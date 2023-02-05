Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched soundRoger MarshIndiana State
Indy's Newest Restaurant Brings Downtown Cool to the NorthsideRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
7 Indianapolis Apartments Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyIndianapolis, IN
Related
20-year-old identified as pilot in deadly Indy plane crash, new details released
INDIANAPOLIS — A 20-year-old has been identified as the pilot who was killed last month in Indianapolis following a plane crash on the city’s south side. The National Transportation Safety Board released its findings Friday following an investigation into the deadly airplane accident. According to the NTSB, the plane was destroyed around 3:40 p.m. on […]
Police: Pursuit of motorcycle ends with deadly crash in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a two-county police pursuit ended in a deadly crash Tuesday. It happened at County Road 200 West and County Road 700 South in Madison County around 4:28 p.m. Indiana State Police said an Alexandria police officer tried to stop a...
Madison County man dead after fatal vehicle pursuit
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — A Madison County man has died following a vehicle pursuit that concluded with a motorcycle crash in Grant County. Alexandria police attempted to stop 62-year-old Gary Stone, the driver of a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle, for a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon. Stone ignored these instructions and continued traveling northbound in an […]
Man dead in east Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on the east side of Indianapolis. Police responded to a report of shots fired in a home in the 2500 block of North Chester Avenue, near East 30th Street and North Sherman Drive, around noon. Officers arrived, got...
IMPD releases bodycam video of man shot in grandmother's driveway
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD released bodycam footage Tuesday of the police shooting that left a man injured on New Year's Eve. The footage released is an edited version of video from three officers' body cameras. Anthony Maclin, 24, was sitting in his grandmother's driveway in the 3600 block of North...
Bloomingdale man flown to Indy following rollover crash
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Bloomingdale man was flown to an Indianapolis hospital after a single-vehicle rollover crash. According to Parke County Sheriff Jason Frazier, the crash occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6 near the intersection of US 41 and SR 47. Frazier said a pickup truck driven by a 22-year-old driver […]
WSAZ
Investigators: Man wanted for defrauding victims out of thousands
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies in Kanawha County need your help finding a man who they say has defrauded victims out of several thousands of dollars. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, John Bragg II, 45, is wanted for questioning and believed to be in the area.
2-vehicle crash claims life of Kokomo man
INDIANAPOLIS — A two-vehicle crash in Tipton County claimed the life of a Kokomo man Monday. The collision happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 900 West and County Road 300 North. A report by the sheriff's department said a pickup truck driven by 39-year-old Oscar...
Tippecanoe County Jail death under investigation
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — The death of an inmate at the Tippecanoe County Jail is under investigation by Indiana State Police. An ISP spokesperson said employees at the jail received word of a possible medical emergency in a cell at the facility just before noon Monday. Jail staff found an inmate unresponsive and called for an ambulance and began lifesaving efforts.
Retired Indiana state trooper hit, killed by car in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A retired Indiana state trooper died last week after being hit by a car in Lafayette. Theodore Dudzinski, 87, was attempting to cross North Ninth Street near the intersection with Ferry Street just before noon on Wednesday, Feb. 1, when he stepped into the path of a car.
Indy pastors seek swift transparency in police use-of-force cases
INDIANAPOLIS — Five Memphis police officers were fired just 13 days after the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols. The officers are charged with second-degree murder. The pastor who leads the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Indianapolis says that swift action by law enforcement and prosecution in Memphis should be an example to Indianapolis and every other community.
Man shot by IMPD wants officers fired, criminally charged
Indianapolis — Anthony Maclin was wheeled into his attorney’s conference room to meet reporters one month and one week after being shot three times by IMPD officers in the driveway of his grandmother’s northside home after being startled awake in a car with a gun in his lap. ”As soon as I heard anything, I […]
Indianapolis home covered in bullet holes, IMPD investigating
INDIANAPOLIS — A family came back to their Indianapolis home over the weekend to find bullet holes all over their walls. There’s now a big bullet hole right above a couch and inches away from a framed symbol of the family’s faith. “The first emotion that comes to mind is anger,” said Vincent Hicks, a […]
Garage destroyed, 2 homes damaged in fire on Indy's near southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — A garage was destroyed and two homes sustained minor damage in a fire on Indianapolis' near southeast side Wednesday morning. Fire crews responded to the 2200 block of East Gimber Street, near South Keystone and East Troy avenues, shortly after 5:30 a.m. for reports of a fire.
Man convicted of murder in 2020 fatal shooting on Indy's far east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was convicted in the June 2020 murder of another man on the far east side of Indianapolis. A jury found Jeremy Satisfield guilty of murdering Zyair Herron after a two-day trial. He was also convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
WISH-TV
US marshals arrest murder, rape suspect in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH-TV) — Authorities say they have arrested a man in Indianapolis who was wanted in connection to two murders and a rape. The U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday announced the arrest of Kristopher Davis via Twitter. The Marshals Service says Davis, 26, was arrested Jan. 31 by its...
ISP: Thorntown man led trooper on high-speed chase with kids in car
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Thorntown man is facing several charges after a high-speed pursuit in Clinton County last week. Travis Martin, 29, was reportedly spotted speeding and committing other traffic violations by an Indiana State Police trooper on US 52 near Manson Colfax Road on Friday, Feb. 3. The trooper attempted to stop Martin, but he sped southeast on US 52 in an attempt to elude the traffic stop.
1-year-old in critical condition after alleged abuse by teenage mother in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Court documents say a one-year-old girl is at Riley Hospital for Children after she was allegedly abused several times by her 19-year-old mother, Fatima Segura-Gomez. Police allege she admitted to using her hands, a hanger, phone charger, TV cord and a cooking utensil to physically abuse the...
10 years later: Police renew plea for information in 2013 Kokomo murder
KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are renewing a plea for information in the murder of a young woman 10 years ago. Investigators believe two armed intruders entered a home on James Drive on Feb. 7, 2013, and were confronted by 21-year-old Destiny Renee Pittman, who shared the home with her boyfriend. One of the suspects fired a shot that struck Pittman in the chest, killing her.
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
40K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 0