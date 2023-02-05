ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Aggies Men's Hoops Tops Georgia 82-57

By Timm Hamm
 3 days ago

The Aggies held a 38-22 halftime lead and held Georgia to just 30 percent shooting on the night.

The Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball team beat the Georgia Bulldogs 82-57 in front of another large crowd at Reed Arena in College Station on Saturday night.

The Aggies (16-7, 8-2 SEC) men's hoops ticket has been popular recently , as A&M has averaged 13,999 fans over its past six contests. Against Florida (1/18) and Vanderbilt (1/28) the Aggies tallied more than 12,000 fans for each game. It's the first time A&M has drawn back-to-back crowds of 12,000-plus at home since 2015-16.

On Saturday night, the Aggies were led by offensive efforts from Tyrece Radford and Henry Coleman III who led all Aggies in scoring with 15 points apiece. Andersson Garcia led the team with eight rebounds, while Taylor contributed six assists in the winning effort. Dexter Dennis also scored 12 points on the night.

Guard Justin Hill scored 20 for the Bulldogs (14-9, 4-6 SEC), while Jabri Abdur-Rahim poured in 18. No other Bulldog was in double-digit points. Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe led Georgia with six rebounds.

The Aggies held a 38-22 halftime lead and held Georgia to just 30 percent shooting on the night. A&M shot 50 percent for the game and hit 9-of-24 3-pointers to help maintain their lead.

A&M was also improved from the foul line on Saturday, making 76.5 percent of its free throws.

Next up for the Aggies are the Auburn Tigers on Tuesday night from Reed Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. and the game can be seen on ESPN2.

