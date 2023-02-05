No winner for Saturday Powerball, jackpot grows to $747 million

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) – After 33 drawings with no big winner, the Powerball jackpot continues approaching the $1 billion mark.

Saturday’s drawing was worth an estimated $700 million (with a $375.7 million cash option). While that pales in comparison to the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot awarded just a few weeks ago, it still ranks pretty high among Powerball jackpots.

Saturday’s winning numbers are 02, 08, 15, 19, and 58 and the Powerball number is 10. The Multiplier is 2X. With no one beating the odds and winning, the jackpot has grown to $747 million for Monday night’s drawing.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot was the tenth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history and the sixth-largest in Powerball history.

The top 10 Powerball jackpots are:

$2.04 billion, Nov. 7, 2022 $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016 $768.4 million, March 27, 2019 $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017 $747 million (estimated), Feb. 6, 2023 $731.1 million, Jan. 20, 2021 $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021 $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018 $632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022 $590.5 million, May 18, 2013

Those top two prizes are the two highest lottery jackpots in American history.

More than 1.2 million winning tickets worth at least $4 or more were sold for the last drawing Wednesday. Those include two $1 million tickets (match the five numbers but miss the Powerball) in Florida and North Carolina and one $2 million ticket (match five numbers with a multiplier) in New York

The last time the Powerball jackpot was won was on Nov. 19, 2022, for $92.9 million.

Powerball tickets are $2 each, with a multiplier option available for an extra $1. They are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the jackpot is 1 in 292,201,338, while the odds of buying a winning ticket for any prize is 1 in 24.

