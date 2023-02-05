ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police looking for suspect who allegedly robbed two ride share drivers in Manassas

By Delaney Murray
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William Police Department is looking for a suspect who was possibly involved in two robberies of private ride service drivers in the Manassas area.

On Feb. 1 at 10:59 a.m., Prince William County Police officers responded to the area of Poplar and June Streets in Manassas to investigate a robbery. According to police, the victim was finishing a ride with a private ride service when the male passenger took out a firearm and demanded the victim’s property. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money before leaving the car on foot. Police and a K9 searched the area but the suspect was not found.

Later, on Feb. 2 at 4:45 a.m., officers responded to the 7500 block of Bosbury Court, also in Manassas, to investigate another robbery. According to police, the victim was arranging a fare for a private ride service when a suspect, possibly the same one in the Poplar and June Streets robbery, got into the backseat. The suspect immediately took out a gun and demanded the victim’s property. The suspect left the scene on foot before the victim drove out of the area and contacted police. The suspect was not found in the area.

Police believe this is the suspect who robbed two ride share drivers in Manassas. Credit: Prince William County Police Department.
Waynesboro man arrested for possession of fentanyl, cocaine, meth, weed, guns

No injuries were reported in either incident.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, possibly a juvenile, approximatively 5’10” tall, last seen wearing a grey or black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and shoes and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone who has information on either robbery or has information that can help identify the suspect is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-5123.

WRIC - ABC 8News

