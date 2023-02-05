Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington residents see Social Security income going upR.A. HeimWashington, DC
Washington Mystics acquire center Amanda Zahui B. from Las VegasHamilton NeillLas Vegas, NV
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in MarylandEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Will the Washington Commanders be lured to Virginia?Cheryl E PrestonWashington, DC
Women are buying the morning-after pill from a new campus vending machineBrenna TempleWashington, DC
Related
Yardbarker
Nets' Ben Simmons involved in trade talks ahead of deadline
Enigmatic former All-Star Ben Simmons is currently sidelined with a knee injury as his Brooklyn Nets look to navigate the post-Kyrie Irving era. Simmons has sat out each of the past five games and is considered day-to-day. The backdrop here is Thursday’s NBA trade deadline and Brooklyn’s trade of Irving...
This Blazers-Suns Trade Sends Damian Lillard To Phoenix
Nobody likes to wave that white flag neither Trail blazers Blazers nor Phoenix Suns. Sometimes, NBA teams need to make the same considerations. It doesn’t matter how badly you’re down – you don’t want to quit. It may be the most sensible course of action, but that doesn’t make it feel any better.
Bold Trade Scenario Lands 76ers’ Matisse Thybulle On Warriors
If you even step on the floor in the NBA Finals, you’re a good NBA player. That might sound crazy, but it’s true. Rotations shrink by the time the last round of the playoffs rolls around. Most Finalists roll out 9 or 10 guys that they know will...
How Bucks Could Trade For Suns’ Jae Crowder
The Phoenix Suns have been working for months on finding a trade centered around Jae Crowder. They are running out of time to pull the trigger on a deal with the NBA trade deadline set for February 9th next week. While there wasn’t much progress made for months, a step...
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
"I'd average 50 rebounds like Wilt" — Ben Wallace refutes the argument that centers like him wouldn't exist in today's game
Ben Wallace shuts down critics who believe he'd be a non-factor in today's league.
Kevin Durant’s Nets Have Bold Plans After Kyrie Irving Trade
The Brooklyn Nets have made the first big move of the NBA trade deadline, sending Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, along with Markieff Morris. In exchange, they received Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and two future second-round picks. With that now out of the way, what...
Heat Could Trade For Timberwolves’ D’Angelo Russell
The Miami Heat are once again a stout team defensively this NBA season, ranking third in defensive rating. But, if they are going to get over the hump and become a true contender for the NBA championship, they have to make improvements offensively. There is a lot of pressure currently...
This Lakers-Pistons Trade Sends Bojan Bogdanovic To Los Angeles
Don’t believe everything you read. People have ulterior motives. Organizations do too. The NBA is no exception to this rule. For example, look at the Detroit Pistons. Recently, it’s been reported that they’re not interested in trading Bojan Bogdanovic. Something tells us that this rebuilding team might...
This Grizzlies-Nets Trade Sends Kevin Durant To Memphis
Who is the best player in the NBA? It’s not an easy question to answer. Many would go with Giannis Antetkoumnpo. Fair. You can also make the case for Nikola Jokic or Luka Doncic. Even LeBron James and Kevin Durant still have cases to be made. Let’s ask an...
This Nets-Raptors Trade Sends OG Anunoby To Brooklyn
The Brooklyn Nets are falling apart this NBA season. Aren’t they? On some level, it appears so. Kyrie Irving is gone. James Harden has been gone for a long time. It only feels natural that Kevin Durant would follow suit. He may. At the same time, the Nets have...
Suns Could Make Bold Trade For Knicks’ Cam Reddish
The Phoenix Suns are a team that will assuredly look to make some moves ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline. They have managed to stay afloat without Devin Booker in the lineup, but even when he was healthy, this team could use a few upgrades to continue looking like a contender.
Knicks’ trade deadline need could be solved with Miles McBride
ORLANDO – As the Knicks assess their needs ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, perhaps they already are developing an emerging perimeter player who can help them from within. Second-year point guard Miles McBride was an astounding plus-34 over 23 minutes off the bench Sunday night, matching his season-high with 14 points in the shorthanded Knicks’ home win over the 76ers. McBride, who entered the game averaging about 13 minutes per game this season, also played the entire fourth quarter alongside Jalen Brunson with Immanuel Quickley “nicked up,” according to coach Tom Thibodeau, and starter RJ Barrett sidelined with a non-COVID illness. “It feels...
This Cavs-Mavs Trade Sends Tim Hardaway Jr. To Cleveland
NBA superstar Kyrie Irving is no stranger to shocking the world. In fact, he seems to relish the opportunities. You’re entitled to feel however you like about Irving’s bold stances on various subjects, but this much can’t be denied: he gets people talking. His recent trade to...
Timberwolves Coast To Win Over Shorthanded Nuggets
During the Sunday night NBA slate, the Minnesota Timberwolves had no issues achieving a 128-98 win against the Denver Nuggets on the second night of a back-to-back. Nikola Jokic, along with three other Nuggets starters sat. D’Angelo Russell scored 18 points and added 10 assists, while Anthony Edwards scored 20.
This Jazz-Lakers Trade Gets LeBron James Major Help
With the NBA’s trade deadline quickly approaching some teams are in the spotlight. One of those teams is the Los Angeles Lakers. The whole NBA-watching world knows that this team needs to improve. For that reason, they’re widely regarded as a potential buyer on deadline day. Recently, one...
This Hawks-Hornets Trade Sends John Collins To Charlotte
Some rumors just won’t go away. If you’re an NBA player, they can follow you around for years until you finally get moved. The more you hear them, the more likely you are to believe them.If everyone keeps saying the same thing, there must be some truth in it, right?
Luka Doncic’s Mavericks Make Bold Trade For Kyrie Irving
There was a real quiet ahead of the NBA trade deadline until All-Star starter, Kyrie Irving, requested to be traded from the Brooklyn Nets. Contract talks had fractured between the two sides, with the Nets not being willing to guarantee the compensation in their offer fully. Irving was not on...
NBA Twitter reacts to Nets' hard-fought 116-112 loss to the Suns
The Brooklyn Nets hosted the Phoenix Suns at Barclays Center on Tuesday and lost 116-112. Phoenix has swept the regular-season series against Brooklyn 2-0. For the Nets, Cam Thomas had 43 points and five rebounds while Nic Claxton had 17 points and 13 rebounds. TJ Warren had 17 points and Joe Harris had 8 points.
Paolo Banchero’s Magic Defeat LaMelo Ball’s Hornets
During the Sunday NBA slate, the Orlando Magic beat the Charlotte Hornets 119-113 after converting 22 points and 10 rebounds from Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr., and Brandon Jennings. During the fourth quarter, the Hornets hit just one of nine free throws, while Orlando hit 13 of 15. In its...
NBA Analysis Network
Dallas, TX
27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.https://NBAAnalysis.net
Comments / 0