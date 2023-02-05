Read full article on original website
Lai: Good path ahead for Armory
I would like to express publicly my great appreciation to the mayor and council of the city of Aspen for the meeting Monday regarding future plans for the Armory. In their deliberations, the council clearly embraced public priorities in support of a citizen proposal that the historic landmark — perhaps better known to some as the old city hall building — be returned to its historic use as a community meeting center and also a a festive marketplace offering locally-produced goods and low-cost food and drinks.
Palmer: Years of commitment
Three cheers for Kathy Chandler! Our excellent Pitkin County Library is what it is thanks to her years of commitment. Enjoy your retirement, Kathy, and read all those books you’ve been saving!. Helen Palmer. Aspen.
Skarvan: I cannot remain silent
Referring to Lo’s amusing column in the Aspen Daily News, “Putting the S back in Highlands Bowl,” considering all historical and modern references to our favorite bowl — except one placard which Lo rests his ski hat on — the “S” isn’t happening, except for truth deniers. I believe ASC shares my sentiment.
Aspen mayoral candidate Tracy Sutton felt she had to step up
When Tracy Sutton learned in December that Aspen incumbent Mayor Torre might run unopposed, she saw it as an opportunity to step up for her community. This campaign is her first run for public office, and she feels confident she is the right Aspenite to hold the title of mayor.
Cruz: A different slalom in town
The pothole slalom on Main Street and Highway 82 has become something that only Mikaela Shiffrin can navigate in comfort.
Magoon: Something must be done
I was taken with the letter to the editor by Curt Lyon (“Get me off this plane!”). I love Aspen and my life here, but the airport is a nightmare. On a recent Saturday, the sun was not up in either Aspen or Denver, and I landed in Denver at 11:25. My flight back, which was scheduled to leave at 2, instead left at 5:30. I would have driven if my flight had been cancelled earlier, but every hour, it was delayed for another hour.
Veazy III: Requiems and other memories
There are several requiems for Ann McLaughlin Korologos across our land, including from the RAND Corp. and The Washington Post. Because she was a board trustee at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library Foundation and Institute in Simi Valley, California, I am sure there shall be a special requiem for her there in which her fellow trust board members — including multi-billionaire Rick Caruso, Steve Forbes, K. Rupert Murdoch, and the Hon. Pete Wilson — will participate. Also, I am sure Nancy Reagan’s pals Ralph Lauren and Johnny Mathis will be in attendance.
