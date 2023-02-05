Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Report: Following a violent arrest, a Memphis policeman sent a picture of Tyre Nichols who had been tortured.GodwinMemphis, NY
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Related
CNY track team wins program’s first girls sectional title; 3 others crowned at championship meet
The Herkimer girls indoor track and field team accomplished something special during Tuesday’s Section III Championships at Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena. The Magicians won their first girls sectional title in program history. They outscored South Lewis 107-74 to take home the Class C title. Sauquoit Valley rounded out the top three with a team score of 48.
High school roundup: Liverpool girls, boys hoops teams sweep rival Cicero-North Syracuse
The girls and boys basketball teams from Liverpool have had their way with Cicero-North Syracuse as of late. Each of the Warriors teams have now beaten the Northstars twice, sweeping their respective regular season series.
Poll results: Who are the best seniors in Section III boys, girls basketball?
Syracuse, N.Y. — We asked readers who they believed the best seniors are in boys and girls basketball are this season. The results are in and Christian Brothers Academy’s Braedurn Burns, Chittenango’s Alex Moesch, Baldwinsville’s Kyrah Wilbur and Waterville’s Natalee Collins have been selected as the best seniors in Section III basketball.
Junior’s career night lifts Syracuse West girls basketball over Solvay (48 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Treasure Taylor’s offensive explosion helped the Syracuse West girls basketball team get in the win column for the fourth time this season. Taylor scored a career-high 21 points in the team’s 44-40 win over Solvay on Tuesday night.
Christian Brothers Academy’s stifling defense holds New Hartford to 10 second half points (24 photos)
Christian Brothers Academy defense was suffocating during a girls basketball game against non-league foe New Hartford on Tuesday night.
Section III girls basketball rankings (Week 10): Final stretch of regular season full of key games
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly girls basketball poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, girls basketball polls will be published on Wednesdays.
All-CNY senior’s career night fueled by ‘unselfish’ teammate’s double-double
Central Valley Academy senior Jaylon O’Neal was unstoppable Tuesday night against Vernon-Verona-Sherill in a Tri-Valley League boys basketball matchup.
All-CNY basketball standout breaks school’s career scoring record
West Canada Valley All-CNY football and basketball senior Brayden Shepardson broke the program’s career scoring record in an 85-62 win over New York Mills on Monday night. Shepardson scored 42 points on his way to breaking the record. He now sits at 1,330 points, passing Matt Hartman, who set the record in 2002.
WKTV
Longtime New Hartford Senior High School football coach passes away at 91
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Longtime teacher and head coach of the New Hartford Senior High School football team, Don Edick, passed away on Feb. 6 at the age of 91. Edick, who was born in Rome, was with the district for more than three decades, leading the football team to multiple section title wins. They even named the football field after him in 1996.
Legendary CNY boys basketball coach with most Section III victories gets 600th: ‘I can’t believe it’
There isn’t a single boys basketball coach with more Section III victories than Hamilton’s Tom “Blackie” Blackford.
Vernon Verona Sherrill students present ‘Grease’ as spring musical
The Vernon Verona Sherrill High School Drama Club will perform “Grease The Musical” as their spring show. The show follows the cult classic movie. Sandy Dumbrowski, the new girl in town, and Danny Zuko, the “tough guy” leader of his pack, have a secret summertime romance, but when they get back to school, everything is different. Sandy attempts to navigate the tricky social waters of Rydell High School with her new group, The Pink Ladies. To her surprise Danny is too concerned with maintaining his reputation to be seen with a “good girl” like her.
Axe: First impressions of Syracuse lacrosse in 2023: “I’m looking forward to looking forward.”
Syracuse, N.Y. —Gary Gait said before the 2023 Syracuse men’s lacrosse season began that he made this year’s schedule with more purpose than in the past. Vermont’s purpose on Saturday in the season opener? To be a thorn sticking right in Syracuse’s side.
See CNY school districts with biggest spikes in home-schooled students in pandemic
Syracuse, N.Y. — Nearly every school district in a five-county region of Central New York saw a home-schooling surge during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to state data. Of the 49 districts in Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties, 42 had more home-schooled students last year than they did in the 2019-2020 year, when the pandemic first hit.
Adirondack High School students present ‘Something Rotten’ as spring show
Students of Adirondack High School will perform “Someting Rotten” as their spring musical. Performers will are students in grades 8-12. She show is described as a hysterical musical about two struggling writers trying to outshine William Shakespeare in the 1590s with the help of a fortune teller. Performances...
Central NY angler pulls in pretty pike from Barge Canal in Rome
Justin Cromwell of Rome recently pulled in this pretty 35-inch northern pike while ice fishing on the Barge Canal in Rome, using a live minnow on a tip up. Ice was anywhere from 5 to 7 inches in places. Cromwell didn’t get a weight on the fish before releasing it.
Syracuse heads to Florida State in search of 5th ACC road win
Tallahassee, Fla. ― Upon first glance, the Syracuse men’s basketball team’s game at Florida State on Wednesday appears to be an unexciting matchup of two teams in the bottom half of the ACC standings. However, with the ACC tournament just one month out, the Syracuse-Florida State game...
cnycentral.com
Oswego High School closed Monday due to water main break
OSWEGO, N.Y. — The Oswego City School District is closing the High School Monday due to a water main break nearby. All other schools in the district will operate normally, according to the superintendent.
Rock group Disturbed bringing its tour to Syracuse this summer
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rock group Disturbed is coming to the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in August 2023. As part of the ‘Take Back Your Life’ tour, the band will be at the amphitheater on Saturday, August 12, 2023 Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, February 10 on LiveNation.com at 10:00 […]
tompkinsweekly.com
Amy Dickinson looks to bring eatery to Freeville
Advice columnist Amy Dickinson is taking a leap of faith. The village of Freeville native, writer of the syndicated advice column Ask Amy and author of a couple of memoirs, recently made a large purchase in the village. Dickinson is now the owner of a two-unit building at 24 Main...
Cato-Meridian students present ‘Grease’ as spring musical
Students of Cato-Meridian Jr./Sr. High School will perform the musical romance “Grease” as their spring show. Good girl Sandy Dumbrowski and greaser Danny Zuko fell in love over the summer and then discovered they’re now in the same high school. Can they rekindle their romance?. Performances will...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
71K+
Followers
59K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0