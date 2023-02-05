Twice the brass: Henry twins both make Lions All-State Band, first CHS students to make the band in 20 years

Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
It’s official: Ninth grade will move back to SHS
STARKVILLE — At the beginning of the 2023-24 school year, ninth-graders will be back at Starkville High School. Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District trustees unanimously approved the move Monday night at their monthly board meeting. Freshmen have been attending along with eighth-graders at Armstrong Junior High School for the last three years.
Commercial Dispatch
West Point boys fall at host Saltillo in Region 1-5A tournament semifinals
SALTILLO — With Saltillo’s boys basketball team trailing by two late in the fourth quarter, girls head coach Titus Goree was standing on the sideline and yelled for someone to make a play. Matthew Armstrong obliged. The senior guard scored the final five points of the game, and...
Commercial Dispatch
Three Golden Triangle restaurants in the running for best wings
The Mississippi Poultry Association recently asked the question, “Who has the best wings in Mississippi?” The answer to this question is to be decided by the people via the Best Wings online contest. Now, in the middle of its contest, it has whittled the list down to the...
Commercial Dispatch
Fowl play: Former Mississippi State baseball stars Jake Mangum, JT Ginn cited for duck hunting violations in Clay County
On March 10, 2020, former Mississippi State University baseball star Jake Mangum announced the release of his new camouflage HAWK2 metal bat in a promotional video posted to Twitter. “Whether you’ve got a rifle in your hand or you’ve got a bow in your hand or a baseball bat in...
wcbi.com
Starkville community supports grieving family of Gabby Frazier
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville mother said she will celebrate her daughter’s life even as she continues to deal with the pain of losing her. Paisley “Gabby” Frazier died after the ATV she was riding on was hit by a car in April of last year.
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville girls basketball advances to MHSAA Class 6A, Region 1 championship game
STARKVILLE — Heading into the third quarter, Starkville girls basketball looked to be in control in its MHSAA Class 6A, Region 1 first-round game against Oxford on Monday. Benefiting from playing in front of a home crowd, the Yellow Jackets used that to their advantage, coming out with energy and maintaining that into the half.
wcbi.com
Supervisors honor community member for her 100th birthday
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors welcomed a special guest to Monday’s meeting. Ms. Rosie Lee Harris received special recognition for her 100th birthday. Ms. Harris spent her career as a hairstylist in Lowndes County, but she has also been active in volunteer...
Commercial Dispatch
Sirius puzzle: Librarian challenges players of all ages to escape from Azkaban
It’s not every day people try to escape from the library. Since the end of January, though, patrons — young people, but not always as young as you might think — have been trying hard to escape from the Young Adult area of Starkville-Oktibbeha Public Library. Or,...
Commercial Dispatch
‘You belong here’: Mississippi State softball pitcher Kenley Hawk feels like herself again after anxiety struggles
STARKVILLE — Every time she steps inside the circle, Mississippi State pitcher Kenley Hawk can look down at her glove for a three-word reminder. Hawk’s parents have consistently told her that. So have her coaches and her teammates. But Hawk hasn’t always believed it. The Arkansas native...
wcbi.com
Starkville family celebrates birthday of daughter who died in ATV accident
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville family mourning the death of their daughter is planning to celebrate her life for her upcoming birthday. 9-year-old Paisley “Gabby” Frazier died after a car hit the ATV she was riding. Gabby would have turned 10 on February 7. Her family...
Commercial Dispatch
William E. Reeves
William E. Reeves, age 87, of Columbus, MS, formerly of Guin, AL, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023, at his residence. Born January 22, 1936, in Columbus, MS, he is the son of the late Morris M. and Annie Dora Bonds Reeves and the husband of Betty Spain Reeves. He graduated from Mississippi State, and was a long time educator and coach. He was the past President of East Mississippi Junior College in Scooba, MS, and former Superintendent of Winston Count Schools in Alabama. He was a Veteran of the Korean War having served in the US Navy, a member of the Columbus Masonic Lodge #5, and was of the Methodist faith.
Commercial Dispatch
Christopher Montgomery
Christopher Harper Montgomery, 29, passed away Sun- day, February 5, 2023, at his residence in Fulton, Mississippi. He was born on January 17, 1994, in Carrollton, Alabama. He was a graduate of Chamberlain Hunt Academy in Port Gibson, Mississippi. He worked in the manufacturing industry. He was also an avid reader. As a hiker, he loved spending time in nature. Also, he enjoyed play- ing guitar. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. The Celebration of Life will be Friday, F.
Commercial Dispatch
Former mayor vying for CMSD board opening
Two familiar faces, including a sitting board member and the former Columbus mayor, have applied so far for an upcoming opening on the Columbus Municipal School District Board of Trustees. Yvonne Cox has applied for reappointment to the seat, while former mayor and former CMSD board member Robert Smith has...
WLBT
Grounds of sacred Mississippi Choctaw burial ground vandalized
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WLBT) - The grounds of a sacred Mississippi Choctaw burial mound have been vandalized. According to the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Department of Public Safety, the Nanih Waiya Mound, which means “leaning hill” is a “sacred and important landmark” of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.
Commercial Dispatch
Caledonia girls bounced from MHSAA Class 4A, Region 1 tournament, ending season
FULTON — Caledonia girls basketball had a chance. The No. 6-seeded Cavaliers fought hard against No. 3-seeded Itawamba Agricultural in their first-round MHSAA Class 4A, Region 1 tournament game Tuesday, down 46-45 with 24.6 seconds left in the fourth quarter. All Caledonia needed to do was inbound the ball...
Mississippi State wide receiver Caleb Ducking has entered the transfer portal
Former Mississippi State wideout Caleb Ducking has entered the transfer portal.
WTOK-TV
Choctaw Tribal Schools went to lockdown amid potential threats
CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - Choctaw Tribal Schools reported Monday that potential threats were made that could have involved Red Water Elementary School and Choctaw Central Middle School and High School; the potential threats led to lockdowns. In a Facebook post, the administration said both incidents “were addressed immediately and all...
Commercial Dispatch
Proposed ban of ‘gas station heroin’ heads for public hearing
Councilmen on Tuesday unanimously voted to hold public hearings about banning the over-the-counter substance Za-Za. Za-Za, which contains the chemical tianeptine, also is sold under the names Nootropic, Za-Za Red, TD Red or Tianaa, and is more colloquially referred to as “gas station heroin.”. Columbus citizen Joe Murphy asked...
Commercial Dispatch
How Chris Jans, Mississippi State are adjusting to 3-point shooting woes
STARKVILLE — Basketball players aren’t exactly trained to pass up open shots. But the way Mississippi State (15-8, 3-7 Southeastern Conference) has been shooting the basketball from distance, coach Chris Jans knows that might be the Bulldogs’ best option in many cases. “We can’t just throw it...
wcbi.com
Argument leads to knife fight between West Point couple
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – An argument between a West Point couple turned into a knife fight and both people charged. 32-year-old Anthony Seals and 30-year-old Wynesia Austin were both charged with aggravated assault. Police Chief Avery Cook said the disagreement happened Sunday night. He told WCBI both cut....
