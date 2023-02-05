ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cazenovia, NY

CNY track team wins program’s first girls sectional title; 3 others crowned at championship meet

The Herkimer girls indoor track and field team accomplished something special during Tuesday’s Section III Championships at Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena. The Magicians won their first girls sectional title in program history. They outscored South Lewis 107-74 to take home the Class C title. Sauquoit Valley rounded out the top three with a team score of 48.
Longtime New Hartford Senior High School football coach passes away at 91

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Longtime teacher and head coach of the New Hartford Senior High School football team, Don Edick, passed away on Feb. 6 at the age of 91. Edick, who was born in Rome, was with the district for more than three decades, leading the football team to multiple section title wins. They even named the football field after him in 1996.
Vernon Verona Sherrill students present ‘Grease’ as spring musical

The Vernon Verona Sherrill High School Drama Club will perform “Grease The Musical” as their spring show. The show follows the cult classic movie. Sandy Dumbrowski, the new girl in town, and Danny Zuko, the “tough guy” leader of his pack, have a secret summertime romance, but when they get back to school, everything is different. Sandy attempts to navigate the tricky social waters of Rydell High School with her new group, The Pink Ladies. To her surprise Danny is too concerned with maintaining his reputation to be seen with a “good girl” like her.
Amy Dickinson looks to bring eatery to Freeville

Advice columnist Amy Dickinson is taking a leap of faith. The village of Freeville native, writer of the syndicated advice column Ask Amy and author of a couple of memoirs, recently made a large purchase in the village. Dickinson is now the owner of a two-unit building at 24 Main...
Cato-Meridian students present ‘Grease’ as spring musical

Students of Cato-Meridian Jr./Sr. High School will perform the musical romance “Grease” as their spring show. Good girl Sandy Dumbrowski and greaser Danny Zuko fell in love over the summer and then discovered they’re now in the same high school. Can they rekindle their romance?. Performances will...
