ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Comments / 0

Related
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Fourth-ranked Lady Trojans run away from Arkansas City

ANDOVER, Kansas—The Andover girls picked up their second victory in a row in a dominant performance, cruising to a 30 point win over Arkansas City at home on Tuesday, defeating the Bulldogs 56-26. The Trojans jumped out to a strong start, outscoring the Bulldogs 18-7 in the first quarter...
ANDOVER, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Trojans get hot in win over Ark City, remain unbeaten at home

ANDOVER, Kansas- After one quarter, the Andover Trojans hadn’t made much separation from the Ark City Bulldogs in a game they would’ve been expected to win. The Trojans held just a three point lead after the first eight minutes, and the Bulldogs, despite losing by 22 points when the two teams met in Ark City, were not making life easy.
ANDOVER, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Augusta sweeps Rose Hill as boys enter KBCA rankings

Marcus McClanahan hit six three-pointers as the August boys’ winning streak grew and the Lady Orioles picked up a crucial win as the Augusta Orioles travel to Rose Hill on Tuesday night and picked up the big sweep of Rose Hill. Both teams return to their league divisional play...
AUGUSTA, KS
Hutch Post

Central Christian School continuing renovations outside and in

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Dr. John Walker with Central Christian School in Hutchinson said the parking lot project is mostly done. "I'd say the main section of the parking lot is finished," Walker said. "Now, we kind of go into phase two of fundraising, to finish out the parking lot out in front of the preschool area and kind of back where the football area is. We were really blessed to be able to do the main section of the parking lot. As the temperatures get warmer, hopefully soon, we'll be able to do some planting of grass and that kind of thing and really be able to shine up our curb appeal at Central Christian School."
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Precipitation on the way this afternoon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet morning across Kansas, but our next chance of moisture will arrive this afternoon. While the heavier rain will fall along and east of the turnpike, the Wichita area will see some light rain that may mix with snow after sunset. The rain/snow mix will be done by midnight, and no snow accumulation is expected.
WICHITA, KS
thefabricator.com

The Last Pass: A new adventure for a longtime welder

When I was approached about replacing Jim Mosman for this column, I was instantly overwhelmed. And I had questions. Why did I deserve this? Could I step up and fill Jim’s shoes? What if I screw it up? How do you deal with writer’s block? I know others could have more to offer than I do.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Progress continues on new BTI building south of Great Bend

Progress has been slow but the end result will be worth it. Once construction is complete on the new 100,000-plus square-foot building, the new Bucklin Tractor & Implement (BTI) store south of Great Bend will be the largest facility among the company's six locations. Great Bend General Manager Cody Dick said not to expect anything in the immediate future.
GREAT BEND, KS
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Kansas

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there is a pizzeria on every corner in Kansas. Picking just one pizza restaurant and deeming it the best is no easy feat, but that is precisely what the editors over at Reader's Digest have done.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Broken elevator presents problems at W. Wichita senior living facility

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An inoperable elevator is making life challenging for many living at Woodlake Senior Residences in west Wichita. The elevator hasn’t worked for more than a week, keeping residents and visitors with mobility issues from leaving or getting to the second floor without help. Ricky Downs,...
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy