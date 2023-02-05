Read full article on original website
Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department investigating church burglary
The Monongalia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary that happened at a Morgantown church on Tuesday.
wajr.com
Morgantown Police announce legal action regarding new personnel rules
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Local Fraternal Order of Police leadership has notified Morgantown City Council that legal action has been filed against the city regarding new personnel rules adopted July 1, 2022. Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 87 President Brandon Viola informed councilors of a new incentive program that will...
Woman charged with misappropriating funds in Fayette County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman has been charged with misappropriating money for youth softball and baseball leagues in Fayette County.Jen O'Hern was the treasurer of Falcon Fast Pitch Softball Club and Brownsville Youth Baseball.Board members of each organization reportedly discovered suspicious transactions, totaling close to $10,000.
‘Potential situation’ involving law enforcement underway at Tucker County High School
A "potential situation" is underway at Tucker County High School in Hambleton, according to Tucker County Schools.
Fatality report released in West Virginia mine death, West Virginia mine receives a citation
The fatality report has been released in the death of a contractor at the Ohio County Coal Company’s Ohio County Mine, located in Marshall County by the U.S Department of Labor. On January 14, 2022, at approximately 7:00 a.m., Jeffrey Phillips arrived at the preparation plant. Phillips traveled with the NexGen crew, including Kenneth Rowan, […]
Local health agency works to fight increasing dental health issues in West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — February is National Children’s Dental Health Month. Personal finance website, Wallet Hub, released its 2023 report on States with the Best & Worst Dental Health, and the results might shock you. From those statistics released, West Virginia ranks 49th for worst dental health in the nation. Wheeling Health Right […]
YAHOO!
Garrett County men jailed on drug distribution charges
Feb. 7—OAKLAND — Two Mountain Lake Park men remained jailed Tuesday after they were arrested in a traffic stop in which Garrett County deputies seized several baggies of suspected methamphetamine and crack cocaine. Robert Earl Robinson, 67, and Shadoe Joseph Probst, 26, were charged with possession with intent...
Westover Police identifies woman in photos
The Westover Police Department told 12 News that the person in the photos that it provided on Monday has been identified.
WDTV
Tucker Co. juvenile taken into custody after school shooting threat
HAMBLETON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Tucker County teen is in custody after allegedly threatening a shooting at Tucker County High School. The teen, who has not been identified, was found at his home Monday morning and taken to a juvenile detention facility. Authorities said the threats were made in a...
FBI offering reward for missing woman who was planning a trip with husband to West Virginia
(WTRF) Today FBI Pittsburgh, the Pennsylvania State Police and West Virginia State Police announced a new initiative in the search for Maria Miller. The FBI also announced it’s offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads us to a resolution in this case. Miller was last seen at her place of employment, the Dandy Mini […]
Morgantown Police release bodycam footage after viral video of domestic violence arrest
The Morgantown Police Department has released bodycam video taken while a domestic violence suspect was taken to the ground.
2 charged with child neglect in Upshur County
Two people have been charged with child neglect in Upshur County.
Ohio coal miner charged with making terroristic threats; Allegedly said he would get his gun and shoot up West Virginia mine
Marshall County Deputies say a member of security at the Blake Ridge Portal in Glen Easton contacted deputies saying Torok told two employees he was going to bring a gun and shoot up the place and that Torok called off work.
2 indicted on first-degree murder charges in Marion County
The first day of the Marion County February Grand Jury returned indictments against 25 people, including two who are accused of murdering a man in Fairmont.
Bridgeport police looking for man related to shoplifting incident
The Bridgeport Police Department is looking to the public to identify the man pictured below in reference to a shoplifting complaint, according to a post on their Facebook.
Contractor at fault in West Virginia fatal mining accident
The accident report on the January 2022 death of a coal miner in Marshall County, West Virginia said lack of safety enforcement by a Pennsylvania contractor caused the death.
Mannington discusses K-9’s future after handler’s arrest
The city of Mannington is planning its next steps after the handler for the city's K-9 officer was arrested and let go last month.
WDTV
SHERIFF: Woman arrested on child concealment charges
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman was arrested in Texas on child concealment charges stemming from Barbour County, authorities said. The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department said Sanjeshni Narayan was arrested Friday night in San Anontio. Narayan had taken her five-year-old son and fled the state after learned she was...
lootpress.com
Stolen vehicle investigation leads to arrest
HUTTSONSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Randolph County woman is facing numerous charges following questioning for her involvement in an ongoing stolen vehicle case. Deputy L. Elbon of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Saturday, February 4, 2023, an investigation was being conducted into a potential stolen vehicle incident when a tip was submitted regarding the whereabouts of Crystal L. Bennett.
WV Schools: Closings & Delays – Monday, February 6, 2023
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Some counties throughout West Virginia have begun to announce plans for changes in school operation schedules for Monday, February 6, 2023. Berkeley County Schools Superintendent Ronald Stephens announced Sunday evening that schools throughout the county will be closed Monday due to “a security incident that has limited access to computer resources throughout the district.”
