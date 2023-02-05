ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

Paul McCartney’s Life After Beatles Breakup to Be Focus of New Documentary From Oscar Winner Morgan Neville

By Chris Gardner
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xavW0_0kcvN6cS00

Paul McCartney is getting the documentary treatment from Oscar-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville.

Neville helped announce the news Saturday afternoon inside Milk Studios, host of Universal Music Group ’s star-studded artist showcase, an annual Grammy weekend event presented by chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge that typically features a packed program of musical performances mixed with some breaking news on Uni film projects. Today’s installment, the first showcase in three years due to the pandemic, was no different with news on McCartney, a feature documentary on Grammy winner Jon Batiste from Oscar- and Emmy-nominated filmmaker Matthew Heineman and a spring release date on HBO for Love to Love You, Donna Summer .

More from The Hollywood Reporter

The McCartney project is titled Man on the Run and comes from MPL Communications (the umbrella company for McCartney’s business interests) and Polygram Entertainment (the film and TV division of UMG). Per official intel, the film will focus on the period of McCartney’s life after the breakup of The Beatles and feature never-before-seen archive material and new interviews. It will begin as the rocker navigates the aftermath of the breakup, his life with beloved wife Linda McCartney and the epic creative surge that followed.

Man on the Run will serve as “the definitive document of Paul’s emergence from the dissolution of the world’s biggest band and his triumphant creation of a second decade of musical milestones — a brilliant and prolific stretch.” His solo career delivered such tracks as “Maybe I’m Amazed,” “Another Day,” “Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey,” “Hi, Hi, Hi,” “My Love,” “Live And Let Die,” “Band On The Run,” “Jet,” “Junior’s Farm,” “Listen To What The Man Said,” “Silly Love Songs,” “Let ‘Em In,” “Mull Of Kintyre,” “With A Little Luck,” “Goodnight Tonight” and more.

Neville, who won an Oscar for 20 Feet from Stardom , comes to the film after having previously worked on other docs like Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain and the Mr. Rogers-focused Won’t You Be My Neighbor? He’s producing with UMG’s Michele Anthony and David Blackman, producer Caitrin Rogers, Maverick’s Scott Rodger and Ben Chappell from MPL. Man on the Run is fully financed by MPL and Polygram and presented and produced by MPL, Polygram and Tremolo Prods.

“How do you rediscover yourself after being in the biggest band the world has ever known? Well, until the breakup of The Beatles, no one had ever had to answer that question,” Anthony explained to the capacity crowd seated inside Milk Studios. “At its heart, it’s a story of Linda and Paul’s enduring love as he finds his own voice as an artist, resulting in one of the most creative periods of his life.”

Neville, a self-described “Beatle-maniac” and McCartney-obsessive, said he’d read every book and seen every documentary about the band but has found something new with Man on the Run . “I was too young to buy Beatles records when they came out, but I could buy Wings records, and I loved them. To me, the story of what happened to Paul in the wake of The Beatles when he had to rediscover himself is the story that has never been told,” he said. “When Universal and Michele called me about this, it took me about three seconds to say I have to do this. It’s the kind of thing I think I’ve been training for since I was 10 years old.”

Batiste also took a spin in the spotlight to announce his collaboration with Heineman on American Symphony , a feature documentary about his path to creating the stage show of the same name that debuted at Carnegie Hall last fall. The film is said to be an intimate look at his creative process and an unprecedented look at his personal life during the highs of winning five Grammys (including album of the year for “We Are”) and lows of facing his wife’s cancer diagnosis and treatment.

During brief comments this afternoon, Batiste touched on the rollercoaster. “Looking back, you know, it’s very hard for me. It’s something to share. For the sake of giving everyone a window into the power of art but mostly the power of our own resistance,” he explained. “This is a life-affirming thing that happens when you confront your mortality, and you confront the edge of your ability. You confront the edges of the thing you didn’t know you could do or didn’t know you could make it through, and maybe make it on the other side.”

He praised Heineman, someone he called an “incredible artist” who he allowed to film him “for a year straight, every single day, the most vulnerable and open-eyed I have ever been with a camera.” Heineman comes to the project after critically acclaimed work on docs like The First Wave, Retrograde, Tiger , The Boy from Medellín and Cartel Land . “Hopefully this film reaches you, and my experiences will teach you something about yourself, about life, about struggle, about triumph, about humanity,” said Batiste.

The film announcements were peppered in a program that featured a parade of performances from UMG acts in front of executives, music industry insiders and fellow artists. Seated inside Milk Studios o Saturday were Elton John (with David Furnish), David Zaslav, Niall Horan, Ice Spice, Fletcher, Yo Gotti, Sabrina Carpenter, Brooklyn and Bruce Sudano, Queen Naija, Natalie Jane and more.

UMG executives in attendance included Angel Kaminsky, Avery Lipman, Ben Adelson, Bruce Resnikoff, David Blackman, Dickon Stainer, Elliot Grainge, Frank Briegmann, Gary Kelly, Imran Majid, Jesus Lopez, Jo Charrington, Jody Gerson, John Janick, JT Myers, Justin Eshak, Marc Cimino, Michelle Jubelirer, Monte Lipman, Nat Pastor, Richelle Parham, Sam Riback, Steve Berman, Tunji Balogun, Tyler Arnold and Wendy Goldstein, among others.

“We’re back,” said Grainge in kicking off the program. “Can you believe it’s been three whole years since we were last in this room celebrating artists and new music? We’re all back together. A lot has happened in these last three years, and today is just about the music.”

Taking the stage at the showcase (presented by Merz Aesthetics’ Xperience+ and Coke Studio) were Kim Petras, Sam Smith, Samara Joy, Glorilla, Stephen Sanchez, Lauren Spencer Smith, Feid, Muni Long and Doechi. Grainge saved a surprise performance for the very end as he welcomed country icon Shania Twain to close the show. The audience was clearly into the performances, granting standing ovations to many of the artists, a rarity for sometimes stuffy label showcases.

That was certainly not the case today, which started on a strong note thanks to a standing ovation for blockbuster act Billie Eilish , who opened the program by taking the stage to accept an inaugural honor — a UMG x Reverb Amplifier award — given by Grainge on behalf of her eco-activism. Eilish said she feels “very seen” with the trophy. “Everyone in this room, we can all do our part. A lot of you got some money in your fucking pockets. Maybe use it for good things and not stupid things.”

See more highlights from today’s program below.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Kim Petras Says She’s the First Trans Woman to Win Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: “This is a Huge Moment”

Kim Petras, who won the Grammy for best pop duo/group performance for “Unholy” with Sam Smith, said she is the first transgender woman to win the award. Accepting the honor, she said, “Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I’m the first transgender woman to win this award.” As the audience cheered and applauded, with Smith standing by her side, Petras continued, “I just want to thank all the incredible transgender legends before me who kicked these doors open for me so I could be here tonight.”More from The Hollywood ReporterGrammy Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)The Best and Most...
The Hollywood Reporter

Harry Styles Shines in “As It Was” Grammys Performance

The 2023 Grammys stage transformed into Harry’s House on Sunday night when six-time nominee Harry Styles performed at the awards show for the second time. Styles donned a fringed pantsuit with platinum sequins and matching silver shoes. Surrounded by a group of dancers on a rotating red stage, Styles trotted from one side of the stage to the other, with the lively energy he’s become known for during his Love on Tour. More from The Hollywood ReporterGrammys: Trevor Noah Jokes Beyoncé's "Break My Soul" Inspired Him to Quit 'The Daily Show'Grammy Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)Grammys: Bad Bunny Opens Awards...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Grammys: Kacey Musgraves, Quavo, Sheryl Crow Honor Music Legends During In Memoriam Tribute

The 2023 Grammy Awards honored the lives and careers lost in the music industry this past year in a touching In Memoriam segment, with performances by Kacey Musgraves, Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood, Bonnie Raitt and Quavo. Host Trevor Noah introduced the tribute, acknowledging the importance of how music can unite people through their differences, while also acknowledging the influence of Rick Rubin and Russell Simmons in hip-hop over the years. “It’s Black kids and white kids rejecting segregation in the 1950s, and instead, blending R&B, country and even gospel into rock and roll,” Noah said. “In the 1980s, a young...
People

Watch Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr Dance as They Reunite at Party: 'What a Time We Had'

Ringo Starr shared a sweet video of him and Paul McCartney dancing together at Paul's daughter Stella McCartney's party in Los Angeles There's still something in the way they move! Former Beatles bandmates Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr reunited at an event on Thursday, and showed off some groovy dance moves in a video shared by Starr. "Man, this beautiful day is getting better and better we were at the Stella McCartney rollerskating party," Starr, 82, wrote on Twitter. "What a time we had go get them, Paul, peace, and love." In the clip,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Taylor Swift’s ‘unhappy’ reaction to Jill Biden’s appearance at Grammys goes viral

Taylor Swift’s reaction to Jill Biden at the Grammy Awards has gone viral, with fans claiming that the singer looked “unhappy” to see the first lady.Biden made an appearance at Sunday’s music event to present two major awards: Best Song for Social Change and Song of the Year. In a viral video of the ceremony on Twitter, Grammys host Trevor Noah introduced the 71-year-old, who walked on stage before the camera panned to the audience. Along with the rest of the guests, Swift stood up and clapped for Biden. However, the “Anti-Hero” singer also looked down at the floor...
American Songwriter

Paul McCartney’s 14 Favorite Songs

Here’s a question: can one of the greatest songwriters of all time be impressed by other songwriters?. In the case of Paul McCartney, the answer seems to be a resounding yes. And for those who may wish to one day hand McCartney a mixtape of music that he will...
The Hollywood Reporter

Grammys: Jay-Z Shut Out as Taylor Swift and Adele Win One Award Each and Bonnie Raitt Surprises

DJ Khaled and Jay-Z closed out the 2023 Grammys with a dramatic performance of “God Did,” but the two rappers went home from the awards show empty-handed as both lost all of the awards for which they were nominated. Khaled went into the show with six nods while Jay-Z had five. Similarly, past Grammy darlings Taylor Swift and Adele each only won one award despite multiple nominations.More from The Hollywood ReporterMost Memorable Grammys Moments: Beyoncé's Big Night, Harry Styles' Big Win and Hip-Hop's Big TributeGrammys: Jill Biden Honors Iranian Singer With Inaugural Song for Social Change Special Merit Award After Viral...
The Hollywood Reporter

Mark Harmon Signs With Gersh (Exclusive)

Mark Harmon, or special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in a longtime role on CBS’s NCIS series, has signed with Gersh. Harmon originated his Gibbs character with a guest appearance on JAG before being spun off to lead NCIS, a role he played on the CBS procedural for nearly two decades before signing off from his final case in 2021. Going into the ninth season, he was promoted to executive producer on NCIS and was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. More from The Hollywood ReporterBobby Kim, Co-Founder of Streetwear Brand The Hundreds, Signs With UTAUnderscore Talent Signs Leading 'Call of...
The Hollywood Reporter

Steven Soderbergh on Thandiwe Newton’s Departure From ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ and Why Movies “Don’t Matter” Like They Once Did

Steven Soderbergh is discussing the “chicken-or-the-egg” situation theatrical exhibitors are facing with Marvel’s dominance and addresses press reports around Thandiwe Newton’s Magic Mike departure in a new interview. Recently speaking to Rolling Stone in an extensive interview about Magic Mike’s Last Dance, which included an in-depth discussion about what Soderbergh thinks about the film’s and Hollywood’s portrayals of sex, sexuality and consent, the director also addresses the impact of Salma Hayek Pinault’s replacing Thandiwe Newton and notes that “everything I saw publicly was wrong” when it came to the reports of what was behind the latter actress’ departure. More from...
The Hollywood Reporter

Madonna Says She’s “Caught in the Glare of Ageism and Misogyny” Following Criticism of Grammys Photos

Madonna is responding to those who have picked at her appearance in photos of her at Sunday’s 2023 Grammys. In an Instagram post shared late Tuesday, the music icon, who in January announced a new tour celebrating her four decades of music making, responded to criticism of her appearance “taken with a long lens camera by a press photographer.” More from The Hollywood ReporterSAG Awards Names Antonia Gentry and Haley Lu Richardson as AmbassadorsChristina Applegate Talks Acting Future Amid 'Dead to Me' Awards RunClive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala Class Portrait: Kevin Costner, Jennifer Hudson, Sheryl Crow, Latto and More The singer says that...
The Hollywood Reporter

Barbra Streisand Memoir ‘My Name Is Barbra’ to Release in November

The release date for Barbra Streisand’s anticipated memoir has been announced. Viking, a Penguin Random House imprint, announced Tuesday that Streisand’s My Name Is Barbra will be published on Nov. 7. More from The Hollywood ReporterArnold Schulman, Screenwriter on 'Goodbye, Columbus' and 'Love With the Proper Stranger,' Dies at 97Melinda Dillon, Actress in 'Close Encounters of the Third Kind' and 'A Christmas Story,' Dies at 83What to Read Right Now: Timely Books With Hollywood Appeal With a career that has spanned six decades and featured dozens of books written about her, Streisand will finally chronicle her story in her own words. In the...
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
65K+
Followers
18K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy