The Vernon Verona Sherrill High School Drama Club will perform “Grease The Musical” as their spring show. The show follows the cult classic movie. Sandy Dumbrowski, the new girl in town, and Danny Zuko, the “tough guy” leader of his pack, have a secret summertime romance, but when they get back to school, everything is different. Sandy attempts to navigate the tricky social waters of Rydell High School with her new group, The Pink Ladies. To her surprise Danny is too concerned with maintaining his reputation to be seen with a “good girl” like her.

VERONA, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO