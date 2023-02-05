Read full article on original website
Skarvan: I cannot remain silent
Referring to Lo’s amusing column in the Aspen Daily News, “Putting the S back in Highlands Bowl,” considering all historical and modern references to our favorite bowl — except one placard which Lo rests his ski hat on — the “S” isn’t happening, except for truth deniers. I believe ASC shares my sentiment.
Lai: Good path ahead for Armory
I would like to express publicly my great appreciation to the mayor and council of the city of Aspen for the meeting Monday regarding future plans for the Armory. In their deliberations, the council clearly embraced public priorities in support of a citizen proposal that the historic landmark — perhaps better known to some as the old city hall building — be returned to its historic use as a community meeting center and also a a festive marketplace offering locally-produced goods and low-cost food and drinks.
Magoon: Something must be done
I was taken with the letter to the editor by Curt Lyon (“Get me off this plane!”). I love Aspen and my life here, but the airport is a nightmare. On a recent Saturday, the sun was not up in either Aspen or Denver, and I landed in Denver at 11:25. My flight back, which was scheduled to leave at 2, instead left at 5:30. I would have driven if my flight had been cancelled earlier, but every hour, it was delayed for another hour.
5 Colorado hotels in top 100 of best-in-the-US list
COLORADO, USA — U.S. News & World Report said five Colorado hotels are among the best 100 lodging facilities in the United States. In its 13th annual Best Hotels rankings, the report analyzed more than 35,000 hotels to help travelers across the country. Acqualina Resort & Residences in Sunny...
OnlyInYourState
This Floating Restaurant In Colorado Is Such A Unique Place To Dine
Are you looking for a place that not only has stellar food and drinks but a fantastic ambiance to boot? There are plenty of these places here in Colorado, but we happen to be partial to this floating restaurant that may just be one of the most unique places to eat in the state:
Aspen mayoral candidate Tracy Sutton felt she had to step up
When Tracy Sutton learned in December that Aspen incumbent Mayor Torre might run unopposed, she saw it as an opportunity to step up for her community. This campaign is her first run for public office, and she feels confident she is the right Aspenite to hold the title of mayor.
Rancho del Rio is One of the Coolest Hidden Gems in Colorado
For outdoor enthusiasts, Colorado is quite literally a big, fun, playground. However, unlike well-known meccas for the outdoorsy types, one such place has remained a fairly well-kept secret. Keep scrolling to learn about Colorado's Rancho del Rio. Colorado's "Unusual" Mountain Resort. Rancho del Rio is located high in the Colorado...
Palmer: Years of commitment
Three cheers for Kathy Chandler! Our excellent Pitkin County Library is what it is thanks to her years of commitment. Enjoy your retirement, Kathy, and read all those books you’ve been saving!. Helen Palmer. Aspen.
Three Colorado Cities Make New List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last year, Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters: Denver, Silverthorne, Boulder, and Fort Collins. An updated report added Edwards to the line-up in October, but now, the company has new research. Here's what Dwellsy is predicting for Colorado in 2023. Renters...
Metro Denver residents experience mail delays
COLORADO, USA — Mail delivery woes have been plaguing mountain towns so much that lawmakers are getting involved, and a lawsuit is being considered. But, it's not just a mountain issue. The problems in Summit County and other mountain communities were just the first to come to light. Mail...
Alexander: Slow and steady expansion for Buddy Program
Mentorship has been identified as such a critical protector for youth mental health and outcomes that January is recognized as National Mentoring Month. Experts in the field of youth development repeatedly point out that having a trusted adult can significantly change the trajectory of a child’s life. Since 1973,...
OnlyInYourState
The Remote Cabin Restaurant In Colorado That Serves Up The Most Delicious Food
As a Coloradan, there is no denying that you have stayed in your fair share of cabins, but have you ever enjoyed fine dining in one of these rustic and charming homes? If you answered no, it is time to change that with a visit to this remote cabin restaurant in Colorado that is as delicious as it is beautiful:
Eagle County officials call frequent Glenwood Canyon closures ‘unacceptable’
The Eagle County commissioners Monday talked about what, if anything, can be done when Interstate 70 closes through Glenwood Canyon. The options aren’t great. 197: Road-closing crashes the past two years in Glenwood Canyon. 70: Of those crashes were caused by heavy trucks. Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney last week was...
Veazy III: Requiems and other memories
There are several requiems for Ann McLaughlin Korologos across our land, including from the RAND Corp. and The Washington Post. Because she was a board trustee at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library Foundation and Institute in Simi Valley, California, I am sure there shall be a special requiem for her there in which her fellow trust board members — including multi-billionaire Rick Caruso, Steve Forbes, K. Rupert Murdoch, and the Hon. Pete Wilson — will participate. Also, I am sure Nancy Reagan’s pals Ralph Lauren and Johnny Mathis will be in attendance.
Eagle County deputies shoot, kill man in Edwards during domestic incident
EAGLE COUNTY — Eagle County Sheriff’s Office deputies shot and killed a man around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 after responding to a domestic situation in Edwards. According to a release from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call reporting a domestic situation involving an armed male and a female. Deputies attempted to de-escalate the situation with verbal commands from the front porch of the Edwards residence.
