ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

Twice the brass: Henry twins both make Lions All-State Band, first CHS students to make the band in 20 years

By Robert Scott
Commercial Dispatch
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Commercial Dispatch

It’s official: Ninth grade will move back to SHS

STARKVILLE — At the beginning of the 2023-24 school year, ninth-graders will be back at Starkville High School. Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District trustees unanimously approved the move Monday night at their monthly board meeting. Freshmen have been attending along with eighth-graders at Armstrong Junior High School for the last three years.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Three Golden Triangle restaurants in the running for best wings

The Mississippi Poultry Association recently asked the question, “Who has the best wings in Mississippi?” The answer to this question is to be decided by the people via the Best Wings online contest. Now, in the middle of its contest, it has whittled the list down to the...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Supervisors honor community member for her 100th birthday

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors welcomed a special guest to Monday’s meeting. Ms. Rosie Lee Harris received special recognition for her 100th birthday. Ms. Harris spent her career as a hairstylist in Lowndes County, but she has also been active in volunteer...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

William E. Reeves

William E. Reeves, age 87, of Columbus, MS, formerly of Guin, AL, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023, at his residence. Born January 22, 1936, in Columbus, MS, he is the son of the late Morris M. and Annie Dora Bonds Reeves and the husband of Betty Spain Reeves. He graduated from Mississippi State, and was a long time educator and coach. He was the past President of East Mississippi Junior College in Scooba, MS, and former Superintendent of Winston Count Schools in Alabama. He was a Veteran of the Korean War having served in the US Navy, a member of the Columbus Masonic Lodge #5, and was of the Methodist faith.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Christopher Montgomery

Christopher Harper Montgomery, 29, passed away Sun- day, February 5, 2023, at his residence in Fulton, Mississippi. He was born on January 17, 1994, in Carrollton, Alabama. He was a graduate of Chamberlain Hunt Academy in Port Gibson, Mississippi. He worked in the manufacturing industry. He was also an avid reader. As a hiker, he loved spending time in nature. Also, he enjoyed play- ing guitar. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. The Celebration of Life will be Friday, F.
FULTON, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Former mayor vying for CMSD board opening

Two familiar faces, including a sitting board member and the former Columbus mayor, have applied so far for an upcoming opening on the Columbus Municipal School District Board of Trustees. Yvonne Cox has applied for reappointment to the seat, while former mayor and former CMSD board member Robert Smith has...
COLUMBUS, MS
WLBT

Grounds of sacred Mississippi Choctaw burial ground vandalized

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WLBT) - The grounds of a sacred Mississippi Choctaw burial mound have been vandalized. According to the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Department of Public Safety, the Nanih Waiya Mound, which means “leaning hill” is a “sacred and important landmark” of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.
COLUMBUS, MS
WTOK-TV

Choctaw Tribal Schools went to lockdown amid potential threats

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - Choctaw Tribal Schools reported Monday that potential threats were made that could have involved Red Water Elementary School and Choctaw Central Middle School and High School; the potential threats led to lockdowns. In a Facebook post, the administration said both incidents “were addressed immediately and all...
CHOCTAW COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Proposed ban of ‘gas station heroin’ heads for public hearing

Councilmen on Tuesday unanimously voted to hold public hearings about banning the over-the-counter substance Za-Za. Za-Za, which contains the chemical tianeptine, also is sold under the names Nootropic, Za-Za Red, TD Red or Tianaa, and is more colloquially referred to as “gas station heroin.”. Columbus citizen Joe Murphy asked...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

How Chris Jans, Mississippi State are adjusting to 3-point shooting woes

STARKVILLE — Basketball players aren’t exactly trained to pass up open shots. But the way Mississippi State (15-8, 3-7 Southeastern Conference) has been shooting the basketball from distance, coach Chris Jans knows that might be the Bulldogs’ best option in many cases. “We can’t just throw it...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Argument leads to knife fight between West Point couple

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – An argument between a West Point couple turned into a knife fight and both people charged. 32-year-old Anthony Seals and 30-year-old Wynesia Austin were both charged with aggravated assault. Police Chief Avery Cook said the disagreement happened Sunday night. He told WCBI both cut....
WEST POINT, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy