Walmart Temporarily Closed In Western New York

Update @ 9:16 AM: the store has resumed normal operations. One of the Walmart locations in Western New York temporarily closed unexpectedly on Wednesday. The temporary closure was shared in a Facebook post by the official page for the Walmart located in Lancaster on Transit Rd. The initial post was...
LANCASTER, NY
15 Lovely Upstate New York Restaurants For Your Breakfast Routine

Doctors and experts all say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Here's 15 places in Upstate New York you need to add to your routine. According to BreakfastCereal.org, the concept of eating breakfast began in the Neolithic (late Stone Age) era, when large stones were used to grind grains to make a sort of porridge. Porridge was also a staple of Roman Soldiers’ diets.
New York State Food Recall: Don’t Eat 70,000 Pounds Of Meat

Health officials are warning to throw out 70,000 pounds of meat sold in New York State. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Daniele International has recalled about 69,255 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) sausage products. Meat Sold In New York May Be Laced With Listeria.
Did You Know You Can Still Get Plastic Grocery Bags In New York?

It's been almost three years since New York State banned plastic bags at stores, but there is still a way to get them. In 2020, New York State became the newest state to join in a ban on plastic bags at stores. The new law was from Article 27 of the Environmental Conservation Law (ECL). It was amended to create a new Title 28 for the New York State Bag Waste Reduction Act. It stated that "all plastic carryout bags (other than an exempt bag) became banned from distribution by anyone required to collect New York State sales tax."
NEW YORK STATE
Hottest Summer On Record Coming For New York State?

The weather sure has been weird over the last few months around New York State. One morning it is well below zero and the next afternoon it is raining with 50 degrees! It is bad news for the ski resorts and bars that depend on snowmobile trails to be open. But for those who don't love winter, this may be a good year so far.
Do You Know What The New York State Motto Actually Means?

Do you know what the New York State motto "Excelsior" actually means?. New York's official state motto is simply one word- Excelsior. The motto appears on everything for New York including the state coat of arms, New York's state seal and state flag. So what does the motto actually mean?
Your Party Will Be a Disaster Without This, New York’s Favorite Super Bowl Snack

Super Bowl Sunday is right around the corner, and football fans across the country are scrambling to finalize their Super Bowl party snack lineup. Every group of friends has their individual favorite foods, and every region of the country has selections specific to that area. That being said, there are a few must-haves at every football get-together: pizza, wings, nachos, and enough cold beverages to fill every refrigerator in sight.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Can Someone Really Arrest You For Breaking These Ten Insane New York Laws?

Since the 22nd century BC, or thereabout, laws have been created by the few, and laws have been followed by the many. Every single day, we wake up, and have to follow a set of laws in order to make it through our day and get to the next one. Most of these make sense: don't kill people, don't steal things, don't run red lights. Those are the laws we know, we understand, and for the most part, we all abide by.
NEW YORK STATE
Marcy, NY
