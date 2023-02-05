ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

WTAP

Humane Society of the Ohio Valley plans annual fundraisers

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - We Lov Pets in Marietta is hosting a free vaccine clinic to support The Humane Society of the Ohio Valley. The vaccines administered are for dogs and cats. The event is February 11th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. An adopt-a-thon will immediately follow the clinic featuring select pets from the humane society. Persons with an appropriate adoption application can leave the same day with their pet.
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Businesses and good Samaritans donate to Gretchen Fleming ground search

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - There was a significant turnout at the Gretchen Fleming ground search on Saturday. There were volunteers and businesses who wanted to help. Before the day of the search, Parkersburg police said that they expected many people. Parkersburg police chief Matt Board said he didn’t know if there could be anywhere from 150 to 15 hundred.
PARKERSBURG, WV
lootpress.com

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha County, Pocahontas County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Local florist sees increase with Valentine’s day coming up

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sandy’s florist is expecting to see an increase of business as we get closer to Valentines day. “Valentine’s day is by far our busiest day. Mother’s day is usually an entire week but Valentine’s day we get one big rush for the day,” Owner, Joe Flaherty said.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Kanawha Elementary School principal was given the Patriot award for his work with military guardsmen

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today was an exciting, humbling day for Kanawha Elementary school principal, Matt Null. “Well it’s a very humbling call we get to be principals and model behaviors to our kids and we get to do all these things with reading, writing math and movement. So when something like this it’s humbling it encourages us to continue doing what we do as hard as we can do it,” Null said.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

DHHR: Jackson County man reported dead from COVID-19

CHARLESTON — One death from the COVID-19 coronavirus in Jackson County was reported Tuesday morning by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The 70-year-old man from Jackson County was the only death between Monday and Tuesday, the department said. The death toll from the virus since...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia authorities find boot in pond man fell into

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller says authorities found a boot in the pond a man fell into last week in Gallipolis Ferry. According to Sheriff Miller, the man fell into contaminated water at the ICL production plant Friday evening. Sheriff Miller says further search efforts will take about a week […]
GALLIPOLIS FERRY, WV
wajr.com

Hearing continued in Lewis County infant stabbing case

WESTON, W.Va. – The preliminary hearing for a Lewis County woman accussed of stabbing her three month daughter has been continued. Krista Brunecz, 31, allegedly stabbed the child multiple times in the chest before stabbing herself December 30, 2022 in an apartment at Weston Arbors. She has been charged...
WTAP

Wood County Schools closes for active shooter training

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Schools was closed today to hold active shooter training with law enforcement and school employees. The sessions that are going on is a part of the A.L.I.C.E. training model for these types of scenarios. The “A” standing for alert, the “L” for lockdown, the “I” for inform, the “C” standing for counter and finally the “E” for evacuation.
WTRF

Local business owner proves life is what you BAKE it

NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Icing, sprinkles, and decorations go a long way when it comes to Bre’s Cupcakin’ Around – and by a long way, I mean over $30,000 raised for members of her own company. 19-year-old Breanna Herrick is a freshman at Marietta College,...
NEW MARTINSVILLE, WV
WTAP

Pleasants Power Station community still looking for long-term owner

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - After Energy Transition and Environmental Management took over the Pleasants Power Station, the community is still looking for a long-term partner. The coal-fired plant is currently being leased by E.T.E.M. and still being operated by Energy Harbor -- who are the previous owners. Pleasants County...
PLEASANTS COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Putnam County native first state resident to join Space Force

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A one-time three-sport high school athlete from Putnam County will now try leave his footprint in a new branch of military service. Gabe Garrison, 27, a native of Buffalo, became the first West Virginian to enlist, and join the U.S. Space Force. “I enlisted in the...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Glenville State leader receives high honor from the state

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - One leader at Glenville State University has joined several others from around the Mountain State in receiving a high honor from the state. Dr. Gary Morris, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Glenville State University, has accepted an invitation to participate in the 2023 Class of Leadership West Virginia (LWV).
GLENVILLE, WV

