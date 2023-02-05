ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

wajr.com

Morgantown Police announce legal action regarding new personnel rules

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Local Fraternal Order of Police leadership has notified Morgantown City Council that legal action has been filed against the city regarding new personnel rules adopted July 1, 2022. Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 87 President Brandon Viola informed councilors of a new incentive program that will...
MORGANTOWN, WV
YAHOO!

Garrett County men jailed on drug distribution charges

Feb. 7—OAKLAND — Two Mountain Lake Park men remained jailed Tuesday after they were arrested in a traffic stop in which Garrett County deputies seized several baggies of suspected methamphetamine and crack cocaine. Robert Earl Robinson, 67, and Shadoe Joseph Probst, 26, were charged with possession with intent...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WDTV

SHERIFF: Woman arrested on child concealment charges

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman was arrested in Texas on child concealment charges stemming from Barbour County, authorities said. The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department said Sanjeshni Narayan was arrested Friday night in San Anontio. Narayan had taken her five-year-old son and fled the state after learned she was...
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Stolen vehicle investigation leads to arrest

HUTTSONSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Randolph County woman is facing numerous charges following questioning for her involvement in an ongoing stolen vehicle case. Deputy L. Elbon of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Saturday, February 4, 2023, an investigation was being conducted into a potential stolen vehicle incident when a tip was submitted regarding the whereabouts of Crystal L. Bennett.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

WV Schools: Closings & Delays – Monday, February 6, 2023

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Some counties throughout West Virginia have begun to announce plans for changes in school operation schedules for Monday, February 6, 2023. Berkeley County Schools Superintendent Ronald Stephens announced Sunday evening that schools throughout the county will be closed Monday due to “a security incident that has limited access to computer resources throughout the district.”
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV

