issued a “statement of charges” […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

What we know about the Memphis Police SCORPION Unit in Tyre Nichols case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A controversial police unit at the center of Tyre Nichols’ death has since been dismantled as an internal investigation is underway. The unit was announced in November 2021. Memphis police said the SCORPION team would be tackling violent crime in the city. SCORPION was an acronym for Street Crimes Operation to Restore […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

1 injured, 2 detained after shooting in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting in Parkway Villiage left one man injured. Memphis Police Department responded to the shooting at 12:33 a.m. on Cochese Avenue. According to officers, the man was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the Regional One hospital in critical condition. MPD says...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Man attacks clerk who wouldn’t sell to him without ID

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a man who they say attacked a store clerk with a beer can because he wouldn’t sell to him without an ID. According to reports, on Monday, officers responded to a simple assault call in the 4500 block of Winchester Road. Once on the scene, the clerk told officers […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Child injured in Midtown shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child is injured following a shooting in Midtown Tuesday afternoon. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 1600 block of Nelson Avenue at 3:15 p.m. The male victim was transported to Le Bonheur in critical condition. The age of the victim has not been released. Police say the investigation […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Body found lying in the street in Southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a dead body was found lying on the ground early Tuesday morning. According to MPD dispatch, they responded to a call around 1 a.m. between Clearbrook Street and Leven Road. Officers found a victim lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the victim was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man pulls over to help shooting victim, targeted by gunmen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The search is on for the gunmen who opened fire on I-240 Sunday afternoon. A video shows the aftermath of a driver losing control while trying to dodge bullets during a shooting on I-240 and Perkins Sunday around 4:30 p.m. Kyus Carter was also swerving in traffic hoping not to get hit. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Lansing Daily

Tenant Fatally Shot Landlord After Falling Behind With Rent: Prosecutors

A Tennessee man has been charged over the shooting death of his landlord after he fell behind on rent, according to prosecutors. Robert Lee Collins III, 38, of Whitehaven, was indicted on counts of first-degree murder and of being a convicted felon with a firearm following the fatal shooting of his landlord, Ernest Hatton, last … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mom arrested after kindergartner writes story about shooting at home

ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WREG) — A mother was arrested after a kindergarten student wrote a story at school about her parents fighting and her mother firing a gun inside their Arlington home. Kaydra Johnson, 28, was arrested at her home on Longleaf Oak Cove by Shelby County deputies Monday and charged with four counts of reckless […]
ARLINGTON, TN
WREG

Adult, child injured in Raleigh shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An man and child were taken to the hospital after being involved in a shooting in Raleigh Tuesday morning. According to MPD, officers responded to a shooting call in the 3100 block of Homewood a little before 3:30 a.m. Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Shelby Co. deputy relieved of duty over use of force

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County sheriff’s deputy was relieved of duty Monday pending an investigation, Sheriff Floyd Bonner announced. The investigation is over use of force stemming from an arrest made in November 2022. Bonner says video of the encounter was discovered on social media and the...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

21K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy