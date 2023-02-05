Goalie scores as Guyer rolls past Braswell

Guyer goalie Natalie Mayes celebrates after scoring a penalty kick during the Lady Wildcats' 9-0 victory over Braswell. Courtesy photo/PixrGuy

With less than a minute left before halftime of the Guyer girls soccer team’s match with Braswell on Saturday, Lady Wildcats coach Amanda Hall had a decision to make.

Hall’s team had been awarded a penalty kick after a foul inside the box, and she stood on the sideline mulling which of her players should take it. Hall ultimately signaled for senior goalkeeper Natalie Mayes to handle the honors, a decision quickly punctuated by cheers from both the sideline and stands.

Guyer forward Kali Guy dribbles the ball during the Lady Wildcats' win. Courtesy photo/PixrGuy