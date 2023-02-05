ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Greenwich, RI

Mount St. Charles defeats East Greenwich 3-2 in boys hockey

By Taylor Begley
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3es47t_0kcvLbm200

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – Mount St. Charles defeated East Greenwich 3-2 in Division I boys hockey Saturday night.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPRI 12 News

Polichetti, Benway lead Bay View past Ponaganset

East Providence, R.I. (WPRI) – On Monday night, there was a big crowd at Bay View as the Bengals hosted defending state champion Ponaganset. Amelia Polichetti led the Bengals with 17 points and Ahtiana Benway chipped in 14 as they defeated the Chieftans 47-41 for league win No. 11. Watch the video above for highlights […]
SCITUATE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Hometown Hero: Dani Ceseretti, Barrington

DEDHAM, MA (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Dani Ceseretti. An All-State pick as a Freshman at Barrington High School, the point guard is shining on the court in the NEPSAC for Northfield Mount Hermon.      “Her basketball really speaks for itself. She’s probably one of the best passers and best defenders […]
BARRINGTON, RI
WPRI 12 News

Bryant preps for a pair on the road

SMITHFIELD (WPRI) – The Bryant men’s basketball team took care of business last week with a two-game sweep of Maine and New Hampshire at home. Now the Bulldogs will try to continue their strong play away from the Chace Athletic Center as they visit Albany on Wednesday night at UMBC on Saturday afternoon. 12 Sports […]
SMITHFIELD, RI
ABC6.com

Preparations for ‘historic’ Army-Navy game underway in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island leaders outlined plans Monday for Providence to serve as a hub for those travelling to the 2023 Army-Navy game at Gillette Stadium. The Rhode Island Convention Center will host at least 3,000 Navy Midshipmen overnight. Barrack-style bedding is expected. “We’ll have people from...
PROVIDENCE, RI
OnlyInYourState

It Should Be Illegal To Drive Through Middletown, Rhode Island Without Stopping At Ida’s Restaurant

Some of the best restaurants in Rhode Island fly under the radar, securing their spot as a hidden gem until word gets out about just how good they are. If you’ve already heard of this traditional Italian restaurant in Rhode Island, you probably already make it a point to stop for a hearty meal any time you pass through Middletown. However, if you’ve not been here yet, you’re about to uncover a Rhode Island gem.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
WCVB

Rhode Island's iconic Big Blue Bug and Awful Awful are loved by locals and visitors alike

NEEDHAM, Mass. — A favorite highway sight in Providence, Rhode Island, was nearly a simple billboard. However, the owners of New England Pest Control (now known asBig Blue Bug Solutions) chose a giant termite, instead. "Nibbles Woodaway" started off purple because that’s the color of eastern subterranean termites when they’re under a microscope. However, the paint faded in the sun and the blue color stuck.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WCVB

Harvey Leonard reflects on the Blizzard of ‘78, the winter storm by which all others in New England are measured

NEEDHAM, Mass. — There was 27.1” of snow in Boston. And 27.6” of snow in Providence. Hurricane-force wind gusts producing drifts over 15 feet high! Approximately 3500 vehicles stuck along route 128. Fourteen of the many people trapped in those vehicles died, presumably from carbon monoxide poisoning, as they left their motors running to try to stay warm as snow piled up above the level of their exhaust systems. A total of 99 deaths were attributed to the storm in MA.. & R.I. There were massive power outages and record high tides with huge waves on top, crumbling sea walls and devastating coastal communities, leaving many homeless. The National Guard was called in to rescue folks and to help with the massive job of snow removal. Southern New England was shut down for a full week!
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Several Rhode Island schools closed Monday because of arctic blast damage

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The arctic blast from over the weekend is in the past, but some Southern New Englanders are still cleaning up from water emergencies after historically cold temperatures left behind significant damage. Monday, Several Rhode Island schools did not welcome students back in their doors for...
PAWTUCKET, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy