WJHG-TV
Chartwells hosts 2nd Annual Chef’s Challenge
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Chartwells hosted its 2nd Annual Chef’s Challenge Tuesday at Florida State University Panama City. Several Bay District Schools culinary students will be cooking like professionals thanks to the school dining service. Scholars from Bay, A. Crawford Mosley and Rutherford High Schools came together at...
WJHG-TV
Parker Masonic Lodge Valentine’s Day Formal Ball
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Parker Chapter No. 96 Order of the Eastern Star, Inc invites viewers to an evening of dancing and dining at their Valentine’s Formal Ball. The event is scheduled for February 15 at the Parker Lodge No. 142 F &AM at 4802 East Business...
WJHG-TV
Valentine’s Day kissing booth fundraiser at ZooWorld
PANAMA CIT BEACHY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - ZooWorld is hosting its 2nd Annual Kissing Booth Fundraiser. These zoo animals are waiting for their chance to pucker up. Pick from the long list of animals including a porcupine, snake, bearded dragon, tortoise or many more ready to be your Valentine. All funds...
WJHG-TV
Mowat Middle School comes together for custodian fighting brain cancer
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Mowat Middle School is doing all they can to help one of their beloved employees. “One of our employees Wally Cooley he’s fighting cancer. He received a tough diagnosis,” Mowat Middle School Principal Ed Sheffield said. Paul Cooley, better known as Wally, has...
Huge Food Truck & Craft Beer Fest With 50 Plus Vendors Coming To PCB Florida This Month
Everyone loves a good Food Truck Festival. Then you throw in a Craft Beer Festival and it's a game changer. One is coming to Florida with over 35 food and beer trucks. Later this month Panama City Beach, Florida is really going to heat up when the PCB Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival. A variety of trucks will be rolling up into PCB for an awesome and delicious weekend of fun.
WJHG-TV
The LEAD Coalition of Bay County continues to show resiliency
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local non-profit has been showing its dedication to Bay County’s minority communities for nearly a decade by working to build safer and stronger neighborhoods. The LEAD Coalition continues to showcase its resiliency to this day with plans to host a handful of events and programs in the upcoming weeks.
WJHG-TV
Monday Evening Forecast
The Deane Bozeman Cheer Squad made it to State. And while they didn't win this time around - they did make school history. A local non-profit has been showing its dedication to Bay County's minority communities for nearly a decade - building safer and stronger neighborhoods. BDS VPK Program for...
WJHG-TV
Panhandle Stompers invite you to take a spin on the dance floor
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Not much good can be attributed to COVID but members of one local line dancing group say it was the catalyst for what has become a passion for them. And they invite you to take a spin around the dance floor with them. “Panhandle Stompers...
WJHG-TV
Panama City history museum celebrates Black History Month
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City museum is working to preserve history by telling the story of one of the first African American families to settle in the area. Located in Downtown Panama City, the Bay County Historical Museum holds decades of culture. In honor of Black History...
Gulf County balloon is not the same as Chinese spy balloon, CEO says
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local aerospace company is having to answer some interesting questions related to this weekend’s Chinese spy balloon story. Skyborne Technology is building an airship almost identical to the Chinese balloon that the U.S. government shot down. As soon as the Chinese spy balloon story broke, Skyborne technology CEO Michael […]
WJHG-TV
Wildlife experts give tips on what to do if you find baby wildlife
FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As the weather gets warmer, you are more likely to find baby wild animals. As “baby season” approaches, wildlife experts are giving tips on what to do if you do happen to find one. The panhandle is reportedly one of the most bio-diverse hotspots...
WJHG-TV
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Bay County leaders are buying up homes that are in problem flooding areas. It's a big issue when severe weather strikes. Today (2/7) may have been clear skies in Panama City Beach, but most locals know when it does rain - there's almost always more flooding in the forecast. Hit...
WJHG-TV
Severe Weather Awareness Week in Florida
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida is no stranger to severe weather. To make sure we know what to do in case it comes our way, governor Ron DeSantis has recognized this week as Florida severe weather awareness week. Each day of this week focuses on a specific weather hazard.
WJHG-TV
Former Lynn Haven coach charged after videotaping teen
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Lynn Haven man is in custody after police say he videotaped a teenage girl. Lynn Haven Police say 56-year-old Daniel Gilbert Franklin was accused of hiding a digital video camera in a bathroom in his home to secretly record a 14-year-old girl who was a frequent guest in the house.
WJHG-TV
Officials respond to “swatting” call at Bay High
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies with Bay County Sheriff’s Office and officers with Panama City Police responded to a possible “swatting” call at Bay High School on Wednesday. Around 12:15 p.m., PCPD and BCSO say they responded to the call, placed the school on lockdown, and...
WJHG-TV
Mild temperatures ahead for Wednesday
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!. It’s an active morning on satellite with lower and upper-level clouds cruising our skies for a partly cloudy start.\ Most of our day will have a mix of sun and clouds, with more clouds than sun winning out at times.
WJHG-TV
Alf Coleman Road improvement project moves forward
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some much-needed changes are in the forecast for a popular Panama City Beach roadway. On sunny days, Alf Coleman Road is all clear. But with Florida weather, rain showers are all too common which become a huge problem for the flood-prone area. “Very popular,...
mypanhandle.com
Wewahitchka couple stumbles upon 19th century boats
GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A Wewahitchka couple in Gulf County stumbled across two preserved boats with a structure consistent with logging boats made in the 19th century. The cypress fishing camps at Dead Lakes in Wewahitchka were a popular site for fishing and logging in the 1800s up until the 1960s.
Lansing Daily
Florida Woman Shot Husband in Face on Christmas Eve - Police
A Florida woman has been arrested and charged after she shot her husband in the face on Christmas Eve, police said. Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1600 block of W. 10th Court in Panama City on Saturday afternoon, the Panama City Police Department said in a news release. When officers arrived at the scene, they found … Read more
WJHG-TV
Hotel near ECP garners a lot of passenger traffic
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport isn’t the only place in Bay County that sees a lot of passenger traffic these days. Hotel management at Hilton Garden Inn Panama City Airport said the place is now a proven asset for travelers. That’s because of the hotel’s close proximity to ECP. It’s just a little more than a mile down the road.
