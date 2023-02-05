Read full article on original website
Our 5 Favorite Pizza Shops in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Where Are The Best Pizza Shops in Philadelphia - Whether you're looking for a slice of the good stuff or an entire pie, Philadelphia has several great pizza shops to choose from. From Angelo's Pizzeria to Pizza Shackamaxon to Tacconelli's, you'll find what you're craving at a great price.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Bagels in Philadelphia
There are tons of places to find delicious Bagels In Philadelphia. If you're visiting the city, check out our staff picks below to find out where Philly's best bagel spots are. If you're visiting on a budget, don't worry about finding a good bagel spot - plenty of them. Listed below are some of the best places to buy bagels in Philadelphia.
phl17.com
Philly Pizzeria on list of ‘best pizza joints in the U.S’
From New York style, to Deep dish, to Sicilian, thin-crust, and more, the Pizza possibilities are endless. A travel website called ‘Trips to Discover’ just narrowed down the 20 Best Pizza Joints in the United States, and one Philly Pizzeria made the list. Pizzeria Beddia, located on N...
Our 10 Favorite Dive Bars in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA - A dive bar is typically a tiny old-school bar; the dive bar is an unglamorous bar with cheap drinks and dim lighting. Look for shabby outdated decor, packaged beer sales, cash-only service, neon beer signs, and a local clientele.
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is “Ambivalent” Regarding Greased Poles in Philly
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney isn't getting too worked up over whole the 'greased pole' shtick in the city. At least, those are the general vibes he was giving off as he answered some Eagles-related questions on Tuesday. With the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl just a matter...
Apartment Therapy
This Renter’s $1475 a Month, 600-Square-Foot Philly Two-Level Apartment Comes With a Cozy Fireplace
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Washington Square) Type of home: Apartment. Size: 600 square feet. Years lived in: 1 year, renting. Budget: $1475 a month...
Hotels filling up in Philadelphia ahead of Super Bowl 57 in Phoenix
The Super Bowl might be 2,500 miles from Philadelphia but for those who can't be in Phoenix, it's the next best location.
The Philadelphia Citizen
“Help me! Mom, help me!”
“Tyre Nichols Cried in Anguish,” read the headline in The New York Times. “Soon Mr. Nichols was on the ground — not far from the home he shared with is mother and stepfather — crying out in anguish: ‘Mom, Mom, Mom.’”. Reading those words...
Philadelphia’s CBS 3 Morning Meteorologist — Llarisa Abreu — Announces Departure
The hits keep on coming to the Philadelphia TV landscape. Yet again, we just earned that ANOTHER face that we’ve loved watching on Philadelphia TV will be saying goodbye to Philadelphia soon. The latest hit comes to the weather team at CBS 3 Philadelphia. Meteorologist Llarisa Abreu just revealed...
OnlyInYourState
The One Italian Restaurant In Pennsylvania With Surprisingly Delicious Cheesesteaks
Chasing down a really good cheesesteak usually isn’t too difficult, especially in Pennsylvania, the home of this beloved sandwich. Most of the time we can head to our favorite sandwich shop for an authentic Philly cheesesteak. Sometimes, though, we stumble across a downright delicious cheesesteak in the most unexpected of places – like this Italian restaurant in Pennsylvania.
hhsbanner.com
Philly in Peril: 76ers & Chinatown
Philadelphia, clad with green banners down Broad Street, boasts of successful sports teams supported by impassioned fan bases. Between Arch and Vine, Chinatown rests a few blocks away, peppered with red and gold accents. In recent headlines, these two fundamental communities of Philadelphia have met in conflict. In July 2022,...
See Which Popular Movies Were Filmed in Chester County
Pennsylvania has been featured in numerous popular movies over the decades, and some of them may even include very familiar spots as they were partly filmed in Chester County, writes Madison Montag for ABC27News.
How Philly’s Northern Liberties business district highlights the city’s Black roots
'We have such a rich history in this neighborhood ... Black History Month is the perfect time to bring some of it back to life,' an official said. The post How Philly’s Northern Liberties business district highlights the city’s Black roots appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Phillymag.com
Secrets to the Perfect Hoagie Roll
Hoagies are perfect when the bread is perfect. In Philly, that perfection is achieved via a few dedicated families. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. As I’ve come to understand it, the English language has few redeemable qualities. It’s difficult to...
Popular New Jersey-Based Deli to Open Latest Location in Newtown
The new eatery will bring New York-style deli food to a popular local town. A well-known delicatessen from New Jersey will be opening their latest location in one of Bucks County’s most popular towns. Jeff Werner wrote about the new eatery for the Newtown, PA Patch. The Borscht Belt,...
Tasting Table
When Ordering Cheesesteak In Philly, Be Ready To Answer 'Wit Or Witout?'
You haven't had a tried-and-true, pull over, and double park, kind of cheesesteak until you've visited Philadelphia. Eater claims that the best Philly cheesesteak joints you'll find are Steve's Prince of Steaks (Northeast Philly), Barry's Steaks in Roxborough, and Dalessandro's Steaks and Hoagies all located in various neighborhoods in the City of Brotherly Love. The people of Philly take their cheesesteaks very seriously, at times to the point of rivalry but it all began in the 1930s when brothers Pat and Harry Olivieri decided to take their hot dog stand to new heights.
Phillymag.com
All Hail the Hoagie
By Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, Victor Fiorillo, Sandy Hingston, Hannah Albertine, Adam Erace, Carla Shackleford, and Laura Swartz. We take them for granted, these overgrown sandwiches, these irreplaceable vessels of flavor, brimming with crunch and heft and oregano. But whether it’s a $5 Italian from down the block or one served in a dimly lit private dining room at one of our city’s finest restaurants, all hoagies have this in common: They’re ours. — Edited by Bradford Pearson.
New Jersey Father Of Five Borrowed His Grandmother's Car And Vanished
Dashand Lahki Stokelin is the father of five children who lived in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Dashand is a man who never had any alcohol or substance abuse issues, reports the Charley Project. One November day, he borrowed a vehicle that belonged to his grandmother, Nancy Stokelin. Dashand borrowed her blue 2016 Subaru Legacy with New Jersey license plate number C79-GVK.
Reading, Pa. church vandalized 'beyond comprehension'
Chairs were tossed, sound equipment was thrown to the ground, piano keys were severely broken, and the church's television was punctured.
Have a Hot Dog and Pretzel As You Rally for the Eagles on Friday
CAMDEN, NJ – A midday rally and lunch to support the Philadelphia Eagles' visit to Super Bowl LVII is scheduled at City Hall on Friday. The Camden County Board of Commissioners, Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen and the Camden County Police Department are sponsoring the event, which features hot dogs, soft pretzels, hot chocolate and Eagles swag. A DJ will entertain. The lunch is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The rally, which is open to the public, begins at noon. Philadelphia takes on the Kansas City Chiefs at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, in the Super Bowl.
