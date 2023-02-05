ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No winner for Saturday Powerball, jackpot grows to $747 million

By Daniel Griffin
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) – After 33 drawings with no big winner, the Powerball jackpot continues approaching the $1 billion mark.

Saturday’s drawing was worth an estimated $700 million (with a $375.7 million cash option). While that pales in comparison to the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot awarded just a few weeks ago, it still ranks pretty high among Powerball jackpots.

Saturday’s winning numbers are 02, 08, 15, 19, and 58 and the Powerball number is 10. The Multiplier is 2X. With no one beating the odds and winning, the jackpot has grown to $747 million for Monday night’s drawing.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot was the tenth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history and the sixth-largest in Powerball history.

The top 10 Powerball jackpots are:

  1. $2.04 billion, Nov. 7, 2022
  2. $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016
  3. $768.4 million, March 27, 2019
  4. $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017
  5. $747 million (estimated), Feb. 6, 2023
  6. $731.1 million, Jan. 20, 2021
  7. $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021
  8. $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018
  9. $632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022
  10. $590.5 million, May 18, 2013

Those top two prizes are the two highest lottery jackpots in American history.

More than 1.2 million winning tickets worth at least $4 or more were sold for the last drawing Wednesday. Those include two $1 million tickets (match the five numbers but miss the Powerball) in Florida and North Carolina and one $2 million ticket (match five numbers with a multiplier) in New York

The last time the Powerball jackpot was won was on Nov. 19, 2022, for $92.9 million.

Powerball tickets are $2 each, with a multiplier option available for an extra $1. They are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the jackpot is 1 in 292,201,338, while the odds of buying a winning ticket for any prize is 1 in 24.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

NBC4 Columbus

Ohio’s only Black-owned bank gets approval to open in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Franklin County Commissioner Kevin Boyce was cleaning pepper spray off his skin in the summer of 2020 when a metaphorical lightbulb sparked above his head. The Black elected official – who had just been maced by Columbus police while peacefully protesting the murder of George Floyd – wanted to do more […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio takes center stage at State of the Union

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio took center stage during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech, particularly during the president laying out his economic agenda. While touting his administration’s goal of bringing back manufacturing jobs, Biden, for the second year in a row, brought up Intel’s semiconductor fabrication plant in New Albany. “Outside of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cdrecycler.com

Another day, another shopping mall demo

The third and final round of this fiscal year’s Ohio Building and Site Development Revitalization grants includes funding to take down the Westland Mall in Columbus. Reports from WCHM-TV in Columbus say the mall has been vacant since 2017 and that current plans call for the land beneath it to be redeveloped as part of a casino and mixed-use project. Officials told WCHM-TV the mall's demolition will start this spring.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio companies named to global gender-equality index

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Several Ohio companies have been included in a global index measuring the importance of gender equality for corporations worldwide. American Electric Power and Bread Financial in Columbus, Cardinal Health in Dublin, Fifth Third Bank and Procter and Gamble in Cincinnati and KeyCorp in Cleveland are among the 484 global companies named […]
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Intel in Ohio: What jobs in New Albany are available?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Intel semiconductor fabrication plants under construction just east of Columbus got a nod — for the second year in a row — from President Joe Biden during his Tuesday night State of the Union. “Outside of Columbus, Ohio, Intel is building semiconductor factories on a thousand acres — a literal […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Westerville prepares for Intel with land purchase

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – The City of Westerville is investing in a new development project, in anticipation of business demands related to Intel’s semiconductor facilities in Licking County. City council members voted Tuesday to approve the purchase of 88 acres of land by the Westerville Industry and Commerce Corporation. The property, located along the east […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio seeks federal funding to study Amtrak passenger route

A previous report can be seen in the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Another step towards high-speed rails in Columbus was made this week by the governor’s office. Gov. Mike DeWine’s office is seeking federal grant money to study the revival of two Amtrak passenger rail routes connecting Ohio cities. Those routes are 3C+D […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Another $237M granted to Honda battery plant in Fayette County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s privatized economic development office has finalized an agreement with Honda to infuse $237 million into development of a massive battery plant project that the Japanese automaker plans to use to transform the state into its North American electric vehicle hub. JobsOhio posted details of the package of three grants on Wednesday. They […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
Sadie Smiley

19 Date Ideas in Columbus, Ohio

Are you looking for some fresh and exciting date ideas in Columbus, Ohio? Whether you’re new to the city or just want to spice up your regular date night routine, there are plenty of fun activities for couples to do around this vibrant city!
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Six-acre expansion proposed near Dublin's Bridge Park

Developers are proposing a 6.29-acre expansion north of Dublin's Bridge Park, including new apartments, a hotel, retail and more. Six-acre expansion proposed near Dublin’s Bridge …. Developers are proposing a 6.29-acre expansion north of Dublin's Bridge Park, including new apartments, a hotel, retail and more. Columbus police officer involved...
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

State lawmakers, strategists talk expectations for State of the Union

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — President Joe Biden is set to hit some hot-button issues and lay out his case for re-election during his State of the Union address Tuesday evening.   NBC4 talked to lawmakers at the Ohio Statehouse about some of the issues Biden might discuss. The economy Democratic and Republican state lawmakers disagree […]
OHIO STATE
614now.com

National Korean BBQ and hot pot chain opens first Columbus eatery

While the tail-end of winter is still hanging on here in central Ohio, a new Korean barbecue spot on the city’s northwest side can help you keep the colder weather at bay. KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot officially opened its sole Columbus location yesterday. The eatery is located at 5240 Bethel Center Mall, in the former home of Buffalo Wild Wings.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Chocolate Shops In Columbus

Sometimes, the best solution to whatever problem you’re facing is slow down, have some chocolate, and think it over. Chocolate is one of my favorite things in the entire world and we’re so lucky that people here in Columbus take chocolate-making very seriously. Over the years, I’ve come to appreciate the total art that is making a chocolate treat from scratch.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Most Romantic Restaurants In Columbus

I’m a big believer in love. And romance. And butterflies. Really all of it. I just love love, what can I say? And there’s no better way to say “I love you” than by treating your partner to an incredible night out. We have some very romantic restaurants here in Columbus, each with its own unique vibe.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Samira and Matt Bartez

Sept. 4, 2021 & June 11, 2022 | You might recognize Samira (Azeez) and Matt (Bartko) Bartez from our story on creating a new last name. But their backstory and wedding days are just as interesting!. The pair first met in October 2019, a month after they matched on Bumble....
COLUMBUS, OH
1808Delaware

Everything You Always Wanted To Know About: The Three C Highway

Among official routes in the Buckeye State, it’s one of the oldest, with a route predating establishment of the state highway system. It’s also one of most iconic, as its name traditional and current names reference the fact that it connects the state’s three largest metropolitan areas which, unlike other locations in the US, have names which begin with the same letter.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Explosion causes heavy traffic on U.S. 23 in Delaware County

Emergency vehicles are on U.S. 23 north of Columbus in Delaware County due to a tank explosion Monday afternoon. Full story: https://nbc4i.co/3K2xnA7. Explosion causes heavy traffic on U.S. 23 in Delaware …. Emergency vehicles are on U.S. 23 north of Columbus in Delaware County due to a tank explosion Monday...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

