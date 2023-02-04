ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Clash at the Coliseum demonstrates that in NASCAR 2.0, racing is just part of show

By Kevin Baxter
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ocVoh_0kcvN1Cp00

NASCAR is in the midst of its most serious transformation since its top drivers went from moonshiners racing from the law to athletes racing for prizes. Gone are the days when running bumper to bumper over a 2½-mile superspeedway was enough to draw fans.

In NASCAR 2.0, the race is just part of the show. This weekend’s Busch Clash at the Coliseum , the exhibition opener to NASCAR’s 75th season, features a fan fest, VIP packages, two hip hop concerts and Sunday’s 150-lap race around a quarter-mile track.

Justin Haley was fastest at 67.099 mph in Saturday afternoon’s single-car qualifying, which set the field for the four 25-lap heat races Sunday. Those races will determine the lineup for the 27-car race, which will be run under the lights around performances by Cypress Hill and Wiz Khalifa .

“We live in a day and age now where we get bored super easy. You come to events like this, you have to have entertainment,” said driver A.J. Allmendinger , the two-time defending Xfinity Series regular-season champion. “At the end of the day, yeah, the race is probably still the most important thing. That’s why we’re all here.

“But I grew up in open wheel and when we were in Champ Car we always said the race was almost, in a way, secondary to the party. You’ve got to make it an atmosphere. That’s what these Cup races should be. We’ve got to make it fun for people to show up and want to be there and have entertainment throughout the whole weekend.”

NASCAR has apparently taken that message to heart. For nearly two decades the series included a 400-mile race on a 1½-mile tri-oval outside Chicago. When it returns to that city in July, the race will be run on a street course, wedged in between four full-length concerts.

“This is a two-day racing and music festival. That’s how we’re promoting it,” said Julie Giese , former president of Phoenix Raceway and the person NASCAR had tapped to put on the Chicago event. “Those concert announcements were really the start of it. So it’s racing. But it’s so much more.

“To me, this is just that continued evolution of where we want to take that race experience. Ultimately, it’s a race weekend, but layering on a lot of other things to allow people to experience it however they want.”

It’s not like NASCAR is broke. The Cup Series’ TV broadcasts averaged 3.7 million viewers per race in 2022, a 24% increase in household share since 2018, and eight of the 36 races sold out. But the series is changing just the same. The introduction of the Next Gen car last year had a positive influence on parity, with 19 drivers registering wins and the average margin of victory just 1.011 seconds.

In addition, the evolution of the NASCAR schedule is continuing. In addition to NASCAR’s first street race in Chicago and the All-Star Race at historic North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway, there will be road-course events in Austin, Texas, in March, in Sonoma, Calif., in June and at Indianapolis and Watkins Glen, N.Y., in August. And there have been ongoing discussions of taking the Cup Series international with England, Mexico and Brazil among the potential locations.

Meanwhile some of the traditional events on the domestic calendar are transitioning as well. Auto Club Speedway’s two-mile banked track in Fontana has been part of the NASCAR schedule since 1997, but after the race there on Feb. 26, the track will be converted to a half-mile oval. And the race will be just one of the things taken into consideration during the redesign.

“There’s a lot of things from a fan element that we’re working on, whether it be the clubs, the fan interaction-type areas, the garage areas, the track itself, trying to figure out what makes the most sense,” said Dave Allen, the speedway’s president. “There’s a lot of pieces that factor into the overall experience. But the fan experience beyond the race track is just as important, if not more important, to make sure that they’re comfortable.”

That fan experience is also why NASCAR, for the second straight year, is kicking off its season with a 37.5-mile sprint around the Coliseum floor rather than the more established Daytona 500.

“It’s what more tracks need to go to,” said driver Ty Dillon , the grandson of legendary team owner Richard Childress and brother of 2018 Daytona champion Austin Dillon . “In this day and age we are addicted to being satisfied all the time, in many ways. We’ve got to step up with the times.

“We not only bring new and different crowds here for the concert, but also NASCAR fans might enjoy the concert. Reaching new fans in a great market, there’s no downside to that. We can show people who we are in the next generation of NASCAR.”

Justin Haley, Kyle Busch top qualifiers

The 36 race cars entered the Coliseum for Saturday’s practice sessions and qualifying through the tunnel in the southwest corner of the stadium, the same one Heisman Trophy winners Mike Garrett, Reggie Bush, Marcus Allen and Gary Beban once used, and the same one Joan Benoit charged down on her way to winning the women’s marathon at the 1984 Summer Olympics.

Only this time the athletes were behind a steering wheel and Haley, with a 13.413-second lap, was fastest in the two-lap single-car qualifying before a sparse crowd at the 100-year-old stadium. He will be on the pole for the first of four heat races Sunday with Kyle Busch , Christopher Bell and William Byron — the next three fastest Saturday — starting first in the other three races.

“Our lap was just dominant,” Haley said.. “I feel pretty confident about where we are. It’s obviously a good place to start the season. Not sure why we’re so good here. I wish I had this much talent at all the races.”

The top five finishers in each of Sunday’s four heats will grab spots in the final. The rest of the 27-car field for the exhibition race will be filled out in two last-chance qualifiers.

“The cool part about this race has nothing to lose, right?” Haley said. “We’re not points racing or anything; just kind of putting all on the line. So it’s definitely a different mentality. And I think the heat race format is cool. I still haven’t lost the heat race, so I’ll try to keep that streak going.

“Tomorrow’s going to be a long day and I’m excited for it.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 0

Related
Law & Crime

NASCAR star Kyle Busch sentenced to 3 years in Mexican prison for trying to take .380 pistol and hollow point shells on private plane leaving Cancún

Famed NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has been sentenced to three-and-half-years in prison for gun possession without a license in Mexico, authorities there said late last week. It is not clear how, or if, that sentence will be assessed. According to a press release by Mexico’s Attorney General of the Republic...
NEVADA STATE
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Major Announcing News

A big name is coming to the NASCAR booth in 2024. NASCAR announced on Sunday evening that Kevin Harvick will be joining the booth next year. Harvick will be joining the NASCAR On FOX booth. That will be fun. "LOVE THIS! He’s going to be great!" one fan wrote. "Let’s go racing Boys in 2023!!" one ...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday's Musical Performance

The first race of the NASCAR preseason will be getting underway shortly at the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. Fans who got there early were able to enjoy a special musical performance.  Cypress Hill was the special musical guest for the event and the hip hop group did not disappoint with ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanBuzz

Martin Truex Jr. Went From Racing for His Dad's Team to Making Millions in the Cup Series

Martin Truex Jr. sure has come a long way in the past two decades. In 2000, when he was only 20 years old, the Mayetta, New Jersey native was renting a home from Dale Earnhardt Jr., his teammate at the time, in Mooresville, North Carolina. Six years later, Truex bought the $1.5 million, 8,220 square-foot home outright. Now, at the age of 42, Truex is a two-time Xfinity Series champion and the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion. He's clearly found a way to make a living doing this whole racing thing. Needless to say, Truex will never need to rent ever again.
HollywoodLife

NASCAR’s Kyle Busch Breaks Silence After Being Arrested In Mexico For Handgun Possession

After a January 27 incident led to Kyle Busch being arrested and detained in Mexico, the NASCAR driver took to Twitter on Feb. 6 to break his silence on the situation. He explained what happened during the incident, which took place when he and his wife, Samantha Busch, were departing the country. “My handgun was flagged during routine screening at the airport,” Kyle explained. “I have a valid concealed carry permit from my local authority and adhere to all handgun laws, but I made a mistake by forgetting it was in my bag.”
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
OnlyHomers

Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies

The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
People

NASCAR Driver Kyle Busch Says He Was Detained at Mexican Airport After Gun Found in His Luggage

"I made a mistake by forgetting it was in my bag," Kyle Busch said as he shared that he was detained after a handgun was found in his bag at an airport in Mexico Kyle Busch has spoken out after he was detained in Mexico when authorities found a handgun in his bag at an airport last month. The NASCAR driver shared via Twitter on Monday that he and his wife Samantha had holidayed in Mexico when he was stopped as they tried to head back to...
TEXAS STATE
HeySoCal

Truex wins NASCAR race at Coliseum by less than 1 second

Martin Truex Jr. finished .786 of a second ahead of Austin Dillon Sunday evening to win the second edition of NASCAR’s Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. Truex started second in the field of 27 and took the lead in his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota on the 126th lap on the 150-lap race on the quarter-mile, asphalt oval when Ryan Preece fell back because of an electrical issue.
VIRGINIA STATE
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
521K+
Followers
80K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy