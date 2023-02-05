Read full article on original website
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Barbara Clark Swecker
Barbara Clark Swecker, age 73 of Pulaski passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 at the Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born April 29, 1949 in Pulaski she was the daughter of the late Dock Washington Clark & Clyde Thersa Eller Clark. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Roger Clark & wife, Peggy.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Sherill Neil Holston
Sherill Neil Holston, age 79 of Pulaski passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital-Montgomery. Born July 31, 1943 in Coalwood, West Virginia he was the son of the late Clarence Holston & Cora Mae Humphrey Brookman. He was also preceded in death by his son, Lee Holston, sisters, Sandra Wilkerson, Shannon Holston, brothers, Roger Dale Holston and Larry Holston.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Paul Jason Barker
Paul Jason Barker, 42, passed away on February 5, 2023, in Dublin, VA. Paul was born June 19, 1980, in Radford, VA and raised by his mother, Anita Barker Hughes, and his father, Roger Hughes. A much-loved son, brother, uncle, and friend, his fun-loving nature will live on in each person who knew him.
pcpatriot.com
Death notice for Maxine Dianne Hyatt Aust
age 73 of Pulaski, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 at her Draper residence. Arrangements are pending with Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. www.seaglefuneralhome.com 540-980-1700.
pcpatriot.com
Death notice for Annette E. Rupe
age 83 of Dublin, passed away Tuesday morning February 7, 2023 at Pulaski Health & Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements are pending with Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. www.seaglefuneralhome.com 540-980-1700.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Jamie Lynn Frazier
Jamie Lynn Frazier, 25, has gained her wings and is now flying high with her daddy, granny, and pawpaw. Jamie was a beautiful young lady who was talented as an artist and enjoyed living life with those that she loved dearly. Jamie was a talented tattoo artist and had a special love for dogs.
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Tammy’s Grill
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Super Bowl is almost here, and you might be searching for the perfect chicken wing for your party. WDBJ7′s Logan Sherrill found them at Tammy’s Grill in Martinsville for this week’s Hometown Eats. “Let’s make your taste buds happy today. You having...
Homelessness in Roanoke: The Dark Side
Last summer a man came up to me as I was pumping gas at Go-Mart on Williamson Road. He lifted his shirt, pointed at his side, and said he was a Christian who had just gotten out of the hospital and was homeless and hungry. I was sure this was a scam and now I know it was. This morning, as I sat at the red light on Williamson at Hardee's' my window, was cracked and I recognized this same man telling the same tale to those standing at the bus stop and lifting up his shirt.
WSLS
Former Radford hoops star Cameron Jones passes away
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke native and former Radford University basketball player Cameron Jones has passed away. The university made the announcement via the athletics Twitter page on Sunday morning. Though no cause of death has been released, the outpouring of love and support for the local hoop star has...
UPDATE: Body found in wooded area of Beckley identified
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A citizen discovers a body in a wooded area of Beckley. Beckley Deputy Chief of Police David Allard tells Lootpress that, today, just after 4 pm, Beckley Police received a call from a concerned citizen who had located the body of a white female in the wooded area at the end of Scott Avenue near the intersection of 12th Street.
pcpatriot.com
Pulaski Town Council meets tonight
VA Code 2.2-3711 (A) 1 (3 items)- Appointments to Boards and Committees, Evaluation of Town Manager. VA Code 2.2-3711 (A) 6 (1 item)- Investment of Public Funds. Presentation (15 minutes) Mike Haskins- Town of Pulaski Economic Development. New River Valley Regional Commission- Town of Pulaski Comprehensive Plan. Two-Way Conversion of...
pcpatriot.com
NRCC’s Fletcher Gallery to host Appalachian photo exhibit
New River Community College will host a photographic exhibition, “Appalachian Days and Nights,” by artist Jeremy Riffe. The show will run from February 14 through April 28 at the Fletcher Gallery in Godbey Hall on NRCC’s campus in Dublin. An artist talk and reception with Riffe is...
WDBJ7.com
New River Health District warning residents of door-to-door scam
DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - The New River Health District is making residents aware of an apparent door-to-door scam that might be targeting people in the New River Valley. Pulaski County police have been notified about people knocking on doors during the evening hours in multiple Dublin neighborhoods. The individuals claim...
NRVNews
Baptist Hollow Incident Update
Updated joint press release from Sheriff Mike Worrell and Commonwealth Attorney Justin Griffith, of the Baptist Hollow Road incident from 1-30-23. On Jan. 20, 2023, an employee from New River Valley Community Services was conducting a home visit to a client at a residence in the 6000 block of Baptist Hollow Road in the Hiwassee area of Pulaski County.
yadkinripple.com
Three charged in East Bend with possession of meth
Brandon Wright (top photo) and Matthew Bare (bottom photo) Three East Bend residents are facing drug charges following an anonymous tip that initially related to failure to register as a sexual offender. On Dec. 5, 2022, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office received a tip regarding a subject required to register with the NC Sexual Offender Registry who was using an unregistered Facebook account. The anonymous caller alleged that Alton Crutchley had a Facebook profile that he has not registered with the Sheriff’s Office. The caller also detailed how the profile lists Alton Crutchley’s name and has several pictures of him.
Child, man found dead in Clinch Valley River in Tazewell County
Two people were found dead in a river in Tazewell County on Friday, February 3, 2023.
WDBJ7.com
Wytheville Fire & Rescue chief stepping down after four years
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Wytheville Fire & Rescue Chief Marc Brade has announced he will leave his post at the end of February 2023. He was the first career chief with the department, following a succession of volunteer chiefs, according to his statement (see below). In his announcement February 6,...
WSLS
Water service restored at Glenvar Elementary School in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. Water service has been restored at Glenvar Elementary School in Roanoke County, according to Chuck Lionberger, director of community relations at Roanoke County Schools. ORIGINAL STORY. Glenvar Elementary School in Roanoke County is experiencing a water outage Monday morning as crews work to repair...
theroanokestar.com
Delegate Head Calls For Controversial Judge To Resign
In a bold move, Valley legislator Del. Chris Head (R-Botetourt/Roanoke) has called on controversial Judge Arianne Bennett to resign her position. Bennett was formerly the Chair of the Virginia State Parole Board. During March and April 2020, when most people were distracted if not paralyzed by fear from the new Covid pandemic, Bennett led the Board to release an unprecedented number of prisoners and broke countless laws and procedures by doing so. As news of that scandal began to go public, The Roanoke Star ran an August 19, 2020 commentary.
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: Two people hospitalized after Food Lion shooting on Peters Creek Rd NW in Roanoke
UPDATE 2/5 1:16 p.m. ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – The Roanoke Police Department has reported that a man and woman were hospitalized following the shooting that occurred at the Food Lion on Peters Creek Road NW in Roanoke on Friday, February 4th. Officers arrived on the scene and found two...
