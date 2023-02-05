ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
96.1 The Eagle

Syracuse.com

Say it with sweets: 8 classic chocolate shops, chocolatiers in Upstate NY

With the first signs of heavy snowfall and below-zero temperatures arriving in Upstate New York, the region is experiencing a later winter than usual. But with Valentine’s Day approaching, it’s hard to say if the weather will influence couples looking for a romantic date night idea or a cozy AirBnb to escape to. If giving and receiving is your love language, finding the perfect Valentine’s Day gift may be an annual tradition, and chocolate is one of the most classic gifts to indulge in this holiday.
15 Lovely Upstate New York Restaurants For Your Breakfast Routine

Doctors and experts all say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Here's 15 places in Upstate New York you need to add to your routine. According to BreakfastCereal.org, the concept of eating breakfast began in the Neolithic (late Stone Age) era, when large stones were used to grind grains to make a sort of porridge. Porridge was also a staple of Roman Soldiers’ diets.
Blow Fire at 10 of the Spiciest Restaurants in Upstate New York

Where do you stand on spicy food? Are you a wimp, or do you like your food to fight back a little?. People tend to know exactly where they stand on this issue. After all, nobody likes to be caught off guard by something excessively spicy... if you're not prepared for it, it can be quite jarring. Other people like to push the limits with what they can handle.
Did You Know You Can Still Get Plastic Grocery Bags In New York?

It's been almost three years since New York State banned plastic bags at stores, but there is still a way to get them. In 2020, New York State became the newest state to join in a ban on plastic bags at stores. The new law was from Article 27 of the Environmental Conservation Law (ECL). It was amended to create a new Title 28 for the New York State Bag Waste Reduction Act. It stated that "all plastic carryout bags (other than an exempt bag) became banned from distribution by anyone required to collect New York State sales tax."
NEW YORK STATE
Do You Know What The New York State Motto Actually Means?

Do you know what the New York State motto "Excelsior" actually means?. New York's official state motto is simply one word- Excelsior. The motto appears on everything for New York including the state coat of arms, New York's state seal and state flag. So what does the motto actually mean?
VIDEO: Can You Spot the Eagles Hidden in the New York Snow?

Believe it or not, the frigid temperatures of February are actually an amazing time to spot one of the Hudson Valley's most majestic creatures. While many bird watchers flock (pun intended) to great eagle-watching spots like Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls, NY and Charles Point in Peekskill, NY in the warmer seasons, the first months of the year are actually considered "peak months" to spot our national bird. A recent video from Cobleskill, NY shows just how active eagles are... if you can spot them.
COBLESKILL, NY
Hottest Summer On Record Coming For New York State?

The weather sure has been weird over the last few months around New York State. One morning it is well below zero and the next afternoon it is raining with 50 degrees! It is bad news for the ski resorts and bars that depend on snowmobile trails to be open. But for those who don't love winter, this may be a good year so far.
Can Someone Really Arrest You For Breaking These Ten Insane New York Laws?

Since the 22nd century BC, or thereabout, laws have been created by the few, and laws have been followed by the many. Every single day, we wake up, and have to follow a set of laws in order to make it through our day and get to the next one. Most of these make sense: don't kill people, don't steal things, don't run red lights. Those are the laws we know, we understand, and for the most part, we all abide by.
NEW YORK STATE
Your Party Will Be a Disaster Without This, New York’s Favorite Super Bowl Snack

Super Bowl Sunday is right around the corner, and football fans across the country are scrambling to finalize their Super Bowl party snack lineup. Every group of friends has their individual favorite foods, and every region of the country has selections specific to that area. That being said, there are a few must-haves at every football get-together: pizza, wings, nachos, and enough cold beverages to fill every refrigerator in sight.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Popular Horse Show Canceled at NYS Fairgrounds This Year

The economy is hitting everyone in every way it seems and it would appear the latest victim is the New York State Breeders Horse Show Association. The New York State Breeders Horse Show Association is known to host an annual horse show at the New York State Fairgrounds each spring, but skyrocketing rent prices at the Fairgrounds seem to have forced the organization to cancel the show completely this year.
Upstate New York Students to Video Chat With Astronaut in Space

Some lucky students from a school in Upstate New York will have the opportunity of a lifetime this week, when they talk to an astronaut aboard the International Space Station. According to a NASA Media Advisory, Students from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School No. 9 in Rochester, New York will spend their Friday morning watching NASA astronaut Josh Cassada answer their questions while aboard the International Space Station.
ROCHESTER, NY
Marcy, NY
