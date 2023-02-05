Read full article on original website
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Cliff House Getting A New Restaurant, But No One Knows What It Is
The state of California rejected Oakland’s housing element plan, adding it to the list of Bay Area cities that did not get their housing plans approved in time. Oakland’s plan to build 26,000 new units was deemed inadequate by the California Department of Housing and Community Development, which said the city wasn't adding enough low-income housing to wealthy neighborhoods. [Chronicle]
KQED
How Dungeness Crab Brings Bay Area Communities Together
After several delays, Dungeness crab season is finally upon us. That’s a big deal in the Bay Area: Whether the crabs are caught on a boat or off a pier, served in cioppino or over garlic noodles, a shared love for the ingredient has long brought together folks from all different cultural backgrounds.
Eater
Soon This San Francisco Gourmet Burger Restaurant Will Open in Marin County
Roam Burgers, a San Francisco favorite for grass-fed beef patties and french fries topped with shaved truffles, founded on Fillmore Street, is headed to Marin County. The Bay Area business will open its newest location in the Corte Madera Town Center, a homecoming of sorts for owner Joshua Spiegelman. The fall 2023 opening will deepen his roots in the North Bay — the entrepreneur spent his childhood in Mill Valley and attended Redwood High School in Larkspur. “I grew up in Marin,” Spiegelman says. “So this means a lot to me.”
Eater
This Bay Area Chef Caught Online Scammers Selling a Fake Dinner at His Restaurant
If restaurant owners didn’t already have enough on their minds, here’s yet another thing they’ll want to pay attention to: ticketed dinner event scams potentially involving their restaurants. Brokeass Stuart has the story of how chef Telmo Faria of Uma Casa discovered his restaurant was being used to advertise a fake dinner event on Eventbrite.
Don't drive to Tahoe on any Friday in February, travel experts say
Driving to Tahoe? Here's when Waze, Caltrans and tourism officials suggest leaving.
Silicon Valley
Homebuilder buys big chunks of East Bay land where hundreds of houses are eyed
LIVERMORE — A veteran residential developer has bought big chunks of land in Livermore where more than 400 homes are being eyed, in a sign that buyers still hunger for choice Bay Area sites where housing is viable. Trumark Homes, acting through an affiliate, has paid $75 million in...
Lansing Daily
San Jose Church Stabbing Leaves 2 Killed, Others Wounded
Two people were killed and others seriously wounded in a stabbing at a California church on Sunday night. Officers found multiple stabbing victims at the Grace Baptist Church, located at 484 E San Fernando Street in San Jose, on Sunday evening, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department (SJPD) shortly before 9 … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
SFist
SF Mayor London Breed Begins Laying Out Plan to Build 82,000 New Homes, and the City's West Side Better Brace Itself
"With our Housing Element approved by the state, we have the plan," Mayor London Breed said on Tuesday. "Now we need to put it into action." The swift and on-time approval of San Francisco's Housing Element last week came as a surprise to many of us. But maybe that's because the hand-wringing in local media about how it might not happen was just that — though there are many towns and cities now in a legal gray zone, including Oakland and Berkeley, who saw their Housing Elements rejected by the state. It's hard to give credit to any one city department or entity for a plan that has been in draft stages for several years.
Silicon Valley
Single-family residence sells in San Jose for $6.1 million
A 5,722-square-foot house built in 2012 has changed hands. The spacious and recently built property located in the 1400 block of Newport Avenue in San Jose was sold on Jan. 13, 2023 for $6,064,500, or $1,060 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, six baths, a garage, and two parking spaces, as well as a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
Silicon Valley
Campbell, San Francisco, Modesto restaurants make Yelp’s most romantic list
The pressure’s on. Valentine’s Day is coming up, and you need to make reservations at a romantic spot. Yelp’s curators are offering help. They’ve sifted through the thousands of restaurant reviews, identifying those with both high rankings and the highest number of diner comments like “romantic,” “date night” and “valentine.”
This SF restaurant is listed among the ‘Most Romantic' in the nation
San Franciscans won't have to travel far to have a romantic dinner this Valentine’s Day. OpenTable, an online restaurant reservation website, reveals which restaurants in the U.S. are the best at setting a romantic ambiance in its "100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America" list. Multiple restaurants from California were included, and one from San Francisco. […]
Little Original Joe’s slated to open second San Francisco location
The second Little Original Joe's is expected to open in the summer.
Kinfolx helping revive downtown Oakland with gathering space for Black inclusion
OAKLAND -- With neighborhoods gentrifying in the Bay Area, there's one business in Oakland doing what it can to celebrate the heartbeat of connections for Black and Brown people. Kinfolx is a coffee and wine shop on Telegraph Ave. in Oakland. The owners call it a gathering space. "That's what we wanted to create," said Creighton Davis, one of the co-creators of Kinfolx. "A space that was a blank canvas. When you see these empty, open spaces they naturally mean there's a void there. When you think of a void most people think oh there's nothing to fill...
10 Bay Area Apartments That Are Under $1,000 a Month
San Fransisco, CA. - The San Fransisco Bay Area is one of the most expensive regions to live in the United States. For example, the average rent for a modest 737-square-foot apartment is a staggering $3,340 a month!
Fine dining restaurant Palette is set to close after four years in San Francisco
The fine dining restaurant is expected to close on Feb. 15.
oaklandside.org
State rejects Oakland’s housing plan, asks for revisions
Just two days after Oakland officials adopted the city’s eight-year housing plan, the state determined it didn’t meet the requirements, state records show. In a Feb. 2 letter, the California Housing and Community Development Department told Oakland it must make revisions to its Housing Element to be found in compliance. Without that certification, Oakland immediately loses the ability to place certain restrictions on development, and could lose out on significant state funding for housing.
Out of control Tesla slams into San Ramon home
SAN RAMON -- As a driver pulled into his San Ramon garage Monday night, his Tesla unexpectedly accelerated, slamming through a wall and damaging the home's kitchen.Fortunately, there were no injuries.A neighbor told KPIX he was standing in the front yard as his friend was pulling into the garage Monday evening in the 2000 Block of Poinsettia St.Then something went wrong as his friend struggled to control the vehicle."The car just kept going by itself and just hit the wall and went into the home," he said. "It took the kitchen island out. The refrigerator out."The weight of the collapsed wall halted the car's forward progress. But the wheels kept spinning until the stunned driver got the car to turn off.The driver told his friend the car's self-driving mode was not in use.Fire and police were summoned to the scene and the crash remains under investigation.
berkeleyside.org
Fire temporarily shutters Oakland brunch destination
The Chronicle shared the discovery that Burma Bear, a popular Burmese and barbecue restaurant in Oakland’s Uptown neighborhood, just announced on its website that is has permanently closed after almost seven years. Burma Bear’s Instagram announcement had a bit more detail: “Due to changes in restaurant economics, it is...
KTVU FOX 2
Missing Bay Area diver found dead, remembered as young man who made impact in his community and beyond
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. - A 27-year-old Bay Area diver, who was found dead almost a week after he went missing off the Monterey County Coast, was being remembered as a beloved, impactful member of his community who made friends wherever he went and lived life fully. Zachary Nelson, of Newark,...
KTVU FOX 2
Amazon truck completely charred on Highway 37 in Novato
An Amazon truck caught fire in Novato Tuesday night, according to officials. The truck is a complete loss, but there were no reported injuries during the fire.
