Madison County man dead after fatal vehicle pursuit

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — A Madison County man has died following a vehicle pursuit that concluded with a motorcycle crash in Grant County. Alexandria police attempted to stop 62-year-old Gary Stone, the driver of a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle, for a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon. Stone ignored these instructions and continued traveling northbound in an […]
Man dead in east Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on the east side of Indianapolis. Police responded to a report of shots fired in a home in the 2500 block of North Chester Avenue, near East 30th Street and North Sherman Drive, around noon. Officers arrived, got...
Bloomingdale man flown to Indy following rollover crash

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Bloomingdale man was flown to an Indianapolis hospital after a single-vehicle rollover crash. According to Parke County Sheriff Jason Frazier, the crash occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6 near the intersection of US 41 and SR 47. Frazier said a pickup truck driven by a 22-year-old driver […]
2-vehicle crash claims life of Kokomo man

INDIANAPOLIS — A two-vehicle crash in Tipton County claimed the life of a Kokomo man Monday. The collision happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 900 West and County Road 300 North. A report by the sheriff's department said a pickup truck driven by 39-year-old Oscar...
Tippecanoe County Jail death under investigation

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — The death of an inmate at the Tippecanoe County Jail is under investigation by Indiana State Police. An ISP spokesperson said employees at the jail received word of a possible medical emergency in a cell at the facility just before noon Monday. Jail staff found an inmate unresponsive and called for an ambulance and began lifesaving efforts.
Indy pastors seek swift transparency in police use-of-force cases

INDIANAPOLIS — Five Memphis police officers were fired just 13 days after the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols. The officers are charged with second-degree murder. The pastor who leads the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Indianapolis says that swift action by law enforcement and prosecution in Memphis should be an example to Indianapolis and every other community.
Man shot by IMPD wants officers fired, criminally charged

Indianapolis — Anthony Maclin was wheeled into his attorney’s conference room to meet reporters one month and one week after being shot three times by IMPD officers in the driveway of his grandmother’s northside home after being startled awake in a car with a gun in his lap. ”As soon as I heard anything, I […]
Indianapolis home covered in bullet holes, IMPD investigating

INDIANAPOLIS — A family came back to their Indianapolis home over the weekend to find bullet holes all over their walls. There’s now a big bullet hole right above a couch and inches away from a framed symbol of the family’s faith. “The first emotion that comes to mind is anger,” said Vincent Hicks, a […]
US marshals arrest murder, rape suspect in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH-TV) — Authorities say they have arrested a man in Indianapolis who was wanted in connection to two murders and a rape. The U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday announced the arrest of Kristopher Davis via Twitter. The Marshals Service says Davis, 26, was arrested Jan. 31 by its...
ISP: Thorntown man led trooper on high-speed chase with kids in car

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Thorntown man is facing several charges after a high-speed pursuit in Clinton County last week. Travis Martin, 29, was reportedly spotted speeding and committing other traffic violations by an Indiana State Police trooper on US 52 near Manson Colfax Road on Friday, Feb. 3. The trooper attempted to stop Martin, but he sped southeast on US 52 in an attempt to elude the traffic stop.
10 years later: Police renew plea for information in 2013 Kokomo murder

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are renewing a plea for information in the murder of a young woman 10 years ago. Investigators believe two armed intruders entered a home on James Drive on Feb. 7, 2013, and were confronted by 21-year-old Destiny Renee Pittman, who shared the home with her boyfriend. One of the suspects fired a shot that struck Pittman in the chest, killing her.
