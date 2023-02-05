Read full article on original website
WTRF
Oklahoma State hands WVU third straight loss
WVU offense cools in fourth quarter as Cowgirls take victory in Stillwater. A strong run out the gate by the Oklahoma State Cowgirls gave West Virginia a difficult start to overcome on Tuesday as the Mountaineers fell 76-65 in Stillwater. Naomie Alnatas led the Cowgirls on a 7-point run to...
WTRF
WVU playing “harder” on defense, Huggins says
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — For the second time in the last four games, West Virginia held its opponent to just 61 points Saturday night in its win over Oklahoma. It marked the fewest points the Mountaineers have allowed to an in-conference opponent since surrendering 60 points to Texas Tech and Oklahoma State last season. Saturday also continued a recent stretch of games where West Virginia has seemingly played better on the defensive end, overall.
WTRF
Mountaineers conclude road swing at OK State
STILLWATER, Okla. – The West Virginia University women’s basketball team concludes its two-game road swing in the Sooner State with a matchup at Oklahoma State on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Tipoff against the Cowgirls is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, inside Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The contest against...
WTRF
No. 11 Iowa State wary of visit to improving West Virginia
No. 11 Iowa State is climbing the Big 12 standings and coming off a resounding home victory against defending national champion Kansas. West Virginia started the week third from the bottom in the conference, but that hardly matters to Cyclones coach T.J. Otzelberger entering Wednesday’s road game against the Mountaineers in Morgantown, W.Va.
WTRF
Mazey: Wetherholt could be “best hitter I’ve coached”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — When Gold and Blue Nation previewed West Virginia’s 2022 season, we named off some of the Mountaineers’ top newcomers ahead of that season. We spoke about the hard-hitting Grant Hussey, who ended up leading the team with 11 home runs that season. We previewed catcher Dayne Leonard, who ended the season as one of the lineup’s most efficient hitters and is a highly-anticipated returner this season.
WTRF
10 WVU baseball notes 10 days away from Opening Day
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Randy Mazey’s ballclub is just 10 days away from Opening Day of the 2023 college baseball season. As the Mountaineers count down the days and hours until they see their first pitches against Georgia Southern, here are 10 facts about this year’s team to get you ready for this season.
WTRF
Where WVU stands in latest AP rankings, NET and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia secured somewhat of a statement win Saturday, as the Mountaineers pummeled visiting Oklahoma by 32 points. While the Sooners are struggling, very few games in the Big 12 Conference have been decided by that wide a margin this year. Following WVU’s dominant victory over...
WTRF
No. 13 Iowa State at WVU men’s hoops: Tip time, TV/stream info and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A dominant performance Saturday has West Virginia feeling like a different team than the one that fell in Fort Worth earlier in the week. But after a one-game reprieve from ranked competition, another Top 25 opponent enters the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday. Here’s everything you need...
WTRF
Stevenson on Okonkwo: “He’s going to be a problem”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Slowly but surely, James Okonkwo appears to be improving. The sophomore big man out of Maidenhead, England, has seen his minutes off the bench go up, and his role expand in recent weeks. It started with a solid performance against Texas, which was then followed by...
WTRF
PFF ranks WVU’s Frazier among top returning interior offensive linemen
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU’s offense will feature one of the top 10 returning interior linemen in the country next season, according to PFF College. Junior center Zach Frazier ranks ninth on PFF’s list of the top returning interior linemen in college football, the latest in a lengthy string of national accolades for the Fairmont native. Last season, Frazier was an All-Big 12 First Team honoree after starting all 12 games and allowing just one sack.
WTRF
Four golfers finish play in Georgia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Four members of the West Virginia University golf team competed as individuals the last two days in the Thomas Sharkey Individual Collegiate in Statesboro, Georgia. Playing on the par-72 Georgia Southern University Golf Course, WVU was paced by freshman Kaleb Wilson, who posted rounds of 74-71-78=223...
WTRF
Four Mountaineer golfers finish day one in Georgia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Four members of the West Virginia University golf team played 36 holes today at the Thomas Sharkey Individual Collegiate in Statesboro, Georgia. After the first day, freshman Kaleb Wilson leads the Mountaineers with rounds of 74-71 (+1) on the par-72 Georgia Southern University Golf Course. He is tied for 16th place.
WTRF
West Virginia tennis falls to Penn State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The West Virginia University tennis team (3-2, 0-0 Big 12) fell to Penn State, 6-1, Sunday afternoon at the Summit Tennis Academy, in Morgantown. The competition against the Nittany Lions began with doubles play. Junior Momoko Nagato and sophomore Michaela Kucharova fell short to Penn State’s Ioana Gheorghita and Karly Friedland, 2-6. Penn State claimed the doubles point after Fifth-year senior Pei-Ju Hsieh and redshirt freshman Maja Dodik fell short to Yvonne Zuffova and Alexandra Nielsen, 4-6.
WTRF
West Virginia native to be the first black woman to coach in the big game
(WTRF) A West Virginia native will be the first black woman to coach in the big game. Autumn Lockwood who currently is on the Philadelphia Eagles staff as an assistant sports performance coach. Lockwood joined the Eagles staff in 2022. Lockwood previously worked at the University of Houston from 2021...
WTRF
WVU study shows number of West Virginia infants exposed to drugs in the womb is 10 times higher than national rate
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Nearly one in eight infants born in West Virginia between 2020 and 2022 had in utero exposure to opioids, stimulants and/or cannabis, according to researchers at West Virginia University Health Sciences. Amna Umer, a pediatric research associate professor in the School of Medicine, said her team’s...
WTRF
24/7 Dad Program supports Ohio County fathers
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Ohio County Family Support Center is a new program with the Ohio County Family Resource Network, providing a safe home-base for Ohio Valley families in need, free of charge. Their services allow for instruction, development, and self-reflection and this mission continues through their new...
WTRF
Wheeling University’s $38 million annual community impact
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling University has a direct impact on the Wheeling community and the state. This has been proven after a recent study by West Virgnia Independent Colleges and Universities has reported that the institution is estimated to have a financial impact of nearly $38.4 million on the Mountain State’s regional economy.
WTRF
Belmont County fire death details are not being revealed
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) Officials are still releasing no information about the fatal explosion and fire in St. Clairsville on Saturday. The call came in at approximately 5 p.m. Saturday reporting a fire and explosion at 101 Woodrow Avenue. Unofficial sources have told 7News the victim was a woman in...
WTRF
CROWN Act for “natural hair” passed by Wheeling City Council: “A city that doesn’t work together, doesn’t stay together”
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Members of the community gathered at Tuesday night’s Wheeling City Council Meeting to hear a second reading of amendments to Article 169 of the Human Rights Commission. The motion passed 6-0 to add language adopting the ‘Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural...
