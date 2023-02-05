One person shot at County Fair according to DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office

Sunday one person was confirmed dead from a shooting at the DeSoto County Fair. The Sheriff's Office along with Arcadia Police Department responded to the incident to render aid and assist the public.

The DeSoto County Fair Association put out a statement on their Facebook page sending heartfelt condolences to the family of the young man who lost his life on Saturday.

The Association said after careful deliberation they have decided that the midway will be CLOSED on Sunday.

On Saturday the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office confirmed at least one person was shot at the DeSoto County Fair.

Authorities are asking for your help - if you have any information regarding the shooting at the Fairgrounds, please contact police at 863-494-2222 or go to the Arcadia Police Department.

Remember you can remain anonymous.

Arcadia Police Department is leading the investigation at this time.