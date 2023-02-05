MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — For the second time in the last four games, West Virginia held its opponent to just 61 points Saturday night in its win over Oklahoma. It marked the fewest points the Mountaineers have allowed to an in-conference opponent since surrendering 60 points to Texas Tech and Oklahoma State last season. Saturday also continued a recent stretch of games where West Virginia has seemingly played better on the defensive end, overall.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 23 HOURS AGO