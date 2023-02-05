ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Nets' Ben Simmons involved in trade talks ahead of deadline

Enigmatic former All-Star Ben Simmons is currently sidelined with a knee injury as his Brooklyn Nets look to navigate the post-Kyrie Irving era. Simmons has sat out each of the past five games and is considered day-to-day. The backdrop here is Thursday’s NBA trade deadline and Brooklyn’s trade of Irving...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Knicks’ trade deadline need could be solved with Miles McBride

ORLANDO – As the Knicks assess their needs ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, perhaps they already are developing an emerging perimeter player who can help them from within. Second-year point guard Miles McBride was an astounding plus-34 over 23 minutes off the bench Sunday night, matching his season-high with 14 points in the shorthanded Knicks’ home win over the 76ers. McBride, who entered the game averaging about 13 minutes per game this season, also played the entire fourth quarter alongside Jalen Brunson with Immanuel Quickley “nicked up,” according to coach Tom Thibodeau, and starter RJ Barrett sidelined with a non-COVID illness. “It feels...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBA Analysis Network

Timberwolves Coast To Win Over Shorthanded Nuggets

During the Sunday night NBA slate, the Minnesota Timberwolves had no issues achieving a 128-98 win against the Denver Nuggets on the second night of a back-to-back. Nikola Jokic, along with three other Nuggets starters sat. D’Angelo Russell scored 18 points and added 10 assists, while Anthony Edwards scored 20.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBA Analysis Network

Dallas, TX
