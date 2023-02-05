I was taken with the letter to the editor by Curt Lyon (“Get me off this plane!”). I love Aspen and my life here, but the airport is a nightmare. On a recent Saturday, the sun was not up in either Aspen or Denver, and I landed in Denver at 11:25. My flight back, which was scheduled to leave at 2, instead left at 5:30. I would have driven if my flight had been cancelled earlier, but every hour, it was delayed for another hour.

