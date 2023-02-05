Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee witness says object with lights 'crept' around neighborhood looking for somethingRoger MarshMurfreesboro, TN
Somewhere Tony Bourdain is smiling; In-N-Out Burger Announces small expansion EastJames PatrickFranklin, TN
Metro PD Make Two Arrests Under Street Racing InitiativeM3sh311Nashville, TN
Positive News: Murfreesboro Good Samaritan Took Action to Protect Children and Puppies near Busy Manchester PikeZack LoveMurfreesboro, TN
Related
I-65N in Sumner County Closed After Truck Carrying 40K Pounds of Paper Products Catches Fire
Lanes on I-65 north in Sumner County are closed after a truck caught fire early Wednesday. According to a TDOT spokesperson, the truck was carrying 40,000 pounds of paper products when the incident occurred.
radio7media.com
Sunday Afternoon Fire in Chapel Hill
SUNDAY AFTERNOON CHAPEL HILL FIRE DEPARTMENT WAS DISTCHED TO A REPORTED STRUCTURE FIRE IN THE AREA OF FORREST HILL. UPON ARRIVAL MULTIPLE UNITS FOUND A WORKING STRUCTURE FIRE. AN AGGRESSIVE INTERIOR FIRE ATTACK WAS INITIATED AND THE FIRE WAS QUICKLY BROUGHT UNDER CONTROL. ONE DOG WAS RESCUED WHILE A PRIMARY SEARCH OF THE STRUCTURE WAS COMPLETED. NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED. A CLOSED DOOR IS CREDITED WITH KEEPING FIRE GROWTH CONTROLLED AND SAVING THE DOG.
Death investigation underway after body found in woods off West Trinity Lane
A death investigation is underway after a body was found in North Nashville Tuesday morning.
WSMV
Truck fire closes interstate in Sumner County
MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews from multiple agencies worked to put out a large vehicle fire on the interstate early Wednesday morning in Sumner County. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a truck hauling paper products caught fire on I-65 North at mile marker 100 in Millersville. The truck driver was not injured in the fire.
WSMV
Several propane tanks explode causing fire near home in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple propane tanks exploded at a home in the 700 block of Winthorne Drive in South Nashville on Friday night. The explosion was reported just before midnight. Crews were called to the scene for an outside gas or vapor combustion explosion. When they arrived at the scene, they found a fire in one area where the tanks went off.
WSMV
Witness: Man jumps from balcony to escape apartment fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dozens of families in South Nashville are without a home after their apartment building when up in flames overnight. The fire started around 10:15 p.m. at Hickory Creek Apartments on Vultee Boulevard. One neighbor credits people knocking on doors for saving their life. Witnesses said a man had to jump off his balcony to get away from the fire.
WSMV
South Nashville apartment burns 4 times in 5 years
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For the fourth time in five years a fire destroyed an apartment building in the same South Nashville complex on Sunday night. The fire began around 10:15 p.m. on Sunday night at the Hickory Creek Apartments off Vultee Boulevard. “I’m sitting on my laptop and I’m...
Woman Killed, TDOT Worker Injured in Crash on I-65
A woman has died and another person was injured during a crash on I-65 in Nashville on Tuesday, Feb. 7, according to WMSV. Reports say the collision involved two cars in the northbound lanes on Rosa L. Parks Blvd around 1:30 a.m. The Metro Nashville Police Department says a Jeep...
radio7media.com
Giles County Church Damaged by Fire
A GILES COUNTY CHURCH WAS DESTROYED EARLY THIS MORNING. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE AT BLOOMING GROVE METHODIST CHRUCH JUST BEFORE 7 IN THE EASTERN PART OF GILES COUNTY NEAR THE FRANKEWING AREA. NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED. THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE IS UNDER INVESTIGATION.
WSMV
Gallatin Police search for 2 accused of breaking into cars at Civic Center
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Gallatin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for two men who were accused of several vehicle burglaries at the Gallatin Civic Center. Eric Mondesir and Khalil Pass allegedly went to the Civic Center on Jan. 20 at 210 Albert Gallatin...
WSMV
Hazmat crew responds to fuel spill on I-65 in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A fuel spill caused two lanes of I-65 North to close at the Trinity Lane exit Wednesday morning. A hazmat crew responded to the semi leaking fuel. WSMV4 is working to learn the size of the spill, whether there are any environmental impacts and what caused the spill.
WSMV
Man arrested after fire breaks out at Lawrenceburg motel
LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after a fire broke out at a Lawrenceburg motel on Sunday night, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said. Shawn Michael Buie, 49, of Lebanon, was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated arson and one count of reckless endangerment. The Lawrenceburg...
Murfreesboro teen charged with evading arrest in street racing incident
A Murfreesboro teen is now facing charges following a street racing incident that occurred over the weekend.
Employees feel threatened after shoplifters hit Donelson liquor store twice
A Donelson liquor store has taken measures into their own hands after alleged thieves struck twice, stealing expensive liquor and allegedly threatening employees with violence.
WSMV
Hours-long Maury County standoff ends after man dies
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man involved in a standoff with Maury County authorities on Monday was found dead inside a home, police said. Columbia Police said the man, 47-year-old Antonio Hardy, died at about 3:20 p.m. after Columbia officers entered the home. Hardy was found dead in a bedroom.
Lane Closure Alert: Rocky Fork Road in Smyrna
Wednesday, February 8 from 8:30 AM to 2:15 PM there will be lane closures on Rocky Fork Road. Flaggers will be present for traffic control. Please use caution and allow for extra time as you travel through this area. If you have any questions, please call 615-459-9766.
Cheatham County officers stop fleeing BMW with spike strip
There were some tense moments Monday night for Cheatham County authorities after the driver of a BMW refused to stop and led officers on a dangerous pursuit for close to 10 miles.
WKRN
1 dead, 1 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-65
Metro police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred on Interstate 65 in North Nashville early Tuesday morning. Metro police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred on Interstate 65 in North Nashville early Tuesday morning. Nashville’s Library of Things +L5V. Tools, electronics and household items are now available...
WSMV
Franklin PD searches for lamp thief
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is wanted for stealing decorative lamps and accessories from a gift store in Franklin. The man has visited and shoplifted from the Abby Leigh Gifts store in Berry Farms at least three times, according to the Franklin Police Department. Police said he has stolen...
WSMV
Green Hills shooting suspect expected in court
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man charged in connection to the shooting of a woman walking in Green Hills is expected in court Wednesday morning. Michael Green faces attempted homicide, aggravated robbery, and aggravated kidnapping charges. Green allegedly attacked and shot a 26-year-old woman back on January 30 while she...
Comments / 1