Bowling Green hockey falls in shootout after tying Ferris State

 3 days ago

BOWLING GREEN — The Bowling Green hockey team tied Ferris State 4-4 on Saturday at Slater Family Ice Arena, but it was the Bulldogs who came away with an extra point after winning a shootout.

Bowling Green trailed 4-2 two minutes into the third period, but Chase Gresock and Alex Barber scored late to force overtime. Neither team scored in the extra period.

Gresock had two goals on the night, and Nathan Burke added a power-play goal.

Goal scorers for Ferris State were Nick Nardecchia, Mitch Deelstra, Jason Brancheau, and Caiden Gault.

Bowling Green goaltender Christian Stoever made 28 saves on 32 Ferris State shots.

