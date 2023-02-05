ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, TN

radio7media.com

Sunday Afternoon Fire in Chapel Hill

SUNDAY AFTERNOON CHAPEL HILL FIRE DEPARTMENT WAS DISTCHED TO A REPORTED STRUCTURE FIRE IN THE AREA OF FORREST HILL. UPON ARRIVAL MULTIPLE UNITS FOUND A WORKING STRUCTURE FIRE. AN AGGRESSIVE INTERIOR FIRE ATTACK WAS INITIATED AND THE FIRE WAS QUICKLY BROUGHT UNDER CONTROL. ONE DOG WAS RESCUED WHILE A PRIMARY SEARCH OF THE STRUCTURE WAS COMPLETED. NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED. A CLOSED DOOR IS CREDITED WITH KEEPING FIRE GROWTH CONTROLLED AND SAVING THE DOG.
CHAPEL HILL, TN
WSMV

Truck fire closes interstate in Sumner County

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews from multiple agencies worked to put out a large vehicle fire on the interstate early Wednesday morning in Sumner County. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a truck hauling paper products caught fire on I-65 North at mile marker 100 in Millersville. The truck driver was not injured in the fire.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Several propane tanks explode causing fire near home in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple propane tanks exploded at a home in the 700 block of Winthorne Drive in South Nashville on Friday night. The explosion was reported just before midnight. Crews were called to the scene for an outside gas or vapor combustion explosion. When they arrived at the scene, they found a fire in one area where the tanks went off.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Witness: Man jumps from balcony to escape apartment fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dozens of families in South Nashville are without a home after their apartment building when up in flames overnight. The fire started around 10:15 p.m. at Hickory Creek Apartments on Vultee Boulevard. One neighbor credits people knocking on doors for saving their life. Witnesses said a man had to jump off his balcony to get away from the fire.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

South Nashville apartment burns 4 times in 5 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For the fourth time in five years a fire destroyed an apartment building in the same South Nashville complex on Sunday night. The fire began around 10:15 p.m. on Sunday night at the Hickory Creek Apartments off Vultee Boulevard. “I’m sitting on my laptop and I’m...
NASHVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

Giles County Church Damaged by Fire

A GILES COUNTY CHURCH WAS DESTROYED EARLY THIS MORNING. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE AT BLOOMING GROVE METHODIST CHRUCH JUST BEFORE 7 IN THE EASTERN PART OF GILES COUNTY NEAR THE FRANKEWING AREA. NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED. THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE IS UNDER INVESTIGATION.
WSMV

Hazmat crew responds to fuel spill on I-65 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A fuel spill caused two lanes of I-65 North to close at the Trinity Lane exit Wednesday morning. A hazmat crew responded to the semi leaking fuel. WSMV4 is working to learn the size of the spill, whether there are any environmental impacts and what caused the spill.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man arrested after fire breaks out at Lawrenceburg motel

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after a fire broke out at a Lawrenceburg motel on Sunday night, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said. Shawn Michael Buie, 49, of Lebanon, was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated arson and one count of reckless endangerment. The Lawrenceburg...
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
WSMV

Hours-long Maury County standoff ends after man dies

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man involved in a standoff with Maury County authorities on Monday was found dead inside a home, police said. Columbia Police said the man, 47-year-old Antonio Hardy, died at about 3:20 p.m. after Columbia officers entered the home. Hardy was found dead in a bedroom.
COLUMBIA, TN
Rutherford Source

Lane Closure Alert: Rocky Fork Road in Smyrna

Wednesday, February 8 from 8:30 AM to 2:15 PM there will be lane closures on Rocky Fork Road. Flaggers will be present for traffic control. Please use caution and allow for extra time as you travel through this area. If you have any questions, please call 615-459-9766.
SMYRNA, TN
WKRN

1 dead, 1 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-65

Metro police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred on Interstate 65 in North Nashville early Tuesday morning. Metro police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred on Interstate 65 in North Nashville early Tuesday morning. Nashville’s Library of Things +L5V. Tools, electronics and household items are now available...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Franklin PD searches for lamp thief

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is wanted for stealing decorative lamps and accessories from a gift store in Franklin. The man has visited and shoplifted from the Abby Leigh Gifts store in Berry Farms at least three times, according to the Franklin Police Department. Police said he has stolen...
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

Green Hills shooting suspect expected in court

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man charged in connection to the shooting of a woman walking in Green Hills is expected in court Wednesday morning. Michael Green faces attempted homicide, aggravated robbery, and aggravated kidnapping charges. Green allegedly attacked and shot a 26-year-old woman back on January 30 while she...
NASHVILLE, TN

