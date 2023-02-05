ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Bradford breaks 19-foot barrier, sets Tech record for third week in a row

By Staff Reports
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04aM9E_0kcvKBln00

Every time Zach Bradford steps onto the runway this track and field season, he's becoming a must-see attraction.

Bradford broke the Texas Tech record in the indoor pole vault for the third week in a row Saturday, clearing 19 feet, 1 1/2 inches at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic in Albuquerque.

The 6-foot, 165-pound senior from Bloomington, Illinois, transferred from Kansas to Tech in August and has reset the school record five times in the past three weeks. On Jan. 20, he broke Brandon Bray's three-year-old mark of 18-5 1/4 by going 18-7 1/4 and 18-9 1/4. On Jan. 28, he cleared 18-10 3/4. Those came in Tech home meets at the Sports Performance Center.

And before he broke the 19-foot barrier Saturday, he cleared the previous height of 18-11 1/2.

"He had an off year last year when he was finishing up at Kansas," Tech coach Wes Kittley said recently. "It's just so fun to see him come here and be happy and love this school and love this place, and then coach (Tom) Slagle's just doing a fabulous job with him. They're really clicking as coach/athlete and the teammates. I think he's just a happy guy that's gotten his confidence back, so really fun to see."

The only thing Bradford failed to achieve in Albuquerque was first place. Princeton's Sondre Guttormsen cleared 19-4 1/4. Guttormsen, a Norwegian born in California, was the NCAA champion indoor and outdoor last year and has competed in the world championships and the Tokyo Olympics. He and Bradford are one-two in the NCAA this season.

Over the past 10 NCAA indoor seasons, Guttormsen and Bradford are two of only nine men in Division I to clear 19 feet, according to the Track and Field Results Reporting System. Some have done it more than once, including Bradford, who set the Kansas school record two years ago by going 19-0 3/4.

Bradford was a three-time Big 12 champion and a five-time first-team all-American at KU. An unsettling experience and an unsatisfactory 2022 season prompted his change of scenery. Bradford recounted last month that losing his grip on a pole during takeoff and falling backward onto the mat at a meet last indoor season left him, though not physically hurt, shaken psychologically and hesitant to vault.

He finished ninth at last year's NCAA outdoor — great by many vaulters' standards, but his worst showing in six NCAA championship competitions.

"I just had a rough mental health year at Kansas, didn't really have that much support teammates-wise," he said last month. "The coach there was great. It was not because of the coach. It was mainly because (of) facilities, support and everything. So I kind of wanted to use my fifth year, my Covid year, for a different change.

"The facilities here (at Tech) are amazing. The team environment, they have a good chance of winning conference as a team and I want to be a part of that."

The New Mexico meet was the lone road trip for the Red Raiders during the regular season. Tech hosts the Jarvis Scott on Friday and Saturday, the Matador Qualifier on Feb. 17 and the Big 12 championships on Feb. 24-25.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Nevada beats New Mexico at the buzzer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)-It’s two games and two heartbreaks for Richard Pitino and his University of New Mexico Lobo men’s basketball team. Nevada head coach Steve Alford returned to the place he once called home and left with 77-76 victory at The Pit. “Although it was a heartbreaker, we did a lot of good things,” said […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Lobos Host Nevada Tuesday on We Are New Mexico Night

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – The New Mexico men’s basketball team returns home Tuesday night when it hosts Nevada. Game time at The Pit is 8:30 p.m. and the game will air on FS1 and the Lobo Radio Network. Tuesday’s game is We Are New Mexico Night at The Pit...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ABC Big 2 News

Texas Tech baseball makes changes to opening series

LUBBOCK, Texas – The wait for Texas Tech baseball just got a bit shorter. The Red Raiders announced Monday that the game times for the first three games against Gonzaga starting on Friday, Feb. 17 have been moved up an hour to 1 p.m. The series finale on Monday will remain an 11 a.m. first […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque High football coach resigns, joins new school as OC

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After giving his last seven years to Albuquerque High, Head Coach Tim Johnson is moving on. The former Bulldogs head coach told KRQE sports on Wednesday that he will be joining St. Pius X and new coach Curtis Flakes as the Sartans’ offensive coordinator. “It was more of the relationship we had […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
earnthenecklace.com

Jack Maney Leaving KLBK: Where Is the Lubbock Meteorologist Going?

For two years, Jack Maney has been covering weather in Lubbock, Texas, and has built a strong community connection. But the meteorologist will be chasing tornadoes in the next step of his career. Jack Maney announced he is leaving KLBK News in Texas in February 2023. Naturally, his viewers want to know where he is going next and if his new position will also take him away from Texas. Not only does the meteorologist have an exciting job lined up, but he also wrapped up his last day at KLBK News by supporting a good cause. Find out what Jack Maney said about his departure here.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

6 Lubbock Places That The Chinese Spy Balloon Could Have Been Interested In

So, we had a visitor from the mysterious east this past week... After our good friends in Billings Montana first discovered a strange object floating in the sky, the gub'mint finally came clean and confirmed that they were tracking a Chinese Spy Balloon, that had been gathering intelligence floating harmlessly for several days. Finally, they did the right thing, and shot that sucker down over the Atlantic Ocean...near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina...long after it had already done it's job and sent back all the data it could to it's homeland.
LUBBOCK, TX
rrobserver.com

Local car enthusiasts and drifters buy Sandia Speedway

Dan Brockett’s Nissan Silvia drift car. (Courtesy Photo) Sandia Speedway, the old raceway by I-40, was bought by the three local car enthusiasts: Dan Brockett, Jim Guthrie and Mike Ossell. Brockett, who is famous to car enthusiasts from his Wiskey Garage Drift Series and his local drifting events, acquired...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque coffee spot named among 25 ‘best in the U.S.’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Named after a hybrid fish, a unique Albuquerque coffee spot has captured the hearts and palates of an online travel publication as one of the best coffee joints in the country. Praised for offering, “roastology,” Cutbow Coffee on Rio Grande near I-40 has been named among the best 25 coffee shops in the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
fox34.com

UMC on cardiac diversion for next two hours

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - UMC announced they are on a cardiac diversion due to air handlers being down in their cath lab. Due to air handlers in the cath lab being down at this time, we are on a cardiac diversion for any patients that have the potential of needing to go to the cath lab. This should be fixed within the next 2 hours. We will provide updates as our operations come back online.
LUBBOCK, TX
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Cold case cracked, Rental reassessment, Snowy morning, Shoplifter crackdown, Taekwondo competition

Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] Cold case rapes connected to New Mexico music teacher – Three cold case rapes spanning more than a decade and hundreds of miles have been traced back to New Mexico. In all three cases the victims gave similar descriptions of a man with distinctive red cheeks. Investigators say […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Talk 1340

A Long Time Lubbock Burger Favorite Is Now For Sale

Lubbock's Samburgers (4447 34th, near Coronado High School) is for sale:. I censored the "friend" because the post's privacy was set to friends-only. I received this as a screenshot from a foodie friend but was able to confirm with Mr. Sandlin that Samburgers is indeed for sale. Samburgers is a...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Cardiac diversion at UMC, air handlers down

LUBBOCK, Texas– University Medical Center announced on Monday in a press release it was on a “cardiac diversion” due its air handlers being down. See UMC’s full press release below for more details:. Due to air handlers in the cath lab being down at this time,...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

An Inside Look at Lubbock’s New Texas Roadhouse Location

Lubbock has been waiting for this new Texas Roadhouse location for months now. Finally on February 8th, 2023, they are scheduled to have their grand opening. I got the chance to visit the restaurant before their official opening and take some photos of the new building. Everything you love about Roadhouse is still in place, but with a few improvements and new additions in the mix. Keep scrolling to take a look inside and see what these new additions are.
LUBBOCK, TX
rrobserver.com

High School Seniors push for menstrual equity in NM

From left: Sofia Lien, Mireya Macias, Noor Ali. (Albuquerque Journal Photo) About a year ago, three teens sought to make menstrual products in their high school bathrooms available and free. Noor Ali, Sophia Lien and Mireya Macias were fed up with the products not being available in the one place...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KOAT 7

Impact Day: Winter storm moves through New Mexico today

A winter storm moving through New Mexico on Tuesday has canceled or delayed classes in Albuquerque and across New Mexico. Albuquerque can expect to see impact weather through noon today as snow showers continue to fall across the state and the metro. No advisories have been issued for the city,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
hearinghealthmatters.org

Bill Introduced in New Mexico Would Require Captions on all Public TVs

SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO — A bill has recently been introduced in the state legislature of New Mexico that would require captions be turned on at all times during business hours on what are considered public TVs while the devices are in operation. This would include television sets in bars, restaurants, waiting rooms, gyms and other locations where the TVs are provided to offer news or entertainment to the public.
SANTA FE, NM
KOAT 7

Marijuana sales in New Mexico shattering expectations

Over $40 million were generated from all marijuana sales here in New Mexico in January. “You know I think just last January, including medical, there was $43 million in total sales,” said Scott Prisco, CEO of Priscotty, a marijuana delivery service. He believes it's been more than beneficial for...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
762K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lubbock, TX from Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

 http://lubbockonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy