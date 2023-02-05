ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

India’s G-20 energy meet to balance renewables, fossil fuels

By SIBI ARASU
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rniag_0kcvMDkV00
1 of 4

BENGALURU, India (AP) — Over 500 energy industry heavyweights and 30,000 participants will descend on the southern Indian city of Bengaluru on Monday to discuss the future of renewables and fossil fuels at India Energy Week — the first big ticket event of the country’s presidency of the Group of 20 leading economies.

Speakers, including India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and the International Energy Agency’s executive director Fatih Birol, will discuss the need to ramp up the transition to clean energy. But the overwhelming presence of oil and gas industry stakeholders has raised questions from climate analysts.

“This event will showcase India as a global powerhouse for energy transition,” said Hardeep Singh Puri, India’s minister for petroleum and natural gas. Puri’s ministry is organizing the event.

But Puri added that “India’s clean energy targets needs to be weighed against the country’s growing economy and rising energy requirements.” The country is set to become the world’s most populous nation this year.

India is currently the third highest emitter of planet-warming gases but has pledged to reach net zero emissions by 2070 and dramatically ramp up its renewable energy capacity.

G-20 Summit

Ahead of the event, IEA’s Birol praised India’s climate efforts, saying the country “can help drive the global agenda on clean energy transitions and energy security, with its focus on addressing technology gaps, ensuring diversified supply chains, scaling up clean fuels for the future, and mobilizing investment.”

Most of the Indian participants at the event belong to either government-owned or private fossil fuel companies, sparking concerns from climate experts.

“Gas expansion, which at least in India’s context does not make too much sense, needs looking into,” said Aarti Khosla of New Delhi-based climate think-tank, Climate Trends. “While India energy week talks about the role of gas as a bridge fuel for energy security, it is proven that there are risks ... banks are not lending too much to gas and global sentiment of investors is shifting slowly away from gas as well.”

But others say it’s important to keep the conversation with fossil fuels interests going as they remain key players in energy.

“A country like India presently needs fossil fuels to keep the lights on,” said Bharath Jairaj, who leads the World Resources Institute India’s energy program. “We can’t just assume some sectors should not or cannot be discussed, not until we find reliable, affordable and secure alternatives.”

Stakeholders from clean energy companies will also be in attendance. Sumant Sinha, the CEO of Renew Power, one of India’s largest renewable energy companies, sees the energy week as a forum to understand various stakeholders’ viewpoints.

“A lot of global energy companies that we can potentially partner with will be there,” said Sinha. “And look, the reality is that even the oil and gas companies are shifting to renewables. Therefore its important for us to engage. It’s always good to see what the rest of the energy ecosystem is thinking about.”

India Energy Week runs Feb. 6-10 and will coincide with the first meeting of the G-20 energy transition working group. The Asian ministerial energy roundtable, where energy ministers from key Asian countries will meet, will also be held as part of the event in Bengaluru.

___

Follow Sibi Arasu on Twitter at https://twitter.com/sibi123.

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Comments / 1

Related
CoinDesk

UK to Start Further Development Work on ‘Likely Needed’ Digital Pound

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The Bank of England is starting further research and development work on a digital pound for purchasing goods and services – something that’s likely to be needed in the future, the regulator said Monday.
TEXAS STATE
Vox

The labor strikes in Britain are years in the making

Ellen Ioanes covers breaking and general assignment news as the weekend reporter at Vox. She previously worked at Business Insider covering the military and global conflicts. British workers have hit a breaking point, with half a million people including nurses, railway workers, and teachers striking Wednesday for wages that match the pace of inflation and the actual value of their labor. Though the UK’s cost of living crisis has affected most sectors of society, it’s only the latest of a cascading series of problems for the country’s workers.
The Associated Press

Advanced Air Mobility Presents Opportunity to Bring Economic, Social, and Environmental Benefits to South East Queensland

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. & BRISBANE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- Wisk Aero, a leading Advanced Air Mobility company, and the South East Queensland Council of Mayors (COMSEQ), Australia’s largest regional local government organization, have published a paper outlining the benefits Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) will bring South East Queensland (SEQ). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005240/en/ Wisk Aero, a leading Advanced Air Mobility company, and the South East Queensland Council of Mayors (COMSEQ), Australia’s largest regional local government organization, have published a Paper outlining the benefits Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) will bring South East Queensland (SEQ). (Graphic: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose $1.33 to $78.47 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for April delivery rose $1.40 to $85.09 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for March delivery was unchanged at $2.46 a gallon. March heating oil fell 1 cent to $2.89 a gallon. March natural gas fell 18 cents to $2.40 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Quartz

How Spain became Europe's largest pork producer

Spanish villages were promised that pork production would revitalize Spain’s rural communities, but it hasn’t turned out that way for some areas like Balsa de Ves. Spain’s rural population continues to decline, and now the growing number of pigs is linked to water contamination in some areas.
The Associated Press

MH17 inquiry: 'Strong indications' Putin OK'd missile supply

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — An international team of investigators said Wednesday it found “strong indications” that Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the supply of heavy anti-aircraft weapons to Ukrainian separatists who shot down Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014 with a Russian missile. However, members of the Joint Investigation Team said they had insufficient evidence to prosecute Putin or any other suspects and they suspended their 8½-year inquiry into the shooting down that killed all 298 people on board the Boeing 777 flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur. Russia has always denied any involvement in the downing of the flight over eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014, and refused to cooperate with the international investigation. Dutch prosecutors said that “there are strong indications that the Russian president decided on supplying” a Buk missile system — the weapon that downed MH17 — to Ukrainian separatists.
CNBC

Huawei turns to patents for a lifeline — including those in the U.S.

BEIJING — Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei is turning to patents for a lifeline as the company seeks to forge a path forward in advanced chip technology — the prized tech which the U.S. is trying to cut off from China. In 2022, Huawei announced it signed more than...
ABC News

China-Australia trade ministers hold 1st meeting since 2019

CANBERRA, Australia -- Australian and Chinese trade ministers held their first bilateral meeting in three years Monday as Australia urges China to lift official and unofficial barriers that are costing exporters 20 billion Australian dollars ($14 billion) a year. China has thawed its diplomatic freeze on Australia since Prime Minister...
The Associated Press

Bulgaria’s ex-energy chief charged over Russian gas cutoff

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarian prosecutors on Wednesday charged a former energy minister in the previous, pro-Western government with mismanagement that allegedly caused losses of 45 million euros ($48 million) to the country’s major state-run gas operator. Alexander Nikolov was in office when Russia’s Gazprom cut off deliveries...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
635K+
Post
676M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy