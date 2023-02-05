Read full article on original website
Arbiter of Truth
3d ago
I said it was gonna be a unhappy send off for him.. he was great but his time came and went. should have just retired without a beating to begin with..
Jersey Jimmy
3d ago
Fedor was invincible for a 10 year stretch. UFC missed out on someone special. he, along with so many other fighters, stuck around way too long
Dana White reveals he paid Doo Ho Choi his win money following “insane” point deduction at UFC Vegas 68
UFC president Dana White has confirmed that he paid Doo Ho Choi his win money despite the majority draw against Kyle Nelson. After over two years away due to mandatory military service, Doo Ho Choi returned to action last weekend. He went toe to toe with Kyle Nelson and given that he was coming off the back of three straight losses, we’d say he was pretty hungry to secure the win.
Conor McGregor laughs off Michael Chandler’s prediction for their upcoming UFC fight
Conor McGregor has laughed off the prediction Michael Chandler has given for their upcoming UFC fight. After months of speculation, the return of Conor McGregor was finally confirmed last week. He will coach on the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter alongside Michael Chandler. Following that, ‘Notorious’ and ‘Iron Mike’...
John McCarthy Says Michael Chandler Agreeing To Fight Conor McGregor Is ‘The Dumbest Idea Ever’
John McCarthy explained why doesn’t think Michael Chandler made a smart decision in agreeing to fight Conor McGregor. “Big John” also doubts that “Iron” Mike could beat “The Notorious”. While many are thrilled to have learned about Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler going head-to-head in...
Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies
The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
Liam Neeson Savagely Roasts ‘Little Leprechaun’ Conor McGregor: ‘Gives Ireland a Bad Name’
Liam Neeson has a very particular set of skills, but that doesn’t stop him from being annoyed by the hijinks of UFC fighter Conor McGregor. In an interview with Men’s Health, the Taken star declared his loathing for fellow Irishman McGregor, comparing him to a “little leprechaun”. As one of the wealthiest athletes in existence, McGregor made history as the first UFC competitor to own two world titles simultaneously across different weight divisions.
wrestlinginc.com
Austin Theory Believes WWE Star Is 'Too Dangerous' For Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar has proven to be the most feared and dominant pro wrestler on WWE's modern-day roster. But there's one guy in the locker room who Austin Theory believes might be "a little too dangerous" for even "The Beast Incarnate" to handle. In a recent interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior...
MMAmania.com
Embarrassed UFC fans lament Tyron Woodley’s ‘pathetic’ attempts to fight disinterested KSI
Tyron Woodley really wants to box YouTube sensation KSI. Unfortunately for the former UFC welterweight champion, the feeling is not mutual. In fact, the 29 year-old content creator has already gone on record multiple times to reject a potential boxing match against the not-”Chosen One” until Woodley first proves he can win a fight in the “sweet science.”
Dana White reacts after Fedor Emelianenko suffers first-round TKO loss in retirement fight: “He probably should’ve hung it up a few years ago”
Dana White is reacting after Fedor Emelianenko suffered a first-found TKO loss in his retirement fight. The Bellator 290 main event took place this past Saturday, February 4th at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. It was Fedor Emelianenko (40-7 MMA) who took on Ryan Bader (31-7 MMA) in the...
MMAmania.com
Francis Ngannou agrees to Tyson Fury’s special rules boxing bout: ‘What else?’
Francis Ngannou is more than happy to accept all of Tyson Fury’s special stipulations for a “super” fight later this year. Fury clearly understands that the public has gotten a bit bored with watching washed former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighters cross over into boxing to get their clocks cleaned. Conor McGregor pioneered the concept in 2017, and then Jake Paul ran it into the ground over the last two years. At this point we all know what the end result will be, which may be why “The Gypsy King” decided to spice up the presentation of a potential fight with Ngannou.
Ryan Bader hoping to face Francis Ngannou next to prove legitimacy as champion: “To to go out there and beat him, and there’s no question I’m legit”
Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader is hoping that he can share the cage with Francis Ngannou. ‘Darth’ returned over the weekend in the main event of Bellator 290. In the headliner, Bader faced Fedor Emelianenko in a rematch of their 2019 meeting. In the finals of the Bellator heavyweight Grand Prix four years prior, ‘The Last Emperor’ lost by first-round stoppage.
Ryan Bader hits back at reported payout against Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator 290: “I wouldn’t be fighting if I was making that”
Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader made much more than reported on Saturday night. ‘Darth’ returned over the weekend at Bellator 290 against Fedor Emelianenko. The bout was actually a rematch of their prior clash in the finals of the Bellator heavyweight Grand Prix. In that January 2019 outing, Bader won by first-round knockout.
MMAmania.com
Both Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier being replaced for UFC 284
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is making some changes to its broadcast team for the upcoming UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) event this weekend at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, thanks to the absence of color commentators Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier. LIVE! Watch UFC 284 PPV On ESPN+ Here!. CHAMPION...
ringsidenews.com
Match Stopped After Sonya Deville Suffers Bad Cut During WWE Live Event
Sonya Deville is one of the most dependable performers in the WWE women’s division. The 29-year-old is a major heel on WWE SmackDown, where she is featured regularly as part of her storyline feud with Charlotte Flair and other babyfaces. Speaking of Charlotte Flair, The Queen put her SmackDown...
Jon Jones discusses his new heavyweight physique ahead of UFC 285 title fight with Ciryl Gane: “I think when the fans see me, they’ll be surprised “
Jon Jones is weeks away from making his transition to the UFC heavyweight division. The former UFC light heavyweight champion believes fans will be “surprised” when they scan his new physique. It’s been three years since Jones last appeared inside the octagon, when he attained a unanimous decision...
Dana White claims UFC 284 is trending to break Conor McGregor’s pay-per-view record: “It looks like it’s going to break that record”
Dana White claims UFC 284 is trending to break Conor McGregor’s pay-per-view record in Australia and New Zealand. White has recently been on the receiving end of criticism from fans, analysts, and even one-half of the UFC 284 main event, Islam Makhachev. During an interview with R-Sport Russia, Makhachev seemed confused as to why more was not done to promote the champion versus champion superfight.
Khamzat Chimaev calls to face “nice guy” Robert Whittaker next: “We are going to have fun at the press conference and fight each other”
UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev has settled on a weight class, and who he wants to fight next. ‘Borz’ has been out of action since his first-round submission win over Kevin Holland last September. However, as the story goes, Chimaev was not supposed to face ‘Trail Blazer’ that night. He was previously scheduled to face Nate Diaz in the main event of UFC 279.
Chris Weidman plans one more title run upon UFC return: “I’m not coming back to be a B-rated fighter or a gatekeeper”
Chris Weidman has made it clear that he wants to pursue another UFC middleweight title run upon returning. Between 2013 and 2015, Chris Weidman held the UFC middleweight championship and successfully defended it three times. However, after losing the belt to Luke Rockhold, Weidman has been on a terrible run of form that has seen him win just twice in the space of seven years.
MMAmania.com
Dana White fires back at Islam Makhachev’s UFC 284 promotion claim: ‘He doesn’t know anything - he lives in Dagestan’
You know nothing, Islam Makhachev. Dana White disagrees with Makhachev’s recent comments regarding the promotion — or lack-thereof — of UFC 284, which takes place this weekend (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) in Perth, Australia. UFC’s reigning Lightweight champion is just days away from his massive, first-ever title defense against Featherweight kingpin, Alexander Volkanovski. In Makhachev’s point of view, the build-up to the big event has been lacking.
CBS Sports
UFC 284 fight card -- Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski: Five storylines to watch in Australia
Just a few weeks shy of the 13th anniversary of the first UFC card held on Australian soil, the promotion will return Down Under on Saturday for the 16th time overall when it presents UFC 284 from RAC Arena in Perth. The top-heavy fight card offers a pair of can't-miss...
sportszion.com
“100% winner takes all, ZERO to the loser” Jake Paul agrees to face Logan Paul’s business partner KSI in boxing ring with new demands
Both KSI and Jake Paul have been talking about fighting in a boxing bout for a long time, but it appears this time it’s actually going to happen. There has been a growing trend among celebrities and those with a lot of influence on social media to participate in combat sports. From YouTube, examples of two well-known boxing figures are KSI and Jake Paul, who helped establish the trend.
