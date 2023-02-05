Read full article on original website
WOWK
Quick Hits: Huggins talks Stevenson, previews ISU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball has another tough test on Saturday when it hosts No. 11 Iowa State at the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers are on a good stretch of form having won four of their last six games after a dismal start to the Big 12 schedule. WVU has gotten some big individual performances in that stretch after the team underwent a few changes, both at the macro and micro levels.
WOWK
Mountaineers conclude road swing at OK State
STILLWATER, Okla. – The West Virginia University women’s basketball team concludes its two-game road swing in the Sooner State with a matchup at Oklahoma State on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Tipoff against the Cowgirls is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, inside Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The contest against...
WOWK
No. 11 Iowa State wary of visit to improving West Virginia
No. 11 Iowa State is climbing the Big 12 standings and coming off a resounding home victory against defending national champion Kansas. West Virginia started the week third from the bottom in the conference, but that hardly matters to Cyclones coach T.J. Otzelberger entering Wednesday’s road game against the Mountaineers in Morgantown, W.Va.
WOWK
WATCH: Mazey previews 2023 WVU baseball season
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The return of college baseball is upon us. On Wednesday, WVU baseball head coach Randy Mazey held a video conference to preview his club’s 2023 campaign, which begins Feb. 17. The Mountaineers will open their season with a three-game series against Georgia Southern. Mazey’s crew...
WOWK
No. 13 Iowa State at WVU men’s hoops: Tip time, TV/stream info and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A dominant performance Saturday has West Virginia feeling like a different team than the one that fell in Fort Worth earlier in the week. But after a one-game reprieve from ranked competition, another Top 25 opponent enters the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday. Here’s everything you need...
WOWK
WVU women’s hoops at Oklahoma State: Tip time, where to watch and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s trip through the Sooner State continues Tuesday with a matchup against Oklahoma State in Stillwater. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup. West Virginia at Oklahoma State game information. Date: Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Time: 7:30 p.m. ET. Location: Gallagher-Iba...
WOWK
WVU falls to No. 14 Northern Iowa on Sunday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University wrestling team (7-5, 1-5 Big 12) fell to No. 14 Northern Iowa (7-3, 5-2 Big 12), 20-12, to close out the weekend on Sunday in Morgantown. “You never want to lose, but our guys are competing,” fifth-year WVU coach Tim Flynn said....
