Final goodbye: Hundreds gather for John Adams funeral
CLEVELAND (WJW) — A final goodbye to a true Clevelander, John Adams.
That’s why hundreds of people gathered downtown at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Saturday morning in downtown Cleveland.‘He was a part of us’: Friends, family, Guardians pay respects to John Adams
John’s good friend Vicki Arida was the person to speak at the funeral about the life and legacy left behind by Cleveland baseball’s No. 1 fan.
“When young John Adams carried his drum into Cleveland Stadium in 1973, he would never believe the commitment that would follow,” shared Arida.
A graduate of Parma High School, Adams started bringing his drum to Cleveland baseball games at the age of 21 and continued to do so for the next 5 decades.
“He played to spark rallys, celebrate wins and smile with Clevelanders,” explained Arida.
Through the highs and lows of every season, the familiar thump Adams produced could be heard from the bleachers.
He attended a total of 3,700 games, drumming at 11 playoff series, 3 All-star games, 3 World Series and Len Barker’s perfect game.
“Most of us don’t have Wikipedia entries under our names, John does,” added Arida.
But while Adam’s resume made him legendary, his humble nature made him beloved.
"Through the years, he met a few stars and was always baffled by people's fascination of him," said Arida.
He never had an at bat, never toed the rubber, but John Adams will always be a Cleveland baseball legend.
He was one of us. A fan, who just so happened to bring his drum to the ballpark.
