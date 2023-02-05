ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. No winner, jackpot grows to $747M

By Chris Sims and Evan Frank, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago

The current Powerball jackpot is officially one of the top 10 lottery prizes the nation has ever seen after no one won Wednesday.

Grab your tickets. Let's ee if you're the game's newest millionaire?

The numbers have been chosen for the Saturday, Feb. 4 lottery jackpot worth an estimated $700 million, with a cash option of $375.7 million.

Mega Millions numbers: Winner! $31M winning lottery ticket sold in Massachusetts for Jan. 31 jackpot

Powerball winning numbers for 2/4/23

The winning numbers for Wednesday night's drawing are 2, 8, 15, 19, 58, and the Powerball is 10. The Power Play was 2X.

Did anyone win Powerball last night, Feb. 4, 2023?

Nobody matched all six numbers to win the Powerball jackpot.

Four tickets matched all five numbers except for the Powerball worth $1 million. The tickets were bought in Florida, New Jersey, Oregon and Pennsylvania.

Double Play numbers are 6, 38, 57, 58, 63, and the Powerball is 8.

No one matched all six numbers, and no tickets matched all five numbers except for the Powerball worth $500,000.

How many numbers in Powerball do you need to win a prize?

You only need to match one number in Powerball to win a prize. However, that number must be the Powerball worth $4.

What do I win if I get 2 numbers on Powerball?

Matching two numbers won't win anything in Powerball unless one of the numbers is the Powerball. A ticket matching one of the five numbers and the Powerball is also worth $4.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The Powerball jackpot for Monday, Feb. 6 grew to an estimated $747 million with a cash option of $403.1 million, according to powerball.com.

Drawings are held three times per week at approximately 10:59 p.m. ET every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

How to play Powerball

Here's how to play Powerball:

Powerball's last jackpot winner

Here is the list of 2022 Powerball jackpot wins, according to powerball.com :

  • $632.6 million — Jan. 5; California, Wisconsin.
  • $185.3 million — Feb. 14; Connecticut.
  • $473.1 million — April 27; Arizona.
  • $366.7 million — June 29; Vermont.
  • $206.9 million — Aug. 3; Pennsylvania.
  • $2.04 billion — Nov. 7; California.
  • $93 million — Nov. 19; Kansas.

Powerball numbers: Results for Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. No winner, jackpot grows to $700M

Top 10 Powerball lottery jackpots

Here are the all-time top 10 Powerball jackpots, according to powerball.com :

  1. $2.04 billion — Nov. 7, 2022; California.
  2. $1.586 billion — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee.
  3. $768.4 million — Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin.
  4. $758.7 million — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts.
  5. $731.1 million — Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland.
  6. $747 million — Feb. 6, 2023; TBD .
  7. $699.8 million — Oct. 4, 2021; California.
  8. $687.8 million — Oct. 27, 2018; Iowa, New York.
  9. $632.6 million — Jan. 5, 2022; California, Wisconsin.
  10. $590.5 million — May 18, 2013; Florida.

Top 10 U.S. lottery jackpots

Here are the nation's all-time top 10 Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, according to powerball.com :

  1. $2.04 billion, Powerball — Nov. 7, 2022; California.
  2. $1.586 billion, Powerball — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee.
  3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina.
  4. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions — Jan. 13, 2023; Maine.
  5. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions — July 29, 2022; Illinois.
  6. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan.
  7. $768.4 million, Powerball — Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin.
  8. $758.7 million, Powerball — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts.
  9. $ 747 million, Powerball — Feb. 6, 2023; TBD .
  10. $731.1 million, Powerball — Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland.

Chris Sims is a digital producer at Midwest DOT. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims .

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. No winner, jackpot grows to $747M

Comments / 0

Related
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Op/Ed: Indiana students need education that prepares for in-demand jobs now — and later

I have been fortunate to see Indiana, time and again, adjust to economic winds of change. From new automotive plants to pharmaceuticals, industries with good career and employment opportunities here in Indiana don’t just happen. They require vision, planning and investments from businesses, employees and elected officials. And to create long-term success with a pipeline of talent, they require the same from schools, educators and students.
INDIANA STATE
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy