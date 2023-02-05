ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandra Pierce
3d ago

This is Why I don't go to bars or Clubs no more, it's to dangerous in the AtL! Nowhere is Safe these days!! My Condolences to his Wife and kids, so sad and a senseless murders! May he rest in peace!

Michael Sims
3d ago

A sad event indeed but we know if you tell a sun man to leave... You have to leave or protect yourself. We're the only people that go off the deep end over something simple

Kenshonda Hatcher
3d ago

yes been here in Atlanta all my life 34 years and it's not the same at all.

Reply
