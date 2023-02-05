Read full article on original website
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Fourth-ranked Lady Trojans run away from Arkansas City
ANDOVER, Kansas—The Andover girls picked up their second victory in a row in a dominant performance, cruising to a 30 point win over Arkansas City at home on Tuesday, defeating the Bulldogs 56-26. The Trojans jumped out to a strong start, outscoring the Bulldogs 18-7 in the first quarter...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Trojans get hot in win over Ark City, remain unbeaten at home
ANDOVER, Kansas- After one quarter, the Andover Trojans hadn’t made much separation from the Ark City Bulldogs in a game they would’ve been expected to win. The Trojans held just a three point lead after the first eight minutes, and the Bulldogs, despite losing by 22 points when the two teams met in Ark City, were not making life easy.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Augusta sweeps Rose Hill as boys enter KBCA rankings
Marcus McClanahan hit six three-pointers as the August boys’ winning streak grew and the Lady Orioles picked up a crucial win as the Augusta Orioles travel to Rose Hill on Tuesday night and picked up the big sweep of Rose Hill. Both teams return to their league divisional play...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Top-ranked Rose Hill wrestling finishes strong, wins home tourney for first time in 40 years
The Rose Hill wrestling team has seen a pretty good week. First, they were moved to No. 1 overall by the coaches in Class 4A after a really impressive week. This week, they had a strong showing on Saturday and pulled off some dramatic wins as they won their own tournament for the first time in 40 years, narrowly escaping by Augusta.
Kansas fishing lake gets full renovation from KDWP
The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) is planning to fully renovate the water body of Kingman State Fishing Lake to improve aquatic habitat and fishing conditions.
kcur.org
When a Kansas school district denied special education services, this family fought back — and won
(Editor’s note: This story refers to a 2021 due process case filed against the Wichita school district by Josh Dutcher and Sara Zafar on behalf of their child, Kaien, or “K.D.” The student now identifies as Lexi and uses the pronouns she/her.) Josh Dutcher and Sara Zafar...
Central Christian School continuing renovations outside and in
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Dr. John Walker with Central Christian School in Hutchinson said the parking lot project is mostly done. "I'd say the main section of the parking lot is finished," Walker said. "Now, we kind of go into phase two of fundraising, to finish out the parking lot out in front of the preschool area and kind of back where the football area is. We were really blessed to be able to do the main section of the parking lot. As the temperatures get warmer, hopefully soon, we'll be able to do some planting of grass and that kind of thing and really be able to shine up our curb appeal at Central Christian School."
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temps continue to cool, rain chances arriving tomorrow
Showers are tracking across southeast Kansas this afternoon and will continue to push east this afternoon. Cloud cover lingers for southcentral Kansas, but clearing skies will be the story for the rest of the state. Temperatures will be cooler than we saw yesterday thanks to northerly flow, but we will...
Long-time Hutch teacher/broadcaster diagnosed with ALS; raising funds
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A long time fixture in Hutchinson USD 308 and on the air on Eagle Radio, former Sports Director Rusty Hilst, has been diagnosed with ALS. This happened just around the time of Rusty’s 80th birthday. Family was notified at the holidays. Time is of the...
Wildfires in Kansas could be on average this year, models show
Fire season will be here before you know it. Despite extreme drought conditions in much of Kansas, some experts say this year, the danger may not be as bad compared to years past.
theactiveage.com
These are the best and worst nursing homes near Wichita, according to federal ratings
The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has 40 nursing homes listed in Wichita and the surrounding area. The agency assigns ratings to each by looking at three factors: health inspections, staffing and quality measures. Below is every nursing home the agency shows for the Wichita area, listed from...
KWCH.com
Precipitation on the way this afternoon
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet morning across Kansas, but our next chance of moisture will arrive this afternoon. While the heavier rain will fall along and east of the turnpike, the Wichita area will see some light rain that may mix with snow after sunset. The rain/snow mix will be done by midnight, and no snow accumulation is expected.
30 years ago, these Kansas farmers were told to use less water. Here's how they did it
Trying to cut back on irrigation in western Kansas isn’t a new idea. More than three decades ago, the state came to farmers in the Walnut Creek basin south of Hays with a mandate. Farmers had to drastically change how much water they used on their crops. Some had to cut irrigation by nearly half.
thefabricator.com
The Last Pass: A new adventure for a longtime welder
When I was approached about replacing Jim Mosman for this column, I was instantly overwhelmed. And I had questions. Why did I deserve this? Could I step up and fill Jim’s shoes? What if I screw it up? How do you deal with writer’s block? I know others could have more to offer than I do.
Restaurant inspections: Dusty mouse feces, no hot water, old beef, dirty saw in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
Progress continues on new BTI building south of Great Bend
Progress has been slow but the end result will be worth it. Once construction is complete on the new 100,000-plus square-foot building, the new Bucklin Tractor & Implement (BTI) store south of Great Bend will be the largest facility among the company's six locations. Great Bend General Manager Cody Dick said not to expect anything in the immediate future.
Northwest Wichita Bed Bath & Beyond to close
The Bed Bath & Beyond in northwest Wichita will be closing.
KWCH.com
FactFinder 12 investigation into Wichita denture practice continues, former employee talks about experience
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -After a FactFinder 12 investigation, there’s now a helpline for patients who aren’t happy with their dentures from Affordable Dentures & Implants in Wichita. We first told you about the investigation into that practice last week, and since then, the company has agreed to refund...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Kansas
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there is a pizzeria on every corner in Kansas. Picking just one pizza restaurant and deeming it the best is no easy feat, but that is precisely what the editors over at Reader's Digest have done.
KWCH.com
Broken elevator presents problems at W. Wichita senior living facility
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An inoperable elevator is making life challenging for many living at Woodlake Senior Residences in west Wichita. The elevator hasn’t worked for more than a week, keeping residents and visitors with mobility issues from leaving or getting to the second floor without help. Ricky Downs,...
