San Leandro, CA

Day Around the Bay: Cliff House Getting A New Restaurant, But No One Knows What It Is

The state of California rejected Oakland’s housing element plan, adding it to the list of Bay Area cities that did not get their housing plans approved in time. Oakland’s plan to build 26,000 new units was deemed inadequate by the California Department of Housing and Community Development, which said the city wasn't adding enough low-income housing to wealthy neighborhoods. [Chronicle]
How Dungeness Crab Brings Bay Area Communities Together

After several delays, Dungeness crab season is finally upon us. That’s a big deal in the Bay Area: Whether the crabs are caught on a boat or off a pier, served in cioppino or over garlic noodles, a shared love for the ingredient has long brought together folks from all different cultural backgrounds.
Soon This San Francisco Gourmet Burger Restaurant Will Open in Marin County

Roam Burgers, a San Francisco favorite for grass-fed beef patties and french fries topped with shaved truffles, founded on Fillmore Street, is headed to Marin County. The Bay Area business will open its newest location in the Corte Madera Town Center, a homecoming of sorts for owner Joshua Spiegelman. The fall 2023 opening will deepen his roots in the North Bay — the entrepreneur spent his childhood in Mill Valley and attended Redwood High School in Larkspur. “I grew up in Marin,” Spiegelman says. “So this means a lot to me.”
San Jose Church Stabbing Leaves 2 Killed, Others Wounded

Two people were killed and others seriously wounded in a stabbing at a California church on Sunday night. Officers found multiple stabbing victims at the Grace Baptist Church, located at 484 E San Fernando Street in San Jose, on Sunday evening, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department (SJPD) shortly before 9
SF Mayor London Breed Begins Laying Out Plan to Build 82,000 New Homes, and the City's West Side Better Brace Itself

"With our Housing Element approved by the state, we have the plan," Mayor London Breed said on Tuesday. "Now we need to put it into action." The swift and on-time approval of San Francisco's Housing Element last week came as a surprise to many of us. But maybe that's because the hand-wringing in local media about how it might not happen was just that — though there are many towns and cities now in a legal gray zone, including Oakland and Berkeley, who saw their Housing Elements rejected by the state. It's hard to give credit to any one city department or entity for a plan that has been in draft stages for several years.
Single-family residence sells in San Jose for $6.1 million

A 5,722-square-foot house built in 2012 has changed hands. The spacious and recently built property located in the 1400 block of Newport Avenue in San Jose was sold on Jan. 13, 2023 for $6,064,500, or $1,060 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, six baths, a garage, and two parking spaces, as well as a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
Campbell, San Francisco, Modesto restaurants make Yelp’s most romantic list

The pressure’s on. Valentine’s Day is coming up, and you need to make reservations at a romantic spot. Yelp’s curators are offering help. They’ve sifted through the thousands of restaurant reviews, identifying those with both high rankings and the highest number of diner comments like “romantic,” “date night” and “valentine.”
This SF restaurant is listed among the ‘Most Romantic' in the nation

San Franciscans won't have to travel far to have a romantic dinner this Valentine’s Day. OpenTable, an online restaurant reservation website, reveals which restaurants in the U.S. are the best at setting a romantic ambiance in its "100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America" list. Multiple restaurants from California were included, and one from San Francisco. […]
Kinfolx helping revive downtown Oakland with gathering space for Black inclusion

OAKLAND -- With neighborhoods gentrifying in the Bay Area, there's one business in Oakland doing what it can to celebrate the heartbeat of connections for Black and Brown people.  Kinfolx is a coffee and wine shop on Telegraph Ave. in Oakland. The owners call it a gathering space. "That's what we wanted to create," said Creighton Davis, one of the co-creators of Kinfolx. "A space that was a blank canvas. When you see these empty, open spaces they naturally mean there's a void there. When you think of a void most people think oh there's nothing to fill...
State rejects Oakland’s housing plan, asks for revisions

Just two days after Oakland officials adopted the city’s eight-year housing plan, the state determined it didn’t meet the requirements, state records show. In a Feb. 2 letter, the California Housing and Community Development Department told Oakland it must make revisions to its Housing Element to be found in compliance. Without that certification, Oakland immediately loses the ability to place certain restrictions on development, and could lose out on significant state funding for housing.
Out of control Tesla slams into San Ramon home

SAN RAMON -- As a driver pulled into his San Ramon garage Monday night, his Tesla unexpectedly accelerated, slamming through a wall and damaging the home's kitchen.Fortunately, there were no injuries.A neighbor told KPIX he was standing in the front yard as his friend was pulling into the garage Monday evening in  the 2000 Block of Poinsettia St.Then something went wrong as his friend struggled to control the vehicle."The car just kept going by itself and just hit the wall and went into the home," he said. "It took the kitchen island out. The refrigerator out."The weight of the collapsed wall halted the car's forward progress. But the wheels kept spinning until the stunned driver got the car to turn off.The driver told his friend the car's self-driving mode was not in use.Fire and police were summoned to the scene and the crash remains under investigation.
Fire temporarily shutters Oakland brunch destination

The Chronicle shared the discovery that Burma Bear, a popular Burmese and barbecue restaurant in Oakland’s Uptown neighborhood, just announced on its website that is has permanently closed after almost seven years. Burma Bear’s Instagram announcement had a bit more detail: “Due to changes in restaurant economics, it is...
